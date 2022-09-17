Read full article on original website
Fans Call KTLA A Low Class operation. After Local L.A. TV Newsman Suspended Amid Controversy Over Co-Anchor’s Departure.Monster Beats Publishing and Distribution Press
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Attempt to Be Mother Teresa but It BackfiresAmancay TapiaBeverly Hills, CA
Homeless Man Caught on Camera Throwing His Own Feces on Business Owner's CarBriana B.Los Angeles, CA
A Spicy Mexican Brunch That Will Brighten Your WeekendLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Yue Yu: Woman accused of poisoning husband faces him in court over custody battleLavinia ThompsonOrange, CA
NFL World Reacts To Troy Aikman Unhappy News
Former UCLA Bruins quarterback Troy Aikman is not happy with his alma mater. Aikman, who went No. 1 overall to the Dallas Cowboys out of UCLA, ripped his school's fan base on social media, following their poor attendance showing. "This is an embarrassment but we couldn’t fill the Rose Bowl...
Former Super Bowl Champion and College Hall of Famer Dead at 70
A former NFL player who was also inducted into the College Hall of Fame passed away at 70 last week. According to The Associated Press, former NFL defensive player Shelby Jordan, who played for the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Raiders, has died. He was 70 at the time of his death. He had an 11-year career in the National Football League before retiring after the 1986 season.
Golf Digest
Herm Edwards flying commercial out of Tempe after getting fired on the field is the saddest scene imaginable
How was your weekend? Did your car break down? Did your date cancel? Did you run out of toilet paper or catch COVID? Are you a fan of the Cleveland Browns? All qualifying factors for a “bad weekend,” no doubt. But no matter how bad it got [cough Cardinals under bettors cough], take some solace in the fact that it wasn’t as rough as Herm Edwards’.
Colin Cowherd believes Tua Tagovailoa's Week 2 performance was nothing special
During the Miami Dolphins’ Week 2 win over the Baltimore Ravens, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had the best statistical games of his career and one of the best in team history. The former Crimson Tide signal-caller completed 72% of his passes for 469 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions with a 124.1 passer rating. Those are numbers that haven’t been seen in Miami without No. 13 on the field.
Raiders Fans Brawl: One Guy Beat Up Two Men and a Woman
VIDEO: Raiders fans brawled at the Chargers game.
Colin Kaepernick And Nessa Diab Welcome Their First Child
Colin Kaepernick and his partner Nessa Diab have welcomed their first child together. Ahead of the Diab’s return to the red carpet, the new mom announced the child’s birth in a touching Instagram post on Sunday (Aug. 28). “I thought long and hard about sharing our life changing news today. I decided to do so because today is the first day in a few weeks where I stepped out for work with a new life title – MOM!,” Nessa captioned the black-and-white photo of the new family of three.More from VIBE.comColin Kaepernick Participates In First NFL Workout Since 2017 With Las...
We heard Tom Brady and Gisele might divorce. So what about the Miami megamansion?
Divorce is never easy but we have a feeling this one could be a doozy.
When Is Brittany Matthews’ Due Date? Details on Baby No. 2 With Patrick Mahomes
Baby on the way! As Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany Matthews await the arrival of baby No. 2, the couple hosted a gender reveal party to find out if...
epicstream.com
Tom Brady Announcing Retirement Again After 2022 NFL Season? Gisele Bundchen, Football Quarterback Reportedly Looking At $600 Million Divorce
NFL star Tom Brady spent some time off with Gisele Bundchen and their kids at an ultra-private report in the Bahamas in an attempt to save their crumbling marriage, a new report claimed. Gisele Bundchen Still Angry Over Tom Brady’s Un-Retirement?. Sources told Star Magazine, in its latest edition,...
Ciara Says Russell Wilson Is 'Firm with Love' When Coaching Son Future, 8, in Football
"He's all about coming back with love and so it's beautiful," the singer tells PEOPLE of her Denver Broncos quarterback husband Future Zahir is getting coached by the best! While chatting with PEOPLE on the Revolve Gallery red carpet, Ciara opened up about her 8-year-old son's passion for football, while noting that her husband, Russell Wilson, offers his expert tips and advice. "He's all about the details. He's all about the technique," the mom of three, 36, tells PEOPLE exclusively of the Denver Broncos quarterback at the New York...
NBC Sports
Buccaneers’ explanation for Bruce Arians being on the sidelines tells only part of the story
In Week One, Buccaneers special adviser to the General Manager Bruce Arians watched the game from General Manager Jason Licht’s booth. In Week Two, Arians was on the sidelines with Licht. On Monday, coach Todd Bowles explained the presence of his former boss in the thick of his current...
Why there are two 'Monday Night Football' games in Week 2 that overlap
Normally, you’re used to a Monday Night Football doubleheader in Week 1. But that didn’t happen last week. Now, you’ve got two MNF games in Week 2: Tennessee Titans and Buffalo Bills starts at 7:15 PM ET on ESPN, and the Minnesota Vikings visit the Philadelphia Eagles, which starts at 8:30 PM ET on ABC.
NBC Sports
Edelman chides Tom Brady, Bucs for signing Cole Beasley over him
Julian Edelman seems (mostly) at peace in Year 2 of his NFL retirement. But he still wants to feel wanted. And with the Buccaneers lacking depth at wide receiver following Mike Evans' suspension, Edelman thought he might at least get a phone call from former New England Patriots teammate Tom Brady about reuniting in Tampa Bay.
NBC Sports
Browns defensive players have players-only meeting
The Browns have talked about “communication errors” and referred to “miscommunication” since allowing the Jets to score 14 points in the final 1:22 of Sunday’s game. They snatched defeat from the jaws of victory, losing 31-30. Somebody was supposed to cover Corey Davis on his...
NBC Sports
Browns identify, plan to ban fan who hit Jimmy Haslam with bottle during Sunday’s loss
The Browns plan to ban a fan from First Energy Stadium after an investigation found they threw a bottle that hit Browns owner Jimmy Haslam at the end of Sunday’s loss to the Jets. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media shared a video from field level of Haslam getting hit...
NBC Sports
Steelers made a glaring mistake on Olszewski's muffed punt vs. Pats
Gunner Olszewski was understandably hard on himself after making a critical mistake in the Pittsburgh Steelers' loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday. But he wasn't the only Steeler to blame on that play. Olszewski muffed a punt midway through the third quarter, allowing Patriots special-teamer Brenden Schooler to...
NBC Sports
Whitner predicts 49ers will 'run the table' with Jimmy G at helm
The 49ers put themselves in the win column after Sunday’s 27-7 victory over the Seattle Seahawks behind the unanticipated return of Jimmy Garoppolo. And if you ask Donte Whitner, the fun won’t stop there. The NBC Sports Bay Area analyst gave a shocking prediction for the latest edition...
NBC Sports
Why rumor about Kuminga's attitude shocked Kerr and Myers
The Warriors have been impressed with Jonathan Kuminga’s offseason work and an early report questioning his attitude left Steve Kerr and Bob Myers confused. On an episode of “First Take” on Aug. 23, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith expressed that he was concerned about Kuminga entering his second season and claimed that he was hearing rumblings about his lack of discipline off the court and was “shortchanging” the Warriors.
