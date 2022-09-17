ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

AZFamily

Flood Watch in effect in Arizona

Another interest rate hike is coming, and it's going to burn a hole in your wallet. More than 25% of Arizona's teaching positions are still vacant, data shows. It's a crisis in the classroom as the state grips with hundreds of open teaching positions. Phoenix-area food banks cope with growing...
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Capitol Times

Arizona must develop new water supplies now

Arizona is at a crossroads. Nearly 40% of Arizona’s annual water uses are supplied by the Colorado River. However, the outlook for Colorado River water availability – and Arizona’s junior allocation, in particular – is deeply concerning. The Arizona Department of Water Resources (ADWR) has determined...
ARIZONA STATE
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Gov. Polis declares Sept. 21 Colorado E-Bike day

Colorado Governor Jared Polis declared Wednesday, Sept. 21, Colorado E-Bike Day and the state will celebrate with a webinar explaining how Colorado became a leader in expanding e-bike access. At 1 p.m. on Wednesday on Zoom, national, state and local experts will share how Colorado became a national leader in...
COLORADO STATE
KTAR.com

Arizona employees are quitting jobs at top 5 rate in US, per WalletHub

PHOENIX — In Arizona, folks seem to be bypassing the rage of quiet quitting and skipping ahead to simply resigning from positions in the state workforce. Economists are dubbing the trend of employees quitting as the “Great Resignation,” and a recently published study from a personal finance website says Arizona is among the leaders in national resignation rates.
ARIZONA STATE
KSLTV

Magnitude 4.4 earthquake in Arizona shakes southern Utah

MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz. — A 4.4 magnitude earthquake struck 29 miles east of Littlefield, Arizona, and was felt by lots of people in the surrounding areas including St. George, Utah. The U.S. Geological Survey reported the magnitude 4.4 earthquake at approximately 3:30 p.m. Monday. It is not known if...
LITTLEFIELD, AZ
KRQE News 13

Heavy rain could lead to flooding in W. New Mexico & SW. Colorado

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – One last surge of monsoon moisture will bring heavy rain to parts of New Mexico this week. Flooding will be possible in western parts of the state and southwestern Colorado. Monsoon moisture already began returning to southern New Mexico this weekend and continues to push...
COLORADO STATE
Brenna Temple

Arizona Weather: Tropical storm Madeline may trigger flash floods

The impending danger of the tropical storm Madeline has already increased moisture in Arizona, and may trigger serious flash floods in the coming days. As it approaches from the western coast of Mexico, it is anticipated that Madeline will clash with the remnants of Tropical Storm Lester - bringing an influx of precipitation to the state.
ARIZONA STATE

