Join Carrie George for a free, online generative poetry writing workshop. All welcome. Teens only, please. Register here. Meet the Teaching Artist: Carrie George is a poet, teacher, and bookseller living in Akron, OH. She is the Mapping Akron coordinator at the Wick Poetry Center and a bookshop associate at Elizabeth’s Bookshop. She is a Pushcart Prize nominee, and her work has appeared in Peach Mag, Cosmonauts Avenue, The Indianapolis Review, and elsewhere.

AKRON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO