Norman, OK

KOCO

Looking back at the history of the Oklahoma State Fair

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma State Fair only lasts for a few more days. Ahead of the 2022 fair's finale, KOCO 5 is looking back at its history. There's a lot of history behind the Oklahoma State Fair, and it goes back before Oklahoma's official statehood. The first fairs...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Lower section of Scissortail Park set to open in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — The lower section of Scissortail Park is set to open this week in Oklahoma City. KOCO 5 got a look inside the fences on Tuesday. "We've got a lot of celebrations happening this weekend, on Friday we'll kick off with a ribbon cutting," said Heidi Costello, Scissortail Park events manager.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

OKCPD Chief Gourley addresses street racing, state fair

Oklahoma City Police Chief Wade Gourley spoke to KOCO about several issues in the city, including street racing, an increased police presence in Bricktown and how police are keeping the state fair safe. Click the video player above to watch the full interview.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Mayor of Maud at center of embezzlement allegations

MAUD, Okla. — The mayor of Maud is at the center of embezzlement allegations. City council members said they took it upon themselves to do some digging. "We are strong council, weak mayor," said Bob Watson, councilmember for city of Maud. City councilmembers in Maud claim Mayor Russell Dillon...
MAUD, OK
KOCO

Officials respond to several fires in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Officials responded to several fires in Oklahoma City. On Tuesday, officials responded to a fire on South Walker Avenue in Oklahoma City. Crews also responded to a fire on South Shields Boulevard, as well as another fire at Pinefield Drive. Officials told KOCO 5 that no...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
visitokc.com

OKC BLACK EATS ANNOUNCES FOODIE FEST OF OKC

Oklahoma City, OK: Foodie Fest of OKC, formerly known as The Black Foodie Summit, was rebranded in 2020 to showcase culinary cuisines from around the globe represented in Oklahoma City. In partnership with Scissortail Park, Foodie Fest is choosing to be intentionally inclusive while driving direct spending to locally owned businesses.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
The Daily South

12-Year-Old Becomes Youngest Black College Student In Oklahoma History

A 12-year-old boy from Oklahoma City recently became the youngest black college student in Oklahoma history. Elijah Muhammad Jr. started his freshman year at Oklahoma City Community College (OCCC) last month. He's currently enrolled in three classes as part of his major, cyber security. Elijah Jr. told KFOR that he...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

String of dispensaries in Oklahoma City targeted by masked clown

OKLAHOMA CITY — A string of dispensaries in Oklahoma City was targeted by a masked clown. Oklahoma City police now have three people in custody in connection with the robberies. Police said the suspect was wearing a generic scary clown mask. The robber spent Wednesday terrorizing local dispensaries. "With...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma County takes next steps toward building new jail

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — Oklahoma County is taking the next steps toward building a new jail. Commissioners are working to put together a committee to oversee the spending of the bond money approved by voters this year. In Monday’s Board of County Commissioners meeting, the commissioners said they’re fulfilling the commitment to the voters to have the oversight committee see the bond process and the construction of the new jail.
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK

