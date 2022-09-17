ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

ESPN Sioux Falls

South Dakota Towns Set New Snowfall Records To Kickoff 2023

2023 started with a major Winter Storm dumping tons of snow all over southeastern South Dakota, southwestern Minnesota, and northwestern Iowa. Check out some of these impressive storm snowfall totals according to Dakota News Now:. Lake Andes: 27.0”. Armour: 26.5”. Crooks: 22.0”. Mitchell: 21.0”. Alexandria: 20.0”. Salem: 20.0”. Trent: 19.0”
SIOUX FALLS, SD
ESPN Sioux Falls

Know The Risks Of Shoveling A Foot Of Snow

After more than a foot of snow in the area on top of what we already had, you begin to wonder where to put it. And, how much more shoveling your back can take. With a Snow Alert in effect for Sioux Falls and surrounding communities DO NOT park your car on the street until it has been plowed curb to curb.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
ESPN Sioux Falls

2023 Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle: MacKenzie River

January in Sioux Falls only means one thing...Burger Battle! This year's Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle is pretty intense. 32 savory burgers from local Sioux Falls restaurants are looking for your stomachs and votes. When it comes to burgers, there definitely is one for everyone, especially in Sioux Falls! Sponsored...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
ESPN Sioux Falls

South Dakota Snow Storm Closes Roads And Interstates

The current Winter Storm is dropping large amounts of snow in Southeastern South Dakota and that has prompted the closing of roads and Interstates. according to the South Dakota Department of Transportation Interstate 90, both eastbound and westbound has been closed from Chamberlain to Sioux Falls. I-29 has also been...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
ESPN Sioux Falls

CRITICAL Areas Where Snow Needs To Be Cleared

Deep snow in Sioux Falls is fun for some, and trouble for many. Especially if the snow isn't cleared away from vital locations around your home. One of these areas should be quite obvious. The fire hydrant that is on your property. As a homeowner, if the fire hydrant sits on your property it is your responsibility to make sure snow is cleared away from it.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
ESPN Sioux Falls

School Delays and Closings Wednesday, January 4, 2023

School delays and cancellations - Wednesday, January 4, 2023. Elk Point-Jefferson School District - Opening Late Wednesday 2 Hours. Southwest Minnesota State University - Opening Late Wednesday 10:00 AM. Stewart School of Hairstyling - Closed. Tea School District - Closed. Tri-Valley School District - Closed. Tripp-Delmont School District - Closed.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
ESPN Sioux Falls

ESPN Sioux Falls

