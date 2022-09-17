Local Leaders Come Together to Promote Tutu’s Legacy of Reconciliation through Humanity. Leaders of Atlanta’s political, business, faith and academic communities will come together to honor the life, legacy and local impact of the iconic South African theologian and Nobel Peace Prize winner, Archbishop Desmond Tutu, in a formal tribute held days before what would have been his 91st birthday October 7.

