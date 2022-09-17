ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

KPEL 96.5

Cody Johnson Heading to the Cajundome on January 20, 2023

Cody Johnson just announced tour dates for 2023 and Lafayette, Louisiana is on the books!. The East Texas native will be playing the Cajundome on Friday, January 20, 2023. The concert appears to Cody's first stop in 2023. Randy Houser will be the special opening guest at this show. There...
LAFAYETTE, LA
KPEL 96.5

Wreck in Lafayette Sends Two to Hospital in Hit-and-Run Incident

A mother in Lafayette is asking for the public's help when it comes to identifying the truck and person(s) responsible for this wreck. Danielle Romero posted this photo of her daughter's vehicle from Sunday night in Lafayette after a black truck allegedly hit it, after running through a stop sign, and then left the scene of the wreck.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KPEL 96.5

Popular Breakfast Spot Expands to Carencro

A fan favorite restaurant is coming to the Carencro area. Village Deaux is set to expand to Carencro with its third location. Village Deaux is a local donut and breakfast shop that is based out of Maurice, Louisiana. According to Village Deaux, this shop will be very similar to our...
CARENCRO, LA
KPEL 96.5

New Restaurant Set to Open in Lafayette Today

There is another restaurant coming to the area… and it is set to open today. Soul Haus Kitchen, which is a local plate lunch restaurant, is opening a new location in the former Jambalaya Shoppe. The former location of the Jambalaya Shoppe is located at 4150 W. Congress St.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KPEL 96.5

Local Elementary School Named National Blue Ribbon School

The U.S. Department of Education has named its 2022 Blue Ribbon Schools, with one school in Lafayette receiving its top honors for exemplary growth. Myrtle Place Elementary is one of seven Louisiana schools recognized as a Blue Ribbon School, according to a press release from the Louisiana Department of Education.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KPEL 96.5

Prairie Elementary Breaks Ground on New Facility

Prairie Elementary is getting a brand new facility. There was a groundbreaking ceremony that was held on Friday, September 16, 2022, to celebrate this new facility. Administrators say this is another step in their commitment to improving school facilities by creating a better environment for teachers and students to learn and grow.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KPEL 96.5

Mother of Former Governor Kathleen Blanco Passes Away

The mother of former Governor Kathleen Babineaux Blanco has died. Lucille Fremin Babineaux lived to the age of 102. According to officials, there will be a funeral service at St. Peter's Catholic Church in New Iberia Monday, September 26. The funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Visitation has been...
NEW IBERIA, LA
KPEL 96.5

Gunshots Heard on Surveillance Video Nearby as Family Speaks Out About LSU Student Who Was Fatally Shot

An investigation into the fatal shooting of LSU student Allison Rice continues as her family speaks out in the wake of new surveillance audio surfacing. 21-year-old LSU student Allison Rice was found dead in her bullet-ridden vehicle in the early morning hours of Friday, September 16—stopped right near the tracks on Government street not far from I-110 in Downtown Baton Rouge.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KPEL 96.5

Southern University Reportedly Considering Campus Curfew After Fight Video Goes Viral

Southern University is considering major changes when it comes to student life on campus in the wake of a fight video going viral. The video shows a brawl between two females that took place on the campus of Southern University according to a report from WAFB. A large group of "more than a dozen" individuals are seen surrounding two females who are seen standing toe-to-toe before one of them is seen throwing punches to initiate the fight as she walks down her opponent.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KPEL 96.5

UPDATE: Lafayette Police Identify Man Found Shot to Death

Sergeant Robin Green says the Lafayette Police Department officials have identified the victim of Tuesday night's fatal shooting at 27-year-old Mikeal James Arvie of Opelousas. ORIGINAL:. Lafayette Police were called out to the 400 block of Marigold Loop just before 9 o'clock Tuesday to find a man who had been...
LAFAYETTE, LA
KPEL 96.5

KPEL 96.5

Lafayette, LA
ABOUT

96.5 KPEL has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

