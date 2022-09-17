Read full article on original website
Body found at Woonsocket home identified as former mayor
Former Woonsocket Mayor Susan Menard has been identified as the woman found dead inside the Marian Lane home.
ABC6.com
Police: Warwick sees uptick in mailbox fishing
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Warwick police said Tuesday that the city has seen an uptick in mailbox fishing over the past month. Police explained that most of the fishing has happened in the northern part of the city. The department has instructed officers to focus on the areas that...
Former Rhode Island mayor found dead in her home
Officials said that they have not finalized the identity of a second body discovered in the residence. One of the bodies found in the home of former Rhode Island mayor Susan Menard was hers, the state medical examiner confirmed Wednesday. Medical officials said that they have not finalized the identity...
1 of 2 decomposed bodies found in Rhode Island home identified as former mayor
WOONSOCKET, R.I. — One of two badly decomposed bodies found in a home in Rhode Island earlier this week has been identified as a former mayor. Woonsocket police officers responded Monday to the Marian Lane home of Susan Menard, the city’s longtime mayor. While inside the home, officers...
johnstonsunrise.net
Warwick doctor got many breaks
There were perks to being a doctor's wife, such as a luxurious home in Warwick's seaside village of Conimicut. But, for Emma (Wieland) Coffey, the privileges weren't worth the pains. Emma was 24 years old when she married John Bernard Coffey on Aug. 4, 1914. The 27-year-old man had worked...
NECN
Rhode Island City Council Discusses Potential Removal of Mayor
A Rhode Island city council is holding a special meeting on Monday to discuss the potential removal of the city's mayor, according to NBC affiliate WJAR-TV. Woonsocket's City Council is holding a special emergency meeting to discuss the possible removal of Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt, WJAR reported. Councilwoman Denise Sierra filed a complaint against the mayor earlier this month, and claims Mayor Baldelli-Hunt has not executed her duties, and has disregarded actions passed by council, according to WJAR.
eastgreenwichnews.com
Dog Perishes In Cindyann House Fire
Above: A firefighter prepares to enter the house on Cindyann Sunday (9/18). Photos by Tim Cure. Firefighters tried to revive the animal without success. East Greenwich and North Kingstown firefighters Sunday were able to extinguish a fire at a house on Cindyann Drive that resulted in considerable smoke and water damage but the structure was saved. No human residents were in the house at the time of the fire but a dog was inside and was not able to be revived.
Man arrested aboard Block Island ferry pleads guilty to weapons charge
One of seven people arrested during a tumultuous weekend on Block Island last month has pleaded guilty.
Man charged with murdering woman in Charlestown
Rhode Island State Police have made an arrest in connection with the death of a woman in Charlestown.
johnstonsunrise.net
‘The fishing line was 200 feet up in the air!’
Eric Duda of Tiverton, RI took Friday off to fish. “We fished most of the day and gave up on tautog fishing at 3 p.m. and headed back up the Sakonnet River. Duda said, “Didn’t see any surface action anywhere so we decided to troll for false albacore. Just as I was going to call it a day, I heard from the back of the boat the clicker going off.”
Here’s Why Bristol Community College Will Be Covered in Backpacks
Bristol Community College is preparing for quite a moving display on Monday, Sept. 26. As part of suicide prevention month, the college has invited the Send Silence Packing program to its Fall River campus. Hundreds of backpacks will be laid across the campus in Fall River, each representing a student...
Providence overpass to be closed for bridge replacement
RIDOT is warning drivers that the bridge will be closed starting Sept. 30 at 9 p.m.
eastgreenwichnews.com
Police Log: Irate Speeder, Suspicious Paper Person, Unruly Mom
9 p.m. – The owner of the Greenwich Hotel told police they caught someone stealing keys after reviewing surveillance video of the bar area. The man returned the keys and said it was a mistake but the owner asked that police issue him a no trespass order, which they did.
GoLocalProv
Judge Assaulted Outside of Courthouse in Providence
A judge was assaulted outside of a courthouse in Providence on Wednesday, GoLocal has learned. Rhode Island Superior Court Associate Justice Stephen Nugent was reportedly assaulted following a minor traffic accident outside of Superior Court on Benefit treet. According to witnesses, it appeared that all parties had recently exited the...
Suspect charged with murdering Providence man, 75
Robert Ayers, 44, was arraigned Tuesday on charges of first-degree murder and burglary.
Seekonk Wendy’s Kidnapper Gets Life in Prison
FALL RIVER — A 61-year-old habitual criminal from Boston was sentenced to life in prison on Tuesday for kidnapping and robbing a Seekonk Wendy’s employee, after a jury convicted him following a week-long trial. Todd Johnson, described by the Bristol County District Attorney's Office as having a lengthy...
2 parts of I-195 to be repaved, restriped
MassDOT said the work will take place Monday through Friday between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. over the next two weeks.
Middletown woman benefits from first-in-the-nation heart procedure
Charlton Memorial Hospital is the first in the country to perform a new kind of heart surgery.
nrinow.news
Boots & Beer, Stuff the Gazebo: Five things to know in Burrillville this week
This weekend is your final chance to visit the Burrillville Farmer’s Market for the season and visit with local food and goods vendors and organizations at the outdoor pavilion by Jesse Smith Library. The final market of 2022 will take place on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 9:30 a.m.- 12:30 p.m. at the Stillwater Mill pavilion at 100 Tinkham Lane in Harrisville.
No foul play suspected in deaths at former Woonsocket mayor’s home
Investigators confirmed the home belongs to former Woonsocket Mayor Susan Menard, but only identified the decedents as an "elderly male and female."
