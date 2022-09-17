ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Toughest Monster Trucks Return to Sioux Falls

The trucks are coming back to Sioux Falls! The Toughest Monster Trucks Tour is set to return to The Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls on January 20 and 21, 2023. Tickets to check out The Toughest Monster Truck Tour are available now!. Listen to The New 99-1 and...
Hey Sioux Falls, Here’s When the Plows Are Coming

The major Snow Job, Mother Nature has dumped on the Sioux Empire over the past 48 hours has many Sioux Falls residents asking one question, where's the plow?. The answer is, it's coming soon. Sioux Falls street crews continue to work around the clock clearing emergency and secondary routes in...
Winter Storm Has Travel in and around Sioux Falls Grounded

The first major Winter Weather Event of the New Year has the residents of the Sioux Empire grounded in many ways. NO TRAVEL advisories have just been issued for Minnehaha and Lincoln counties due to the heavy snow and the freezing rain that is sweeping through the region at this time. These conditions are making travel difficult if not impossible in some areas, with reports of cars stuck in heavy snow all over the area.
2023 Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle: Glacial Lakes Distillery

January in Sioux Falls only means one thing...Burger Battle! This year's Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle is pretty intense. 32 savory burgers from local Sioux Falls restaurants are looking for your stomachs and votes. When it comes to burgers, there definitely is one for everyone, especially in Sioux Falls! Sponsored...
2023 Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle: TommyJack’s Pub

January in Sioux Falls only means one thing...Burger Battle! New Year's resolutions for Sioux Falls residents should include making extra room for the 32 savory burgers for this year's Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle. When it comes to burgers, there definitely is one for everyone, especially in Sioux Falls! Sponsored...
2023 Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle: MacKenzie River

January in Sioux Falls only means one thing...Burger Battle! This year's Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle is pretty intense. 32 savory burgers from local Sioux Falls restaurants are looking for your stomachs and votes. When it comes to burgers, there definitely is one for everyone, especially in Sioux Falls! Sponsored...
South Dakota Snow Storm Closes Roads And Interstates

The current Winter Storm is dropping large amounts of snow in Southeastern South Dakota and that has prompted the closing of roads and Interstates. according to the South Dakota Department of Transportation Interstate 90, both eastbound and westbound has been closed from Chamberlain to Sioux Falls. I-29 has also been...
Burger Battle Review: Blarney Stone’s ‘The PB & JB’

Every January, Sioux Falls is transformed into a burger lovers' paradise as a number of establishments pull out all of the stops for the Downtown Sioux Falls annual Burger Battle. To say that the idea has caught on is an incredible understatement as a record number of restaurants are vying...
Sioux Falls Schools Cancel Classes, Activities for January 4th

A foot of snow in the Sioux Falls area is extending the holiday break for students and staff in the Sioux Falls School District. According to the National Weather Service, as of 4:00 PM Tuesday (January 3), between 12 and 12.5 inches of snow had been recorded during this storm at the Sioux Falls Regional Airport.
Snow Alert Now Issued For Sioux Falls, South Dakota

If you don't want your car or truck ticketed and towed away get them off the streets of Sioux Falls. A Snow Alert has been issued. The Sioux Falls Public Works Street Division declared a snow alert beginning at 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, January 3, 2022. Plowing of emergency snow routes began Monday, January 2, 2023, and will continue until routes are clear.
Big Time Actor and Comedian Coming To Sioux Falls

There are a lot of big concerts and shows coming to the Sioux Empire in 2023. Now Sioux Falls residents can add one more show to February's calendar. The list just keeps growing!. Actor and stand-up comedian Nick Swardson is bringing his “Make Joke From Face” comedy special to the...
Minnesota & South Dakota Top 10 Retailers For Returning Gifts

"Gee, that's nice. What is it?" I actually said that one Christmas after opening a gift from a family member. Talk about uncomfortable!. Unfortunately, that gift was returned and exchanged for something else. Shhhhhhhh!. No doubt you've been in a similar situation where you are just not satisfied with the...
This Sioux Falls Retailer May Not Survive 2023

One national retail chain with a location in Sioux Falls may not be in business by the end of 2023. That's the warning from one business expert. Appearing on Yahoo Finance Live, Loop Capital analyst Anthony Chukumba said Bed Bath & Beyond is on the verge of shutting its doors nationwide.
B102.7 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

