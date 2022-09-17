Read full article on original website
Sharp rise in disorder at football games in England and Wales last season
Reported incidents of disorder at matches in England and Wales in the 2021-22 season were up by 60% compared with the last full campaign before the pandemic, according to data released by the Home Office on Thursday. The data painted a depressing picture for the domestic game, with incidents reported...
Darcy Swain: Australia lock banned for six weeks for Quinn Tupaea clear-out
Venue: Eden Park, Auckland Date: Saturday 24 September Kick-off: 08:05 BST. Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website. Australia lock Darcy Swain has been banned for six weeks after his charge into the knee of Quinn Tupaea ruled the New Zealand centre out for nine months. Swain, 25,...
Steve Lansdown: Bristol owner calls on Premiership Rugby to generate more revenue
Bristol Bears owner Steve Lansdown says Premiership Rugby (PRL) must do more to increase revenues to help financially-struggling clubs. Wasps gave notice on Wednesday that they intend to appoint administrators. Meanwhile, Worcester have until Monday to prove they can keep going. "What PRL need to do is to really focus...
Roger Federer to bow out on Friday in Laver Cup doubles
Roger Federer has confirmed the final match of his illustrious career will be in the doubles at the Laver Cup in London on Friday night. The 20-time Grand Slam winner said last week he would retire at the team event, which starts at the 02 on Friday. He has struggled...
Football transfers: Pochettino, Tielemans, Pulisic, Allan, Tchouameni, Leao
Nice are hoping they can convince former Paris St-Germain and Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino to replace Lucien Favre as manager of the Ligue 1 club. (ESPN) Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans, 25, says he does not regret staying at Leicester City this summer despite being linked with a move to Arsenal. (Sky Sports)
Prince and Princess of Wales: William and Kate's Anglesey 'refuge'
When Flt Lt Wales was doing his helicopter training to become an RAF search and rescue pilot in 2010, like his fellow trainees he gave two preferences for his first posting. One was in Lossiemouth, in north east Scotland, and the other at Valley on Anglesey, off the north west coast of Wales.
Premier League: Clubs agree minimum one-year bans for supporters
Fans who take part in anti-social or criminal behaviour at Premier League grounds will now face a minimum one-year club ban. Premier League clubs agreed to launch automatic bans alongside the English Football League in July in a bid to address fan behaviour issues. They have now decided on a...
Roger Federer retires: Swiss great played tennis with a balletic grace beyond modern compare
I was barely a month into this job when I suggested Roger Federer would never win another Grand Slam title. The then 17-time Grand Slam champion had just turned 32, lost to Sergiy Stakhovsky in the second round of Wimbledon (thus ending a run of 36 consecutive major quarter-finals), and then in straight sets to Tommy Robredo in the last 16 of the US Open.
