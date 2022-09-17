ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Shelby Jordan, former offensive lineman for Raiders, Patriots, passes away at 70

By Nexstar Media Wire, Emma McCorkindale
WGN News
WGN News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RxGqm_0hzeAyu500

CHICOPEE, Mass. ( WWLP ) – Shelby Jordan, an offensive lineman who played for the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Raiders, died earlier this month, the Patriots announced Friday.

Jordan, 70, died on Sept. 9, according to the announcement.

Jordan played in 95 games with 87 starts at right tackle during his eight seasons with the Patriots. With the Raiders, Jordan was able to win a ring as a member of the Super Bowl XVIII Championship team in 1983.

Prior to his NFL career, Jordan led Washington University’s Division III Bears in tackles for three consecutive seasons before being named a Kodak first-team All-American during his senior year.

California high school forfeits football games amid assault investigation

The 1972 team captain and Bears MVP is considered the greatest defensive player in the history of the school, and in 1973, he was the first football player in university’s 150 year history to be drafted in the NFL.

He was initially a 7th-round draft pick by the Houston Oilers in 1973, but was dropped during training. He signed with the New England Patriots, eventually becoming a six-year starter at offensive tackle.

After retiring from the NFL in 1988, Jordan launched and directed a Los Angeles-based nonprofit economic-development corporation that provides affordable urban housing to help families and seniors.

In 2013, Jordan was also inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
WGN News

Woman charged with attempted murder of her 3-year-old nephew after pushing him into Lake Michigan: police

CHICAGO — A woman was charged after police said she pushed her 3-year-old nephew into Lake Michigan. Victoria Moreno, 34, was charged with felony attempted first-degree murder and felony aggravated battery of a child after she was arrested Monday. A police source on Tuesday told WGN Investigates that Navy Pier surveillance video appears to show […]
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

3 Biggest Raiders’ Disappointments From NFL Week 2

Well, that was something yesterday. The only thought Las Vegas Raiders fans will have after this weekend’s abomination will be to try and figure out the quickest way to erase that game from their memory. The Raiders started off about as well as possible. They led 20-0 at halftime and 23-7 as the third quarter came to a close. That absolutely did not last, and they lost 29-23 in overtime. Here are the Raiders’ three biggest disappointments from this week’s loss.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Washington State
CBS Sports

Patriots, Raiders trade: New England sends offensive tackle Justin Herron to Vegas, per report

The cross-pollination between Josh McDaniels' Raiders and Bill Belichick's Patriots has a new chapter. This time, the two clubs have struck a deal on a trade that will second offensive tackle Justin Herron to Las Vegas, which also involves the teams flipping draft picks, according to the NFL Network. As it relates to the specific pick swap, SI.com reports that the Patriots get a 2024 sixth-round selection, while the Raiders get a 2024 seventh-rounder along with Herron.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shelby Jordan
WGN News

Body found in Roseland garbage can: police

CHICAGO — Chicago police are investigating after a body was found in a Roseland garbage can. A man’s body was found unresponsive in a garbage can on the 100 block of West 110th Place around 7 p.m. Monday, according to police. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The man’s age, name and cause of […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Woman found dead at Evanston Township High School

EVANSTON, Ill. — Police are conducting a death investigation on the campus of a suburban high school. According to authorities, a woman’s body was discovered Tuesday morning on the north side of Evanston Township High School. The medical examiner has identified the woman as 63-year-old Kathy Judge. Investigators do not believe the woman is a […]
EVANSTON, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Games#American Football#Chicopee#The New England Patriots#The Los Angeles Raiders#Washington University#Kodak#All American#Mvp#The Houston Oilers#Nexstar Media Inc
NBC Sports

Report: Patriots trade Herron to Raiders, swap 2024 draft picks

The New England Patriots are trading offensive tackle Justin Herron to the Las Vegas Raiders, according to multiple reports. Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reported the Patriots will get the Raiders' 2024 sixth-round draft pick and Las Vegas will get New England's 2024 seventh-round pick as part of the deal. Patriots...
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WGN News

Metra train fatally strikes woman in Mount Prospect

A woman, believed to be in her 60s, was killed by a Metra train in Mount Prospect Tuesday evening. A spokesperson said that the train was traveling express and was not scheduled to stop at Mount Prospect. Inbound and outbound service was delayed by more than two hours due to the crash. Train operations have […]
MOUNT PROSPECT, IL
The Spun

Rams Have Placed Veteran Player On Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Rams suffered a plethora of injuries in their win over the Atlanta Falcons this past Sunday. For starters, the Rams lost offensive lineman Tremayne Anchrum Jr. to a broken ankle. They also lost defensive backs Troy Hill and Cobie Durant. Durant suffered a Grade 1 hamstring strain....
NFL
Yardbarker

Raiders’ Young Cornerback Duo Shines Despite Tough Loss

Despite a rocky start to the 2022 season, the Las Vegas Raiders have seen two of their young cornerbacks blossom recently. Second-year defender Nate Hobbs and third-year cornerback Amik Robertson have quietly put together exceptional performances in back-to-back games. So much so that the likes of Pro Football Focus have given both Hobbs and Robertson top-10 coverage grades among all NFL cornerbacks. Let’s take a closer look in this trending Raiders news story.
NFL
WGN News

8 hospitalized after Austin building explosion

CHICAGO — Multiple people were hospitalized after a building explosion in Austin Tuesday morning. First responders were on the scene at a four-story, 36-unit apartment building just before 9:30 a.m. at the 5600 block of West West End Avenue after a portion of the top floor collapsed. At least 10 ambulances were at the location. […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

WGN News

29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy