Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Former Saints Quarterback Drew Brees Showed Up at LSU Football Practice [PHOTOS]
Drew Brees loves football and he loves Louisiana. The former New Orleans Saints quarterback showed up at LSU's practice Wednesday as the Tigers prepare for New Mexico this Saturday night in Tiger Stadium. In one photo you see Brees talking to the young group of quarterbacks on the LSU team,...
Cody Johnson Heading to the Cajundome on January 20, 2023
Cody Johnson just announced tour dates for 2023 and Lafayette, Louisiana is on the books!. The East Texas native will be playing the Cajundome on Friday, January 20, 2023. The concert appears to Cody's first stop in 2023. Randy Houser will be the special opening guest at this show. There...
Junior League of Lafayette Holds Drive for Women and Children at Tinsel & Treasures
Junior League of Lafayette is an organization of women in the Lafayette area that has been and continues to strive to make Lafayette one of the best places to live. One of the many ways that the Junior League of Lafayette does this is by helping make sure that women and children in the Lafayette area have some of the most basic needs.
Abbeville’s Giant Omelette Celebration Releases Schedule of Events
One of the most interesting and unique festivals that we have in Acadiana is the Giant Omelette Celebration held each year in Abbeville, La. This year the celebration will be back on November 5 and 6, 2022 in Downtown Abbeville in Magdalen Square. The Giant Omelette Celebration is a family-friendly...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wreck in Lafayette Sends Two to Hospital in Hit-and-Run Incident
A mother in Lafayette is asking for the public's help when it comes to identifying the truck and person(s) responsible for this wreck. Danielle Romero posted this photo of her daughter's vehicle from Sunday night in Lafayette after a black truck allegedly hit it, after running through a stop sign, and then left the scene of the wreck.
Popular Breakfast Spot Expands to Carencro
A fan favorite restaurant is coming to the Carencro area. Village Deaux is set to expand to Carencro with its third location. Village Deaux is a local donut and breakfast shop that is based out of Maurice, Louisiana. According to Village Deaux, this shop will be very similar to our...
Why Are LPSS Teachers Reporting To A Church For In-Service?
While Lafayette Parish students will be home Wednesday, Lafayette Parish School System teachers are being asked to report to a local church to listen to a guest speaker. But online, some educators and commenters are crying foul. Last week, LPSS announced to teachers that half of a professional development day...
New Restaurant Set to Open in Lafayette Today
There is another restaurant coming to the area… and it is set to open today. Soul Haus Kitchen, which is a local plate lunch restaurant, is opening a new location in the former Jambalaya Shoppe. The former location of the Jambalaya Shoppe is located at 4150 W. Congress St.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Local Elementary School Named National Blue Ribbon School
The U.S. Department of Education has named its 2022 Blue Ribbon Schools, with one school in Lafayette receiving its top honors for exemplary growth. Myrtle Place Elementary is one of seven Louisiana schools recognized as a Blue Ribbon School, according to a press release from the Louisiana Department of Education.
Louisiana Jeepers ‘Wild Side Ride’ to Benefit LOPA October 8
The Louisiana Jeepers Jeep Club is hosting its Annual "Wild Side Ride" to benefit the Louisiana Organ Procurement Agency on October 8, 2022. The Wild Side Ride takes participants on a great ride through the back roads of St. Martin Parish. The ride is sponsored by Courtesy Jeep of Breaux...
Police Identify LSU Student Found Shot To Death in Car Overnight in Baton Rouge
A woman was found shot to death in her car early Friday morning on Government Street in Baton Rouge. According to Baton Rouge Police, the victim's car was stopped at a railroad crossing with multiple visible bullet holes as authorities arrived on the scene shortly after 2 a.m. Multiple reports...
Prairie Elementary Breaks Ground on New Facility
Prairie Elementary is getting a brand new facility. There was a groundbreaking ceremony that was held on Friday, September 16, 2022, to celebrate this new facility. Administrators say this is another step in their commitment to improving school facilities by creating a better environment for teachers and students to learn and grow.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mother of Former Governor Kathleen Blanco Passes Away
The mother of former Governor Kathleen Babineaux Blanco has died. Lucille Fremin Babineaux lived to the age of 102. According to officials, there will be a funeral service at St. Peter's Catholic Church in New Iberia Monday, September 26. The funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Visitation has been...
Boo at the Zoo Returns to Zoosiana All October Long
Zoosiana in Broussard will once again be putting on one of their most popular events of the year, "Boo at the Zoo". The best part of it all is that the event is happening all month long, from October 1 to October 31. "Boo at the Zoo" is a fun-filled,...
Gunshots Heard on Surveillance Video Nearby as Family Speaks Out About LSU Student Who Was Fatally Shot
An investigation into the fatal shooting of LSU student Allison Rice continues as her family speaks out in the wake of new surveillance audio surfacing. 21-year-old LSU student Allison Rice was found dead in her bullet-ridden vehicle in the early morning hours of Friday, September 16—stopped right near the tracks on Government street not far from I-110 in Downtown Baton Rouge.
Southern University Reportedly Considering Campus Curfew After Fight Video Goes Viral
Southern University is considering major changes when it comes to student life on campus in the wake of a fight video going viral. The video shows a brawl between two females that took place on the campus of Southern University according to a report from WAFB. A large group of "more than a dozen" individuals are seen surrounding two females who are seen standing toe-to-toe before one of them is seen throwing punches to initiate the fight as she walks down her opponent.
AT&T Customers in North Lafayette, Carencro Area Just Got A Brand New 5G Cell Tower
If you live or work near the Carencro-North Lafayette area you may have noticed a boost in signal over the past few weeks. A notice from AT&T has a lot of customers in the area feeling happy about their service (or at least a little less aggravated). As someone who lives in that area, I can relate.
Abbeville Mother Begs Fellow Parents to Talk to Their Kids About Bullying Cancer Patient at School
A mother from Abbeville is pleading with fellow parents at her son's school in a Facebook post that has gone viral. Stephiney Granger says her 12-year-old son, Aiden, has been trying to get back into the swing of things after being diagnosed with cancer back in 2019. Granger says that...
Man Runs into Store Off MLK, Collapses After Being Shot Multiple Times at His Lafayette Residence Nearby
Lafayette Police are investigating a shooting that has sent at least one individual to the hospital in critical condition. According to Sgt. Robin Green with the Lafayette Police department, a shooting occurred in the 100 block of Fitzgerald Street this afternoon around 2:19 p.m. Police say a victim was shot...
UPDATE: Lafayette Police Identify Man Found Shot to Death
Sergeant Robin Green says the Lafayette Police Department officials have identified the victim of Tuesday night's fatal shooting at 27-year-old Mikeal James Arvie of Opelousas. ORIGINAL:. Lafayette Police were called out to the 400 block of Marigold Loop just before 9 o'clock Tuesday to find a man who had been...
KPEL 96.5
Lafayette, LA
19K+
Followers
17K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
96.5 KPEL has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0