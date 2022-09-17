Read full article on original website
South Dakota Towns Set New Snowfall Records To Kickoff 2023
2023 started with a major Winter Storm dumping tons of snow all over southeastern South Dakota, southwestern Minnesota, and northwestern Iowa. Check out some of these impressive storm snowfall totals according to Dakota News Now:. Lake Andes: 27.0”. Armour: 26.5”. Crooks: 22.0”. Mitchell: 21.0”. Alexandria: 20.0”. Salem: 20.0”. Trent: 19.0”
Know The Risks Of Shoveling A Foot Of Snow
After more than a foot of snow in the area on top of what we already had, you begin to wonder where to put it. And, how much more shoveling your back can take. With a Snow Alert in effect for Sioux Falls and surrounding communities DO NOT park your car on the street until it has been plowed curb to curb.
Best Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota Cities for Keeping Resolutions
Whether it's starting something or stopping something, a lot of us use January to hit the reset button in our lives by rolling out our annual New Year's resolutions. Some last a few days, while others take hold and become part of our lives. So what are we trying to...
Hey Sioux Falls, Here’s When the Plows Are Coming
The major Snow Job, Mother Nature has dumped on the Sioux Empire over the past 48 hours has many Sioux Falls residents asking one question, where's the plow?. The answer is, it's coming soon. Sioux Falls street crews continue to work around the clock clearing emergency and secondary routes in...
2023 Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle: TommyJack’s Pub
January in Sioux Falls only means one thing...Burger Battle! New Year's resolutions for Sioux Falls residents should include making extra room for the 32 savory burgers for this year's Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle. When it comes to burgers, there definitely is one for everyone, especially in Sioux Falls! Sponsored...
2023 Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle: Glacial Lakes Distillery
January in Sioux Falls only means one thing...Burger Battle! This year's Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle is pretty intense. 32 savory burgers from local Sioux Falls restaurants are looking for your stomachs and votes. When it comes to burgers, there definitely is one for everyone, especially in Sioux Falls! Sponsored...
Late Start for Sioux Falls Schools January 5th
The first day back from the holiday break for Sioux Falls public school students and teachers will be delayed by a couple of hours. Classes and activities in the district have been canceled each of the last two days after more than a foot of snow fell on the area.
2023 Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle: MacKenzie River
January in Sioux Falls only means one thing...Burger Battle! This year's Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle is pretty intense. 32 savory burgers from local Sioux Falls restaurants are looking for your stomachs and votes. When it comes to burgers, there definitely is one for everyone, especially in Sioux Falls! Sponsored...
Sioux Falls Great Bear Ski Valley Closes For Winter Storm
The Sioux Empire has been living in a Winter Wonderland for the last few weeks. This winter weather trend is continuing this week with a Winter Storm Warning in effect beginning on Monday afternoon until Tuesday evening. This massive snowstorm is going to cause serious issues on the roads and...
South Dakota Snow Storm Closes Roads And Interstates
The current Winter Storm is dropping large amounts of snow in Southeastern South Dakota and that has prompted the closing of roads and Interstates. according to the South Dakota Department of Transportation Interstate 90, both eastbound and westbound has been closed from Chamberlain to Sioux Falls. I-29 has also been...
CRITICAL Areas Where Snow Needs To Be Cleared
Deep snow in Sioux Falls is fun for some, and trouble for many. Especially if the snow isn't cleared away from vital locations around your home. One of these areas should be quite obvious. The fire hydrant that is on your property. As a homeowner, if the fire hydrant sits on your property it is your responsibility to make sure snow is cleared away from it.
Burger Battle Review: Blarney Stone’s ‘The PB & JB’
Every January, Sioux Falls is transformed into a burger lovers' paradise as a number of establishments pull out all of the stops for the Downtown Sioux Falls annual Burger Battle. To say that the idea has caught on is an incredible understatement as a record number of restaurants are vying...
Minnehaha County Plow Operator Dies While Clearing Roads Tuesday
Tragic news out of the winter storm that swept over southeast South Dakota Tuesday (1/3). While working to clear snow from county roads, a Minnehaha snow plow operator suffered a medical emergency and died. The Minnehaha Country Sheriff's Office says that the operator was helping a deputy sheriff clear a...
Big Time Actor and Comedian Coming To Sioux Falls
There are a lot of big concerts and shows coming to the Sioux Empire in 2023. Now Sioux Falls residents can add one more show to February's calendar. The list just keeps growing!. Actor and stand-up comedian Nick Swardson is bringing his “Make Joke From Face” comedy special to the...
Sioux Falls Actor Runs Off Stage To Marry Local Couple
It's always fun to go watch a musical or any production around the Sioux Empire. Sioux Falls really has talent! But little does the audience know that this talent goes beyond the stage. In one actor's case, it goes right to the lobby of the Orpheum Theater Center in Sioux Falls.
Is It Illegal in Sioux Falls to Leave Your Christmas Lights Up?
There's always something magical about Christmas lights during the holiday season. Wouldn't it be awesome if you could keep the Christmas lights on for the entire year? Wait a minute...you can!. If you want to shine your Christmas lights on your house all year long, then go ahead! There is...
School Delays and Closings Wednesday, January 4, 2023
School delays and cancellations - Wednesday, January 4, 2023. Elk Point-Jefferson School District - Opening Late Wednesday 2 Hours. Southwest Minnesota State University - Opening Late Wednesday 10:00 AM. Stewart School of Hairstyling - Closed. Tea School District - Closed. Tri-Valley School District - Closed. Tripp-Delmont School District - Closed.
Here’s Why Grocery Stores Keep Running Out of Eggs in South Dakota
What the [REDACTED] is going on with eggs and chicken?!? Over the last couple of months, more often than not I see an empty egg section at the grocery store in Sioux Falls. And when there are eggs they are super pricey. According to officials, the price of a dozen...
Center for Family Medicine in Sioux Falls Celebrates Its 50th Anniversary
Center for Family Medicine Celebrates Its 50th Anniversary. Center for Family Medicine (CFM) and the Sioux Falls Family Medicine Residency (SFFMR) announces its 50th anniversary as a family medicine clinic and residency program in 2023. CFM is a non-profit corporation originally formed in 1973 as the “Family Practice Center,” jointly...
Meet the Contestants in the 2023 Sioux Falls Burger Battle
Hope you're hungry when you ring in 2023 because one of the biggest food events in Sioux Falls is back for a milestone year. Downtown Sioux Falls is celebrating its tenth annual Burger Battle. The event runs from January 1-31, 2023 and this year has 32 participants. Here's a rundown...
