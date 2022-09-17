Read full article on original website
William Moseley: 'Raven's Hollow' shows human side of 'mad genius' Poe
NEW YORK, Sept. 22 (UPI) -- The Chronicles of Narnia, The Royals and Medieval actor William Moseley says he leaped at the opportunity to play Edgar Allen Poe in Raven's Hollow because the film shows the American author as he's never been depicted before. Premiering Thursday on Shudder, the film...
‘The Enforcer’ Review: Antonio Banderas Plays a Hitman-Turned-Hero in This Routine Crime Meller
“Tough guy with heart of gold” is the cliché that provides the gist to “The Enforcer,” and nothing much turns up to refresh or complicate that hoary hook. This criminal-underworld thriller benefits from Antonio Banderas’ star charisma as a veteran mob strong-arm who turns against his own organization in order to rescue an imperiled teen. Richard Hughes’ feature directorial debut also elevates matters somewhat with a slick and stylish presentation. But the results remain too hogtied by original “Point Break” scribe W. Peter Iliff’s routine, elemental screenplay to rise above the level of disposable genre fodder. Cuda (Banderas) is just out...
Olivia Wilde says Harry Styles ‘spitgate’ is ‘perfect example of people looking for drama’
Olivia Wilde addressed the rumour surrounding Harry Styles “spitting” on Chris Pine at the Venice Film Festival.During Wednesday’s (21 September) appearance on The Late Show, the Don’t Worry Darling director set the record straight by saying that “Harry did not spit on Chris”.“I think it’s a perfect example of, like, people will look for drama anywhere they can,” she added.Earlier this month, an interaction between Styles and Pine at the Venice screening of Don’t Worry Darling went viral on social media.In the clip, it was claimed that Styles “appears to spit” on Pine while taking his seat next to...
