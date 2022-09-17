Read full article on original website
Miller homecoming queen candidates
Miller High School homecoming is Friday, Sept. 23. The Miller Cardinals will take on Hill City, kick off is at 7 p.m. Candidates on the back row are seniors, Haylie Schnake, Bridget Day and Savannah Dyer. Attendants pictured on front row are junior Tristen Daniel, freshman Hailey Martin and sophomore...
CRAIG MARTIN GOLUBSKI
Craig Martin Golubski, 57, of Pierce City passed away on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at George's Processing Plant in Cassville. He was born in Monett on Monday, March 15, 1965; son of Robert and Nancy (Wogoman) Golubski. He graduated from Pierce City High School in 1983. He was a maintenance worker for George's Processing Plant. He was a member of SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church.
WANDA FAYE FARNSWORTH
Wanda Faye Farnsworth, age 72, of Miller, Missouri, passed away at 6:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at Lawrence County Manor in Mt. Vernon, Missouri. She was born February 27, 1950, in Gainesville, Missouri, the daughter of Daniel Clifford and Veda Louisa (Hitchcock) Hampton. Wanda was a 1968 graduate...
JAMES MORRIS "JIM" BURBRIDGE
James Morris “Jim” Burbridge, age 87, of Aurora, Missouri, passed away at 11:24 p.m. on Sunday, September 18, 2022, at Lacoba Nursing Center in Monett, Missouri. He was born April 20, 1935, in Barry County, Missouri, the son of Marion and Lela Faye (McCullah) Burbridge. Jim was a...
RONALD DALE LASSWELL
Ronald Dale Lasswell Sr, age 75, of Aurora, Missouri, passed away at 10:14 a.m. on Sunday, September 11, 2022, at Cox South Hospital in Springfield, Missouri. He was born February 13, 1947, in Aurora, the son of Jesse Richard and Velma Christina (Shoemaker) Lasswell. Ronald was a 1965 graduate of...
EDDIE EVERETT MOSHER
Eddie Everett Mosher, passed away on September 14, 2022, at the Lawrence County Manor, in Mt. Vernon Missouri, with his wife Pam by his side. Eddie was born June 9, 1936, in Sanger, California. He was preceded in death by his father J. Quntis Mosher, his mother Imagean Farnsworth Mosher and younger brother Quntis Eugene Mosher.
americanroadmagazine.com
21st Annual International Route 66 Mother Road Festival
The International Route 66 Mother Road Festival brings classic car, street machines, muscle cars and hot rod enthusiasts to historic downtown Springfield for an incredible weekend of family entertainment. Food, music and fun, plus a burnout contest like no other!
sgfcitizen.org
Springfield’s former councilman Dan Chiles sounds alarms. Is anyone listening?
Think of the Earth racing through the void of space, but picture it as a vehicle, its dashboard on fire with red warning lights, Dan Chiles tells me. Think about this, too, Chiles says: The warming of the world will bring massive immigration to the Ozarks, and it won’t necessarily be from across the Southern Border.
3 Great Pizza Places in Missouri
What's one thing that you could eat every day? If your answer is a good pizza, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing pizza spots in Missouri that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are known to serve pizza so good that will make you think you have teleported all the way to Italy.
bransontrilakesnews.com
The Oak Ridge Boys back at Mansion for first 2022 Branson shows
The Oak Ridge Boys are back in town this week for their first round of 2022 Branson shows at The Mansion Theatre for the Performing Arts. The Oak Ridge Boys feature the talents of Duane Allen, Joe Bonsall, William Lee Golden and Richard Sterban and have scored 12 gold albums, three platinum albums, and one double platinum album, as well as a double platinum single. The vocal quartet will take the The Mansion stage this week at 7 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, Sept. 21 and 22.
KYTV
Springfield home at center of heated debate boarded up
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - An historic Springfield home on the corner of Sunshine and National at the center of a heated debate between developers and people living in University Heights has been boarded up. Ralph Duda and former NBA player Anthony Toliver own several houses on the corner. They want...
One-of-a-kind tree is making a comeback in Pineville
PINEVILLE, Mo. — One of the most unique trees in America, in terms of its historic significance, is showing signs of “branching out” after Pineville city officials initially said it was vandalized. Pineville, Missouri, recognized as a “Tree City,” received the special “Tulip Poplar” in 2017 by the Arbor Day Foundation. It was then planted […]
houstonherald.com
Cabool teen seriously injured in Douglas County accident
Two persons were seriously injured — including a 17-year-old boy from Cabool — in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon on Highway 14 nine miles northwest of Ava, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. The accident occurred when a westbound 1997 GMC Suburban driven by Mary H. Brown, 56,...
bransontrilakesnews.com
Confessions of a teenage idiot
I’m a proud Ozarkian, born in Springfield, Missouri. I would’ve been born in Branson, but Skaggs hospital, being one building at the time, was full to capacity. As a child, my family and I moved a few times, as my dad would transfer for work. Dad worked for Walmart in those early days and I think he was an assistant manager at some point, which would’ve been a big deal in the early days of Walmart, or really anywhere back then.
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: authorities continue to search for escaped inmate and two people receive serious injuries in Newton County crash
PITTSBURG, Ks. – The Pittsburg fire department responds to a structure fire on east 4th street. The fire started in a shed attached to the north side of the home located at 1013 east 4th street and then migrated to the attic space. Upon arrival, firefighters encountered heavy fire conditions but ultimately contained and extinguished the fire. The fire displaced multiple people and the American Red Cross was contacted to provide relief efforts to the occupants. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire remains undetermined.
KYTV
Branson Mo., Humane Society staff rescue pack of abandoned chihuahuas near Cape Fair, Mo.
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Staff at the Branson Humane Society recently rescued a pack of chihuahuas dumped near Cape Fair. A total of 17 chihuahuas were rescued and returned to the humane society. Unfortunately, staff says one dog did test positive for parvo. ”We’re going to isolate those animals and...
933kwto.com
Fish Kill At Bolivar Park
The City of Bolivar says a fish kill took place at the lake at Dunnegan Memorial Park. The Bolivar Public Works Department has contacted the Missouri Department of Conservation to investigate the cause of the fish kill. Liberty Utilities is feeding fresh water into the lake to restore the water...
House fire at longtime unoccupied structure in Greenwood area
NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. – About 4 p.m. Tuesday reports near Downstream Casino of a large plume of smoke that was visible from I-44. Newton County Central Dispatch were alerted to the fire in the 410o block of Greenwood Drive. Redings Mill Fire, Newton County Sheriff’s Deputies, Newton County Ambulance...
Missouri ranked ninth unhappiest state in U.S.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — According to a new study, Missouri is the ninth-most unhappy state in the nation. The study comes from WalletHub, which measured several quality-of-life indicators to rank each state in terms of happiness. Those indicators were: Emotional & Physical Well-Being. Work Environment. Community & Environment. Missouri took 40th place for the best state […]
Aurora’s Strike Zone under new ownership
Strike Zone, Aurora’s popular bowling alley, is under new ownership. Jim and Micki Turner purchased the business from former owners Mark and Deb Dillman and took ownership of it on Friday, July 22. Micki Turner said she and Jim decided to purchase the bowling alley when they learned the...
Comments / 2