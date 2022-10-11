ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Brightening & 'Effective' Exfoliator for Sensitive Skin Is Only $6 for the Next Hour for Amazon's Early Access Sale

By Delilah Gray
 3 days ago
When you cultivate your skincare routine, every single product needs to have a purpose and to be damn good with that purpose! From face serums to sunscreen , everything needs to be so effective that we notice a difference soon, but not so harsh that it dries out our skin. That’s the key we look for with every product, and once in a while, we find the perfect mixture of gentleness and effectiveness. Most of the time, it’s thanks to Amazon .

It’s no secret we love shopping the skincare pages of Amazon (and that we find a lot of new holy grails!) If there’s anything we adore, it’s an affordable skincare product , and this now $6 exfoliator is exactly what we’ve been looking for!

The Acure Brightening Facial Scrub is an effective yet gentle scrub that both detoxifies and softens your skin easily. Perfect for any skin type, this brightening scrub has a bunch of must-have, refreshing ingredients like sea kelp, green clay, madonna lily, and argan oil. Both smoothing and moisturizing, this scrub is so easy to apply!

Per the brand, all you have to do is apply it to your wet face and rinse thoroughly after scrubbing for a few minutes. Like any scrub, you only need to do this 2-3 times a week for glowing skin!

With over 21,000 reviews and with over 18,000 five-star and four-star reviews, it’s become an affordable staple for so many Amazon shoppers. One shopper said it was “gentle but effective,” adding, “Love this stuff! I use it 2-3 times a week as part of my skincare routine to help keep my skin exfoliated, so my other products absorb more readily.”

Another shopper added , “I was looking for a new inexpensive face scrub because I am trying to save money but not at the expense of my skin. I wasn’t really attached to any of the high end brand scrubs anyway. I stumbled upon this one through an article by Allure. It was on a list of recommended products by skin specialists and it was the most inexpensive one. I love it! It smells so nice and it isn’t super harsh on the skin. The color is a little off-putting to me but that’s nothing too serious. It leaves my skin super smooth and soft. I have had no issues with it and I have sensitive skin and eczema.”

