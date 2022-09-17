ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Ciara Graces The Cover Of EBONY Magazine & Reveals What Self-Care Looks Like To Her

By lizsmith23
Bossip
Bossip
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tfKTD_0hzeCi6700

September is self-care awareness month and who better to grace the cover of EBONY Magazine and talk about self-care than Ciara?

The 36-year-old mother, wife, entrepreneur, and entertainer talked with EBONY about her new skincare line, her vision for a more inclusive fashion and beauty industry, and how she has manifested her dreams into a lasting legacy for herself and her family.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37ft06_0hzeCi6700

Source: Keith Major @KeithMajor / Ebony Magazine

Ciara has been in the music game for 18 years and has evolved her sound, style, and way of life. Outside of working on her upcoming eighth album, she’s also making a name for herself in the liquor industry. She is an investor and co-owner of Ten To One Rum, she just launched her new skincare brand On a Mission (OAM for short) and has her own clothing line LITA by Ciara as well as The House of LR&C, a sustainable fashion house she co-founded with her husband in 2020.

Speaking of fashion, she and stylist Alexander Julian and stylist assistant, Chloé Lucan did not disappoint! The pop star served up looks from designers like Dolce & Gabbana, Sacai, Laquan Smith, and more!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bSqLB_0hzeCi6700

Source: Keith Major @KeithMajor / Ebony Magazine

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MYST5_0hzeCi6700

Source: Keith Major @KeithMajor / Ebony Magazine

In the cover story, EBONY asked her about growing into her confidence while in the public eye.

“In the beginning, it was challenging living my life in front of the world. It made me way more guarded. Even when you have your ugliest moments that you wish no one else could see, you don’t have a choice. My philosophy is to run towards my fears and the things that make me uncomfortable, so I was running for a while.”

Eventually, I was like, “You know what, this is who I am and either you like it or you don’t.” I can’t live my life based off what someone thinks, or someone else’s comments. Then suddenly, I’ll start thinking that in my mind because words are powerful.

If you’re a fan of Ciara, you know that she is a spiritual person and speaks very frequently and unapologetically about her relationship with God. She was able to overcome these trials by tapping into her spiritual side and saying to herself, “I am who God says I am. God loves me. I’m good.”

If you haven’t heard “Ciara’s Prayer” yet and are waiting on “Mr. Right” you might want to check it out, memorize it and say it as a daily affirmation. CiCi has attributed her constant prayers to the success of meeting her husband, Russell Wilson .

When asked what’s her advice on finding a partner that feels like an equal she answered,

“Don’t ignore the signs. Sometimes we want to make things happen with people who only check off a few boxes. Conversation is everything. The first day my love and I talked, I had never had a conversation like that with any other person. You have to really listen to what people are saying…It’s less about words—because people will sell you a dream—and more about what they do.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara)

So how does Ciara balance being a multi-hyphenate mogul and manage to keep her skin glowing and self-care intact? Realizing that she needed to take better care of her skin and creating her own skincare line, “On A Mission” says the star.

“Being a mom and an entrepreneur, you’re going through the motions. But at the same time, we’ve got to love on ourselves in the process. So this is a part of my journey of loving on myself.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara)

She revealed that she always wanted to create a collection that was made with excellent products to help give your face a glow up and level up your skincare routine. All the products are clinically tested and dermatologically based, which was important to her. She explained that there was a lot of thought and intentionality put into the products, down to the textures.

OAM is now available for purchase at On A Mission’s website .

As for when fans will receive new music, Ciara says an album is on the way and it feels nostalgic.

It takes me back to my first album in a way that no project I’ve done to this point has before.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z7RtK_0hzeCi6700

Source: Keith Major @KeithMajor / Ebony Magazine

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=443Jv8_0hzeCi6700

Source: Keith Major @KeithMajor / Ebony Magazine

Read CiCi’s EBONY cover story in full here.

Are you excited for Ciara’s new ventures? Will you be supporting? Let us know below!

Comments / 0

Related
Bossip

Erica Mena & Safaree's Divorce Has Been Finalized

Erica Mena and Safaree have finalized their divorce, meaning the former couple’s marriage is officially dissolved. According to reports from TMZ, legal documents show the judge signed off on the divorce on September 12, which comes after the pair came to their agreement through arbitration. On of the terms the former couple agreed upon is that Safaree will pay $4,305 a month in child support.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexander Julian
Person
Ciara
Bossip

Shereé Whitfield Responds To She By Shereé Backlash

Shereé Whitfield knows consumers are displeased with her fast-fashion adjacent September—Spring, Summer styles, and she’s issuing a response. The Real Housewife of Atlanta was a recent guest on Yahoo’s “In The Know” and she detailed her long-awaited She By Shereé line that’s been making headlines. As previously reported, people were peeved to see that after 14 years, some of Shereé’s athleisure wear looked almost exactly the same as clothes sold on other websites for a MUCH lower price.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Sustainable Fashion#Ebony Magazine#The House Of Lr C#Dolce Gabbana
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Bossip

Gone Too Soon: Celebrities React To The Passing Of PnB Rock

Celebrities react to the passing of Philly rapper PnB Rock after he was tragically murdered on Monday. Yesterday PnB Rock was tragically gunned down in Los Angeles while eating with his girlfriend at Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles. PnB was reportedly targeted in the armed robbery for his jewelry which was taken off him after he was shot in the chest. LAPD announced that he passed away at 1:59 p.m. and his death sent shockwaves and grief throughout the Hip-Hop community.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bossip

‘Red Table Talk’ Exclusive: Willow, Jada And Gammy Discuss How Parental Alienation Hurts The Whole Family

We’re almost at the middle of the week and we’ve got an exclusive sneak preview clip from the upcoming episode of “Red Table Talk”. Wednesday’s upcoming episode of “Red Table Talk” is called “Parental Alienation: When Your Child is Turned Against You” and it’s all about the way families are often torn apart when divorces and breakups happen. In the exclusive clip below, Gam talks to Jada and Willow about how one parent deciding to keep their child from the other parent can often alienate them from an entire branch of the child’s family.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Bossip

Kanye West Is Reportedly Dating Supermodel Candice Swanepoel

Kanye West has already locked down another famous model following his string of relationships amid his divorce from Kim Kardashian. The Donda rapper is dating 33-year-old supermodel Candice Swanepoel, according to reports from ET. “Kanye and Candice are dating and their relationship is new,” a source told the publication this...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Bossip

Bossip

New York City, NY
46K+
Followers
5K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier destination for African American popular culture and entertainment, with a voice that's edgy, viciously hilarious, politically aware–and completely unique.

 http://bossip.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy