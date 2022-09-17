ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Queen's youngest grandchild James, Viscount Severn, 14, displays a maturity above his years as he joins his sister Lady Louise Windsor, 18, and cousins to stand vigil at Westminster Hall

By Maria Chiorando For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

The Queen's grandson James Viscount Severn looked sombre as he stood vigil beside his grandmother's coffin this evening at Westminster Hall, displaying a maturity beyond his 14 years.

Queen Elizabeth's grandchildren arrived in Westminster just before 6pm, where they held a first-of-its-kind vigil to pay their respects to the late monarch, who died peacefully at Balmoral on September 8.

It was attended by Prince William, the Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, dressed in the uniform of the Blues and Royals, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips, and Lady Louise Windsor as well as her younger brother James.

As members of the public filed past Her Majesty's casket to pay their respects, the 14-year-old was seen with his head bowed, as he looked towards the ground during the vigil, which lasted around 10 minutes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NtiGn_0hzdsKXQ00
James Viscount Severn, 14, looked sombre as he stood vigil beside his grandmother's coffin this evening at Westminster Hall
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46QCQD_0hzdsKXQ00
The Queen's grandchildren stood vigil at Her Majesty's coffin this evening at Westminster Hall (pictured L-R: Prince of Wales, Peter Phillips, James, Viscount Severn, Princess Eugenie, the Duke of Sussex, Princess Beatrice, Lady Louise Windsor and Zara Tindall)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gXKYz_0hzdsKXQ00
Queen Elizabeth II 's grandchildren Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, James, Viscount Severn and Princess Eugenie inside Westminster Hall
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fDeaA_0hzdsKXQ00
The eight grandchildren arrived at Westminster Hall where they performed a vigil at the Queen's coffin
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vdxsw_0hzdsKXQ00
The Queen's eight grandchildren carried out a vigil at her coffin on Saturday evening in the Palace of Westminster 

Tonight's event follows yesterday's emotional vigil, which saw members of the royal family looking solemn and emotional as they watched the Queen's children guard her coffin in a vigil on Friday night.

As tearful mourners watched on, the Queen's four children stood guard of their mother's coffin for more than 10 minutes at Westminster Hall on Friday evening. The siblings each guarded a side of the coffin, with Charles, dressed in a Navy Admiral uniform, standing at the head.

King Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward repeated their ceremonial Vigil of Princes that they had first carried out at St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh as their mother the Queen lies in state.

As the children gathered again to pay their respects to their mother at Westminster Hall in London, where the Queen will remain until her funeral on Monday, other members of the royal family, including Queen Consort Camilla, watched in solemn silence from the stands.

Prince Andrew, the Queen's second son, was permitted to wear his military uniform as he paid his respects to his mother, after King Charles lifted a ban on the Duke of York donning the outfit as he is no longer a working royal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FduKv_0hzdsKXQ00
Queen Elizabeth II 's grandchildren (clockwise from front centre) the Prince of Wales, Peter Phillips, James, Viscount Severn, Princess Eugenie, the Duke of Sussex, Princess Beatrice, Lady Louise Windsor and Zara Tindall hold a vigil
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yW3WY_0hzdsKXQ00
The Prince of Wales (right) and the Duke of Sussex before holding a vigil beside the coffin of their grandmother
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SgEnq_0hzdsKXQ00
Queen Elizabeth's grandchildren arrived in Westminster just before 6pm where they will hold a 15-minute vigil
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CKd90_0hzdsKXQ00
Zara Tindall, Lady Louise, Princess Beatrice, the Prince of Wales, the Duke of Sussex, Princess Eugenie, Viscount Severn and Peter Phillips hold a vigil beside the coffin
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02Nn8M_0hzdsKXQ00
Prince William bows his head as he stands beside his grandmother's coffin in Westminster Hall
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BKLCR_0hzdsKXQ00
Pictured: Princess Eugenie (back left), Princess Beatrice (back right), James, Viscount Severn (centre left), Lady Louise Windsor (centre right), Peter Phillips (front left) and Zara Tindall (front right)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v0RYQ_0hzdsKXQ00
From left, Zara Tindall, Lady Louise Windsor and Princess Beatrice hold a vigil in Westminster Hall, London
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m9Zp5_0hzdsKXQ00
The Queen's four grandchildren stand around her coffin during their own vigil, similar to the one held by their parents on Friday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G7Gha_0hzdsKXQ00
Mourners are continuing to file past the coffin as the royal cousins stand beside their late grandmother's coffin 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ICTU7_0hzdsKXQ00
The Queen's grandchildren stand in solemn silence as they mount a vigil for their late grandmother in Westminster Hall 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DlZ5e_0hzdsKXQ00
The Prince of Wales stands vigil beside the coffin of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, as it lies in state
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WcPFm_0hzdsKXQ00
Mourners watched as the vigil was held for the Queen in Westminster Hall by her eight grandchildren on Saturday evening 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PmGTs_0hzdsKXQ00
Prince William, Prince of Wales, Peter Phillips, Zara Tindall, James, Viscount Severn, Britain's Princess Eugenie of York, Britain's Lady Louise Windsor, Britain's Princess Beatrice of York and Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, depart having held a vigil around the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II

