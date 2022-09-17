Read full article on original website
How Is San Angelo Celebrating National Guacamole Day?
Are you a fan of the substance known as Guacamole? If so, then today is your day for today is Guacamole Day. If you are not aware, guacamole is made from a special kind of fruit known as an avocado which grows in Mexico and Central America. Fun fact, they are chock full of Vitamin K and Vitamin B.
San Angelo Celebrates Food,Music and, Above All, Beer
This weekend (Saturday September 17th) is the 2nd Annual Plateauberfest from 12:00pm through 6:00pm at 214 South Chadbourne in San Angelo, TX! It is a similar time like Germany’s Oktoberfest where people come in and have a great time with friends, family, and beer. The craft beer is from Plateau Brewing Company and there is so much to enjoy. Come to downtown San Angelo this Saturday for live music, delicious barbeque from Southern Smoke BBQ, and of course…BEER!
The Green Apple Art Center Has Another Great Show Sat!
The Green Apple Art Center in Eden is proud to present Joshua Ray Walker this Saturday, September 24th. Check out the video in this post and get your tickets!!. Doors open at 7 with dinner included with your ticket. The show starts at 8! With character-driven songs and an anti-Nashville look, Joshua Ray Walker has been winning hearts and ears since his debut in 2019 by fearlessly breaking the country music mold.
Southern Drag Boat Finals Show & Shine Is Wednesday!
The SDBA FINALS are next weekend but we are getting ready for the BIG "Show and Shine" Wednesday, September 21st and we want you to join us for all of the fun!!. The Spring Creek FINALS drag boat races will be held at Spring Creek Marina and RV Park on Lake Nasworthy Friday, Saturday and Sunday, September 23rd through the 25th with three exciting days of boat racing for you to enjoy.
Thugs Steal New Bike from 97-Year-Old San Angelo Man
SAN ANGELO – Have you seen the bike in the photo below?
conchovalleyhomepage.com
UPDATE: Main St. Bridge
SAN ANGELO, Texas — TxDOT has posted good news on their Facebook page regarding the Main St. Bridge. Both westbound lanes of US 67 at the Main St. Bridge are now open. The Main Street overpass is open and the northbound lane is restricted to one lane over the bridge.
Attention San Angelo Children of the Corn…The Maze is Back
There has been a lot more than just pumpkin spice in the Fall air in San Angelo. There's been a great deal of anticipation in the air also. At last, some of that anticipation is over. The Circle S Corn Maze and Pumpkin patch has just revealed their 2022 maze design. I get lost just looking at the photos. This year it is Noah's Ark.
Local Crack Dealer Sent to Prison for More than a Decade
SAN ANGELO, TX- A San Angelo crack dealer has been sentenced to 15 years in a Texas prison. According to court documents, on Sep. 21, 2022 at 9:30 a.m., Paul Anthony Ruiz, 35, of Houston, pleaded guilty to manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance. In exchange for the guilty plea Ruiz was given 15 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice Institutional Division. Ruiz was originally arrested for the offense back in December. At the time police had found that Ruiz had a warrant for intoxicated assault with a vehicle that caused serious bodily injury. During his arrest police…
Reyna’s Taco, Margarita & Michelada Music Fest is Saturday!
The 2nd Annual Reyna’s Taco, Margarita & Michelada Music Fest is being held this Saturday at Ranch 277 in Christoval featuring an awesome music lineup and more!. This year’s festival is is going to be fantastic in every way. The live music performances are going to be very entertaining with the Judson Cole Band, EVòLuzìon, Texas Double Shot and headlining this year will be the very popular Josh Abbott Band!
