Lawton, MI

Michigan veteran convicted of faking injuries, defrauding VA of nearly $265K

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 4 days ago
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Michigan veteran was sentenced earlier this week to five years in prison for defrauding the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs of $260,000 in benefits he did not deserve.

Prosecutors argued that Joseph Gray, 53, of Lawton was seen walking, even carrying a heavy bag of cat food on his shoulder and using his left hand, directly contradicting his earlier claims that he lost the use of his legs and left hand while serving, MLive.com reported.

Acquaintances also told investigators that they had not seen Gray in a wheelchair except when attending his VA appointments.

According to MLive.com, Gray was convicted in April in U.S. District Court of conspiracy to defraud the government, making a false statement to the VA, theft of government funds and making a false, fictitious or fraudulent claim. He was sentenced Wednesday.

The benefits Gray was convicted of fraudulently receiving are intended for veterans who cannot work or care for themselves due to service-related injuries. The fraud dates to 2004, prosecutors argued.

In addition to the five-year prison sentence, Gray was also ordered to pay $264,631.51 in restitution for the stolen benefits, MLive.com reported.

Meanwhile, his 53-year-old wife, Paula Gray, was convicted of conspiracy to defraud the government, making false statements to the VA and making a false, fictitious or fraudulent claim. She was sentenced to three years on probation and ordered to pay the same restitution, the news outlet reported.

Joseph Gray’s attorney, Scott Graham, said Gray earned military decorations during the Gulf War and “sustained life-changing injuries,” including injuries to his shoulders from a fall in Saudi Arabia.

- The Associated Press contributed to this report.

giddyup
3d ago

they need to do a lot more investigations....I know for a fact of guys who were told to quit good paying jobs and go to a facility in Chicago for 5 weeks and they recieve $1000 tax free dollars a week...and there is nothing wrong with these guys, ive known them for 50 years...

