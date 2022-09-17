ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Troy Aikman Unhappy News

Former UCLA Bruins quarterback Troy Aikman is not happy with his alma mater. Aikman, who went No. 1 overall to the Dallas Cowboys out of UCLA, ripped his school's fan base on social media, following their poor attendance showing. "This is an embarrassment but we couldn’t fill the Rose Bowl...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Black Enterprise

Former Super Bowl Champion and College Hall of Famer Dead at 70

A former NFL player who was also inducted into the College Hall of Fame passed away at 70 last week. According to The Associated Press, former NFL defensive player Shelby Jordan, who played for the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Raiders, has died. He was 70 at the time of his death. He had an 11-year career in the National Football League before retiring after the 1986 season.
NFL
Golf Digest

Herm Edwards flying commercial out of Tempe after getting fired on the field is the saddest scene imaginable

How was your weekend? Did your car break down? Did your date cancel? Did you run out of toilet paper or catch COVID? Are you a fan of the Cleveland Browns? All qualifying factors for a “bad weekend,” no doubt. But no matter how bad it got [cough Cardinals under bettors cough], take some solace in the fact that it wasn’t as rough as Herm Edwards’.
TEMPE, AZ
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colin Cowherd believes Tua Tagovailoa's Week 2 performance was nothing special

During the Miami Dolphins’ Week 2 win over the Baltimore Ravens, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had the best statistical games of his career and one of the best in team history. The former Crimson Tide signal-caller completed 72% of his passes for 469 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions with a 124.1 passer rating. Those are numbers that haven’t been seen in Miami without No. 13 on the field.
BALTIMORE, MD
Vibe

Colin Kaepernick And Nessa Diab Welcome Their First Child

Colin Kaepernick and his partner Nessa Diab have welcomed their first child together. Ahead of the Diab’s return to the red carpet, the new mom announced the child’s birth in a touching Instagram post on Sunday (Aug. 28). “I thought long and hard about sharing our life changing news today. I decided to do so because today is the first day in a few weeks where I stepped out for work with a new life title – MOM!,” Nessa captioned the black-and-white photo of the new family of three.More from VIBE.comColin Kaepernick Participates In First NFL Workout Since 2017 With Las...
NFL
People

Ciara Says Russell Wilson Is 'Firm with Love' When Coaching Son Future, 8, in Football

"He's all about coming back with love and so it's beautiful," the singer tells PEOPLE of her Denver Broncos quarterback husband Future Zahir is getting coached by the best! While chatting with PEOPLE on the Revolve Gallery red carpet, Ciara opened up about her 8-year-old son's passion for football, while noting that her husband, Russell Wilson, offers his expert tips and advice. "He's all about the details. He's all about the technique," the mom of three, 36, tells PEOPLE exclusively of the Denver Broncos quarterback at the New York...
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

Edelman chides Tom Brady, Bucs for signing Cole Beasley over him

Julian Edelman seems (mostly) at peace in Year 2 of his NFL retirement. But he still wants to feel wanted. And with the Buccaneers lacking depth at wide receiver following Mike Evans' suspension, Edelman thought he might at least get a phone call from former New England Patriots teammate Tom Brady about reuniting in Tampa Bay.
TAMPA, FL
NBC Sports

Browns defensive players have players-only meeting

The Browns have talked about “communication errors” and referred to “miscommunication” since allowing the Jets to score 14 points in the final 1:22 of Sunday’s game. They snatched defeat from the jaws of victory, losing 31-30. Somebody was supposed to cover Corey Davis on his...
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Sports

Steelers made a glaring mistake on Olszewski's muffed punt vs. Pats

Gunner Olszewski was understandably hard on himself after making a critical mistake in the Pittsburgh Steelers' loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday. But he wasn't the only Steeler to blame on that play. Olszewski muffed a punt midway through the third quarter, allowing Patriots special-teamer Brenden Schooler to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBC Sports

Whitner predicts 49ers will 'run the table' with Jimmy G at helm

The 49ers put themselves in the win column after Sunday’s 27-7 victory over the Seattle Seahawks behind the unanticipated return of Jimmy Garoppolo. And if you ask Donte Whitner, the fun won’t stop there. The NBC Sports Bay Area analyst gave a shocking prediction for the latest edition...
NFL
NBC Sports

Why rumor about Kuminga's attitude shocked Kerr and Myers

The Warriors have been impressed with Jonathan Kuminga’s offseason work and an early report questioning his attitude left Steve Kerr and Bob Myers confused. On an episode of “First Take” on Aug. 23, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith expressed that he was concerned about Kuminga entering his second season and claimed that he was hearing rumblings about his lack of discipline off the court and was “shortchanging” the Warriors.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

