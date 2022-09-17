ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, FL

WTGS

Tractor trailers collide in Florida leaving beer covered highway

TAMPA, Fla. (WZTV) — The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) report that a crash involving several tractor trailers has closed the Interstate 75 Southbound on Wednesday morning. One trailer was carrying a cargo of Coors beer which covered the highway in Hernando County. The crash closed the I-75 South between U.S. 98 and CR 41.
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL

