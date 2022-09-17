Almost no one will tell you that a vacation to Walt Disney World Resort is cheap. Between the Park tickets, your hotel, airfare, and food, the typical Disney World vacation will set Guests back thousands of dollars. Unfortunately, things are only getting more expensive — and many Guests are beginning to feel that they are getting a lot less while paying a lot more. That has led to a lot of anger amongst Guests — most of which is being directed at Walt Disney CEO Bob Chapek, who took the Disney reins in February 2020.

