KOCO
Looking back at the history of the Oklahoma State Fair
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma State Fair only lasts for a few more days. Ahead of the 2022 fair's finale, KOCO 5 is looking back at its history. There's a lot of history behind the Oklahoma State Fair, and it goes back before Oklahoma's official statehood. The first fairs...
KOCO
Police chiefs in Oklahoma to spend money on new patrol cars, technology, officers
Okla. — Police chiefs in Oklahoma said they’ll use millions they were just given in grant money on new patrol cars, better technology and more officers. The attorney general said the state handed out a record amount this year. In the 2023 Safe Oklahoma grants, 58 departments will split $2 million.
KOCO
Lower section of Scissortail Park set to open in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — The lower section of Scissortail Park is set to open this week in Oklahoma City. KOCO 5 got a look inside the fences on Tuesday. "We've got a lot of celebrations happening this weekend, on Friday we'll kick off with a ribbon cutting," said Heidi Costello, Scissortail Park events manager.
KOCO
OKCPD Chief Gourley addresses street racing, state fair
Oklahoma City Police Chief Wade Gourley spoke to KOCO about several issues in the city, including street racing, an increased police presence in Bricktown and how police are keeping the state fair safe. Click the video player above to watch the full interview.
KOCO
Middle school students in Oklahoma City now have mobile STEM labs
OKLAHOMA CITY — Every middle school student in Oklahoma City will now have mobile STEM labs to help launch their careers. The message for students at the ribbon-cutting Tuesday was that it doesn’t matter where you live, what you wear or your background — what matters is education.
‘Because of the holiday, it delayed the readings in the process’: Edmond resident claims to receive third utility bill in one month
An Edmond resident says he has received three utility bills from the city in a span of one month.
KOCO
Popular book sale will return to Oklahoma History Center in October
OKLAHOMA CITY — A popular book sale at the Oklahoma History Center will return in October. The sale includes books, maps, photographs, reproductions of historic posters and more. The sale will be open from 10 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Oct. 5-7, and from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 8. Proceeds...
KOCO
Mayor of Maud at center of embezzlement allegations
MAUD, Okla. — The mayor of Maud is at the center of embezzlement allegations. City council members said they took it upon themselves to do some digging. "We are strong council, weak mayor," said Bob Watson, councilmember for city of Maud. City councilmembers in Maud claim Mayor Russell Dillon...
KOCO
Oklahoma holds drives across state to push people to register to vote
OKLAHOMA CITY — In commitment 2022 news, there’s a nationwide push to get people to register to vote. There were registration drives across the state and country on Tuesday. The big message is that your voice matters. KOCO 5 stopped by one registration drive and a volunteer said...
KOCO
Officials respond to several fires in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Officials responded to several fires in Oklahoma City. On Tuesday, officials responded to a fire on South Walker Avenue in Oklahoma City. Crews also responded to a fire on South Shields Boulevard, as well as another fire at Pinefield Drive. Officials told KOCO 5 that no...
KOCO
Walking group for women in Oklahoma City aims to build community
OKLAHOMA CITY — A new walking group specifically for women in Oklahoma City aims to build a community. The group OKC Hot Girl Walk, which has built a sizable social media presence, is focused on fitness and safety. Hundreds of women and their dogs walked as one during the...
visitokc.com
OKC BLACK EATS ANNOUNCES FOODIE FEST OF OKC
Oklahoma City, OK: Foodie Fest of OKC, formerly known as The Black Foodie Summit, was rebranded in 2020 to showcase culinary cuisines from around the globe represented in Oklahoma City. In partnership with Scissortail Park, Foodie Fest is choosing to be intentionally inclusive while driving direct spending to locally owned businesses.
KOCO
Attorney for group suing UCO says it’s one of the most extreme discrimination lawsuits he’s seen
OKLAHOMA CITY — The attorney for a group suing the University of Central Oklahoma said it’s one of the most extreme discrimination lawsuits he’s seen. The university is accused of Title IX violations for not giving equal access to male and female athletes. The legal advisors, in...
KOCO
Official discusses features of upcoming Oklahoma City animal shelter
OKLAHOMA CITY — A new animal shelter is coming to Oklahoma City. The new shelter will cost millions, and funding recently increased from $38 million to $42 million because of inflation. The current animal shelter on Southeast 29th Street has had an overcrowding issue. “This time of year is...
The Daily South
12-Year-Old Becomes Youngest Black College Student In Oklahoma History
A 12-year-old boy from Oklahoma City recently became the youngest black college student in Oklahoma history. Elijah Muhammad Jr. started his freshman year at Oklahoma City Community College (OCCC) last month. He's currently enrolled in three classes as part of his major, cyber security. Elijah Jr. told KFOR that he...
KOCO
Signs of change in Oklahoma town after family nearly died in awful crash
GRADY COUNTY, Okla. — There are signs of change in a rural Oklahoma town after a family nearly lost their lives in an awful crash. A guardrail now makes the rural highway near Chickasha safer. KOCO 5 met with some of those family members and talked to the man who made the changes happen.
KOCO
OU Health doubling size of phase one clinical cancer trials
OKLAHOMA CITY — OU Health is doubling the size of its phase one clinical cancer trials. KOCO 5 got a look at just some of the projects about to get big bucks from the federal government. This money is from the American Rescue Plan or ARPA. The director of...
KOCO
String of dispensaries in Oklahoma City targeted by masked clown
OKLAHOMA CITY — A string of dispensaries in Oklahoma City was targeted by a masked clown. Oklahoma City police now have three people in custody in connection with the robberies. Police said the suspect was wearing a generic scary clown mask. The robber spent Wednesday terrorizing local dispensaries. "With...
Strange Oklahoma Tombstone Inscription Reads “Murdered by Human Wolves.”
This has to be one of the strangest and scariest inscriptions found on any tombstone in any graveyard... "Murdered by Human Wolves." That's right, this century-old grave marker details the death of a woman who was allegedly killed by werewolves! Even worse, this headstone was once in a cemetery in Oklahoma!
KOCO
Oklahoma County takes next steps toward building new jail
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — Oklahoma County is taking the next steps toward building a new jail. Commissioners are working to put together a committee to oversee the spending of the bond money approved by voters this year. In Monday’s Board of County Commissioners meeting, the commissioners said they’re fulfilling the commitment to the voters to have the oversight committee see the bond process and the construction of the new jail.
