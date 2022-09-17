Read full article on original website
‘Safe by the Grace of God’: Eye Surgical Team That Departed From Chehalis Escapes Fiery Jet Crash
Ten passengers and crew survived a plane crash and rapidly spreading fire Tuesday on the main runway at the Tri-Cities Airport. The small privately-owned jet was carrying surgical technicians and a registered nurse for the Pacific Cataract and Laser Institute when the landing gear failed just after 7 a.m. They were flying in from Chehalis.
Former MLK colleague commemorates environmental justice movement with NC roots
A former colleague of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. spoke to Duke community members beneath the stained glass windows and among the pews of the Duke Chapel on Sept. 15. Civil rights activist Rev. Benjamin F. Chavis, Jr., Divinity School ’80, a recent recipient of the President’s Lifetime Achievement Award and former colleague of MLK, joined Catherine Coleman Flowers, current vice chair of the White House Environmental Justice Advisory Council and Nicholas School practitioner-in-residence.
Education Board Rejects Petition to Change Oregon’s Period-Product Rules
The Oregon State Board of Education on Monday rejected a petition from a Southern Oregon mom who sought to change the implementation of a 2021 law that mandates period products in all K-12 bathrooms, including bathrooms for boys as young as 5. Oregon’s Menstrual Dignity Act went into full effect...
Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, Partners Give $1M to Restore State Wildlife Habitat Damaged by Wildfires
As part of an effort to protect wildlife habitat, including the restoration of land burned by wildfires, the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation (RMEF) and its partners recently allocated $1,064,039 for grants across Washington state. “The Lick Creek and Silcott Wildfires burned more than 50,000 acres in Asotin County alone in...
