Olivia Wilde addressed the rumour surrounding Harry Styles “spitting” on Chris Pine at the Venice Film Festival.During Wednesday’s (21 September) appearance on The Late Show, the Don’t Worry Darling director set the record straight by saying that “Harry did not spit on Chris”.“I think it’s a perfect example of, like, people will look for drama anywhere they can,” she added.Earlier this month, an interaction between Styles and Pine at the Venice screening of Don’t Worry Darling went viral on social media.In the clip, it was claimed that Styles “appears to spit” on Pine while taking his seat next to...

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 HOUR AGO