Toughest Monster Trucks Return to Sioux Falls
The trucks are coming back to Sioux Falls! The Toughest Monster Trucks Tour is set to return to The Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls on January 20 and 21, 2023. Tickets to check out The Toughest Monster Truck Tour are available now!. Listen to The New 99-1 and...
Hey Sioux Falls, Here’s When the Plows Are Coming
The major Snow Job, Mother Nature has dumped on the Sioux Empire over the past 48 hours has many Sioux Falls residents asking one question, where's the plow?. The answer is, it's coming soon. Sioux Falls street crews continue to work around the clock clearing emergency and secondary routes in...
Best Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota Cities for Keeping Resolutions
Whether it's starting something or stopping something, a lot of us use January to hit the reset button in our lives by rolling out our annual New Year's resolutions. Some last a few days, while others take hold and become part of our lives. So what are we trying to...
Winter Storm Has Travel in and around Sioux Falls Grounded
The first major Winter Weather Event of the New Year has the residents of the Sioux Empire grounded in many ways. NO TRAVEL advisories have just been issued for Minnehaha and Lincoln counties due to the heavy snow and the freezing rain that is sweeping through the region at this time. These conditions are making travel difficult if not impossible in some areas, with reports of cars stuck in heavy snow all over the area.
2023 Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle: Glacial Lakes Distillery
January in Sioux Falls only means one thing...Burger Battle! This year's Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle is pretty intense. 32 savory burgers from local Sioux Falls restaurants are looking for your stomachs and votes. When it comes to burgers, there definitely is one for everyone, especially in Sioux Falls! Sponsored...
2023 Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle: TommyJack’s Pub
January in Sioux Falls only means one thing...Burger Battle! New Year's resolutions for Sioux Falls residents should include making extra room for the 32 savory burgers for this year's Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle. When it comes to burgers, there definitely is one for everyone, especially in Sioux Falls! Sponsored...
2023 Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle: MacKenzie River
January in Sioux Falls only means one thing...Burger Battle! This year's Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle is pretty intense. 32 savory burgers from local Sioux Falls restaurants are looking for your stomachs and votes. When it comes to burgers, there definitely is one for everyone, especially in Sioux Falls! Sponsored...
South Dakota Snow Storm Closes Roads And Interstates
The current Winter Storm is dropping large amounts of snow in Southeastern South Dakota and that has prompted the closing of roads and Interstates. according to the South Dakota Department of Transportation Interstate 90, both eastbound and westbound has been closed from Chamberlain to Sioux Falls. I-29 has also been...
Burger Battle Review: Blarney Stone’s ‘The PB & JB’
Every January, Sioux Falls is transformed into a burger lovers' paradise as a number of establishments pull out all of the stops for the Downtown Sioux Falls annual Burger Battle. To say that the idea has caught on is an incredible understatement as a record number of restaurants are vying...
Sioux Falls Schools Cancel Classes, Activities for January 4th
A foot of snow in the Sioux Falls area is extending the holiday break for students and staff in the Sioux Falls School District. According to the National Weather Service, as of 4:00 PM Tuesday (January 3), between 12 and 12.5 inches of snow had been recorded during this storm at the Sioux Falls Regional Airport.
Snow Alert Now Issued For Sioux Falls, South Dakota
If you don't want your car or truck ticketed and towed away get them off the streets of Sioux Falls. A Snow Alert has been issued. The Sioux Falls Public Works Street Division declared a snow alert beginning at 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, January 3, 2022. Plowing of emergency snow routes began Monday, January 2, 2023, and will continue until routes are clear.
Big Time Actor and Comedian Coming To Sioux Falls
There are a lot of big concerts and shows coming to the Sioux Empire in 2023. Now Sioux Falls residents can add one more show to February's calendar. The list just keeps growing!. Actor and stand-up comedian Nick Swardson is bringing his “Make Joke From Face” comedy special to the...
Minnehaha County Plow Operator Dies While Clearing Roads Tuesday
Tragic news out of the winter storm that swept over southeast South Dakota Tuesday (1/3). While working to clear snow from county roads, a Minnehaha snow plow operator suffered a medical emergency and died. The Minnehaha Country Sheriff's Office says that the operator was helping a deputy sheriff clear a...
Is It Illegal in Sioux Falls to Leave Your Christmas Lights Up?
There's always something magical about Christmas lights during the holiday season. Wouldn't it be awesome if you could keep the Christmas lights on for the entire year? Wait a minute...you can!. If you want to shine your Christmas lights on your house all year long, then go ahead! There is...
Minnesota & South Dakota Top 10 Retailers For Returning Gifts
"Gee, that's nice. What is it?" I actually said that one Christmas after opening a gift from a family member. Talk about uncomfortable!. Unfortunately, that gift was returned and exchanged for something else. Shhhhhhhh!. No doubt you've been in a similar situation where you are just not satisfied with the...
This Sioux Falls Retailer May Not Survive 2023
One national retail chain with a location in Sioux Falls may not be in business by the end of 2023. That's the warning from one business expert. Appearing on Yahoo Finance Live, Loop Capital analyst Anthony Chukumba said Bed Bath & Beyond is on the verge of shutting its doors nationwide.
Center for Family Medicine in Sioux Falls Celebrates Its 50th Anniversary
Center for Family Medicine Celebrates Its 50th Anniversary. Center for Family Medicine (CFM) and the Sioux Falls Family Medicine Residency (SFFMR) announces its 50th anniversary as a family medicine clinic and residency program in 2023. CFM is a non-profit corporation originally formed in 1973 as the “Family Practice Center,” jointly...
Meet the Contestants in the 2023 Sioux Falls Burger Battle
Hope you're hungry when you ring in 2023 because one of the biggest food events in Sioux Falls is back for a milestone year. Downtown Sioux Falls is celebrating its tenth annual Burger Battle. The event runs from January 1-31, 2023 and this year has 32 participants. Here's a rundown...
