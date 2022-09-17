Read full article on original website
Atlanta Daily World
Willow Smith Performs Back-To-School Concert At Cascade Family Skating
Willow Smith recently performed live for Atlanta area high school students. Held at the legendary Cascade Family Skating, Smith performed songs from her upcoming album, COPINGMECHANISM. Sponsored by Walmart, the event also helped students to prepare for the new school year. every student in attendance received freebies and a $50...
Atlanta Daily World
Gunna Gives Back With Carnival-Themed ‘Gunna Fest’
Gunna and his family gave back to the community with the second annual “Gunna Fest.” Held at a parking lot on Old National Highway, the event featured a carnival theme where kids could enjoy free rides, food, gifts, and face painting. Kids could also meet characters such as Woody from Toy Story, Lilo from Lilo and Stitch, Spiderman, Batman and a princess.
Atlanta Daily World
Atlanta Tribute Event to Honor Legacy of Archbishop Desmond Tutu
Local Leaders Come Together to Promote Tutu’s Legacy of Reconciliation through Humanity. Leaders of Atlanta’s political, business, faith and academic communities will come together to honor the life, legacy and local impact of the iconic South African theologian and Nobel Peace Prize winner, Archbishop Desmond Tutu, in a formal tribute held days before what would have been his 91st birthday October 7.
Atlanta Daily World
Ja Rule and The Painted House Make Donations to Morehouse, Other HBCUs
Morehouse President Dr. David Thomas joined Ja Rule (ICONN / The Painted House) Tanya Sam (The Painted House), Herb Rice (The Painted House) and Zeev Klein (House of First) this week to accept the contribution which will go toward funding the President’s Innovation Fund. #607 Black is Beautiful collection...
Atlanta Daily World
HBCU National Tennis Champions Crowned In Atlanta
Fourteen HBCU tennis programs recently took over Atlanta for the 2022 HBCU National Championships. Held the South Fulton Tennis Center, the tournament featured some of the best collegiate athletes in the nation. We spoke several players and coaches to get their thoughts on the playing on the highest courts for...
Atlanta Daily World
Morehouse School of Medicine Receives $11.5M from Historically Black Medical Colleges Initiative
New CZI Program Brings Together Morehouse School of Medicine, Charles Drew University College of Medicine, Howard University College of Medicine, and Meharry Medical College to Accelerate Precision Health. Morehouse School of Medicine (MSM) today announced a partnership with the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative (CZI) and the nation’s three other Historically Black...
