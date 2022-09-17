Read full article on original website
Related
WTGS
A man's skeleton found in 1979 finally identified after 43 years
Today, the Alachua County Sheriff's Office (ACSO), announced the conclusion of a case that lasted over 40 years. In 1979, a Florida Division of Forestry employee was in High Springs when he stumbled upon what appeared to be a skeleton and a rope with a knot. Three years later, a...
WTGS
Tractor trailers collide in Florida leaving beer covered highway
TAMPA, Fla. (WZTV) — The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) report that a crash involving several tractor trailers has closed the Interstate 75 Southbound on Wednesday morning. One trailer was carrying a cargo of Coors beer which covered the highway in Hernando County. The crash closed the I-75 South between U.S. 98 and CR 41.
Comments / 0