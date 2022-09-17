ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

What’s the best week of the year to buy a new house?

By Russell Falcon, Nexstar Media Wire
 4 days ago

(NEXSTAR) — It turns out there’s not only best market times to buy a new house, there is apparently one specific week prospective homebuyers should look out for. Reator.com calls it “the very best time of the year” for buyers.

Mark it on your calendar: Sept. 25 through Oct. 1. Realtor says there are typically about 8.4% more homes for sale nationally during these dates — even better, they’re typically priced $20,000 lower than usual.

These cities have the fastest-growing housing prices, according to Redfin

“The best time to purchase a home is the last week of September, because that’s historically when the market is most hospitable to buyers,” said Realtor.com economic data analyst Hannah Jones. “Typically, the early fall is when there are fewer buyers. There are also more homes on the market, and the housing market is generally calming down from the summer rush.”

Realtor says it used a number of criteria to determine the “best” week, including home list prices, the number of homes for sale, and days homes stayed on the market. Data from 2018-19 and 2021 were used. Analysts skipped 2020 due to the unusual market conditions amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

While 2020 was a great time for buyers, so far, 2022 has been a rough time to find a new home. A national streak of rising inflation through the spring and summer, in addition to decreased demand for homes, resulted in record home listing prices.

Are house prices going down?

Realtor says the median list price for a home as of August 2022 was $435,000 — that’s about 14% higher than August 2021. In July, the median listing price was $449,000, which is 16.6% higher than last July, Realtor reports.

Back in June, Redfin reported the median sale price for a home was $428,400, an 11.2% increase since the same time last year. While summer prices may not look great for prospective buyers, Redfin market analyst Tim Ellis said June’s numbers were the smallest year-over-year increase “in nearly two years.”

Market cooling is also affirmed by Realtor economic data manager Sabrina Speianu and chief economist Danielle Hale. In an August report, the pair wrote: “August housing data reveals that listing prices decelerated for the third month in a row, as more sellers hit pause on listing homes and homes for sale spent more time on the market than last August. While fewer new listings are entering the market, overall inventory continues to grow, providing more choice to buyers who are still shopping for a home.”

WGN News

At least 63 shot, 9 fatally across Chicago over weekend

CHICAGO — At least 63 people were shot, nine fatally across Chicago over the weekend. The shootings occurred between 6 p.m. Friday and midnight Monday. Two of the incidents, just minutes apart and in broad daylight, left two people dead and several others critically injured on the city’s South Side. The first happened around 4:25 […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Off-duty CPD officer shot in road rage incident on NW Side, police say

CHICAGO — An off-duty Chicago police officer was shot Tuesday afternoon on the Northwest Side. The shooting occurred shortly after 3 p.m. near the intersection of Addison and Elston in what Chicago police Supt. David Brown called a “road rage incident.” “The offender shot one of our officers, during this road rage incident, from the […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Officials: Indiana police officer shot in August has died

RICHMOND, Ind. (AP) — An eastern Indiana police officer who was shot in the head during a traffic stop in August has died more than two weeks after she was removed from life support, authorities said. Richmond Police Department Officer Seara Burton died Sunday night at a Reid Health facility surrounded by her family, the […]
RICHMOND, IN
WGN News

Naperville home struck by lightning

NAPERVILLE, Ill. — A home in Naperville was struck by lightning, causing it to catch on fire late Sunday night. According to the Naperville fire department, a family who was at their home located at the 4600 block of Cork Tree Drive around 10:59 p.m. contacted police of their home catching on fire after being struck […]
NAPERVILLE, IL