San Angelo Man Gets 10 Years Deferred Adjudication for Brutal Aggravated Robbery
SAN ANGELO – A San Angelo man has signed a plea deal after robbing a man in January on this year. According to court documents, on January 26, 2022, San Angelo Police responded to the Super 8 Motel in San Angelo for reports of an aggravated robbery. An official report was gathered that said three subject entered Room 218 demanding key to a vehicle. The theft turned into an aggravated robbery when the defendant, identified as Jimmy Eden, pointed a gun at the victim. Keys, a cellphone, and a drink were taken before the subjects left with the vehicle. An investigator, who was working in on a…
4 People Hospitalized In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In San Angelo (San Angelo, TX)
According to the San Angelo Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident was reported. The official stated that two vehicles were involved in the crash. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
Do You Have An Iron Stomach? Then This Contest is For You.
Summer is over and now it is time to welcome in the season of Fall. When you think of fall, what all comes to mind? Do you imagine the colors of the leaves changing from tree to tree? Do you load up on that oh so sought after pumpkin spice? Do you think of the wonderful fall foods waiting to be consumed and created? If food is your game, then what food in particular catches your eye? If you’re thinking tacos then there is an event for you!
Crash at 7th & N. Chadbourne Injures 2
SAN ANGELO, TX — A two vehicle crash sent two to the hospital on Tuesday afternoon. According to officers with the San Angelo Police Department, on Sep. 20 at 2:30 p.m., officers with the SAPD were dispatched to the intersection of 7th and Chadbourne for the report of a major crash. When the officers, along with Fire and EMS, arrived at the scene they discovered a black Kia and a White Chevy pickup that had crashed in the middle of the intersection. The driver of the Kia needed immediate medical attention and was taken to Shannon for treatment. The driver of the Chevy told officers that…
San Angelo LIVE!
Chadwick Sentenced to 45 Years in Prison for the Murder of Chubby and Jared
SAN ANGELO, TX – A Tom Green County man was sentenced to 45 years in prison on Friday for the brutal murder of two San Angelo residents in March 2019. The week-long sentencing hearing began on Monday, Sep. 12, 2022 and lasted throughout the week until it finished on Friday, Sep. 16, 2022. Chadwick was originally charged and indicted by a Tom Green County grand jury for capital murder of multiple people. That charge got lessened to two counts of Murder following a plea deal.
San Angelo LIVE!
DETAILS: San Angelo Police Confirm Arrest in West San Angelo Shooting
SAN ANGELO – San Angelo Police Wednesday confirmed that a man was shot on Oxford. Dr. Tuesday evening and a suspect is now in custody. According to San Angelo Police Department Public Information Officer Richard Espinosa, on 9/13/22 around 7:25pm, Officers were dispatched to a residence in the 200 block of Oxford in reference to a domestic disturbance. While responding to that location, our dispatch division received information that the there was a potential shooting victim at that residence.
Main Street overpass closed after vehicle strike
Another San Angelo overpass bites the dust.
The 47th Taste of San Angelo is Tues, Sept 13th
We have a lot of people moving to San Angelo on a regular basis and as they settle into the community, one of the first questions that comes up is "where are the best places to eat". Well, there is an awesome event coming up that can answer a lot of those questions.
Here’s Where San Angelo Beats The Biggest Cities in the World
It is customary in smaller cities for people to lament all the things that are readily available in bigger cities, that are harder to find in smaller cities like San Angelo. I hear it all the time. "I wish San Angelo were more like Austin or San Antonio," In my...
Snow cone van melts in Sonic drive-thru
SAN ANGELO, Texas — A Below Zero Shaved Ice branded van met its fiery end in a Sonic drive-thru mid-Wednesday afternoon. According to the fire department battalion chief in a statement, they responded to the vehicle fire with a full structure response; two fire trucks attacked and brought down the flame while rescue detoured vehicles […]
Arrests for Assault with Serious Bodily Injury Top the Weekend Booking Report
SAN ANGELO, TX – Nearly 50 suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility over the past 72 hours. San Angelo LIVE! Makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record. The San Angelo Police Department, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety made 45 arrests including the following: Steven Danish was arrested for…
