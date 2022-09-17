Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Midday’ game
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday afternoon’s drawing of the Tennessee Lottery’s “Cash 4 Midday” game were:
5-5-8-2, Wild: 6
(five, five, eight, two; Wild: six)
