Exeter, RI

Cape Verdean veterans honored at event in Exeter

By Carl Sisson
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kh2CY_0hzeCSvN00

EXETER, R.I. (WPRI) — More than a dozen Cape Verdeans who served in the U.S. military were memorialized in Exeter today.

The event happened at the Rhode Island Veterans Cemetery where the first monument in the nation honoring their service was put up five years ago.

The names of 19 Cape Verdeans who served on the U.S. armed forces were unveiled on the memorial walkway.

Speakers at the event included Director of Veterans Affairs Kasim Yarm, Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos, and Rep. David Cicilline.