As Andrew, 62, who served in the Falklands, wore the uniform and stood around his mother's coffin, his daughters Princess Beatrice, 34, and Princess Eugenie, 32, watched their father pay his respects.

They were joined by Beatrice's husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, 38, who appeared visibly moved by the vigil and put his hand to his face, as if he was wiping away tears.

Also in the stands watching the vigil were Princess Anne's husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, who had served as the Queen's equerry from 1986 and developed a close relationship with Her late Majesty.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SBESs_0hzdsKXQ00
Members of the royal family watched on during the Vigil of Princes in Westminster Hall. Pictured L-R: James, Viscount Severn, Lady Louise Windsor, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, Mike Tindall, Zara Tindall, Mia Tindall, Lena Tindall
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Rndkg_0hzdsKXQ00
Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi appeared visibly moved as he watched over the vigil next to Princess Eugenie (centre) and Princess Beatrice (right)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I4wGr_0hzdsKXQ00
Peter Phillips pictured in the stands alongside his daughters Savannah Phillips and Isla Phillips

Sir Tim has been by the Princess Royal's side since her mother passed away on 8 September, accompanying Anne in the car journey from the Balmoral Estate to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh behind the Queen's coffin.

Her son Peter Phillips, 44, was also present, with his two daughters Savannah and Isla.

Other members of the Princess Royal's family could be seen in the stands watching, including her daughter Zara Tindall, 41, her husband and former rugby player Mike, 41, and their two eldest children Mia, eight, and Lena, four.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xbnyj_0hzdsKXQ00
Members of the royal family looked solemn as they watched in silence while the Queen's children took part in the vigil, with Mike Tindall bowing his head
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dpn6i_0hzdsKXQ00
Members of the public filed past Her late Majesty's coffin while her children stood around in silence with their heads to the floor to pay their respects
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HCC4I_0hzdsKXQ00
Members of the public who witnessed the ceremony had been queueing for hours outside in a line that stretches all the way back to Southwark Park
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1571QQ_0hzdsKXQ00
King Charles (pictured forefront), Princess Anne (right) Prince Andrew (back centre) and Prince Edward (back left) entered Westminster Hall to stand guard over their mother's coffin in a ceremonial Vigil of Princes
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yEgPG_0hzdsKXQ00
Prince Andrew (back left) was allowed to wear his military uniform to take part in the ceremony after wearing a suit for a similar vigil in Edinburgh on Monday evening

The young girls, who had their hair tied back in French plaits, leaned over the edge of the stands to get a better look at what was happening below.

Other young royals present at the vigil were Lady Louise Windsor, 18, and her younger brother James, Viscount Severn, 14.

Prince Edward's children were accompanied by Sophie Wessex, 57, whom it was announced will receive many of the Queen's former royal patronages following her death.

Sophie appeared to be fighting back tears last Saturday as she stepped outside the Balmoral Estate to look at tributes and messages of condolence that had been left by members of the public to the late monarch.

The mother-of-two was said to have an incredibly close relationship with her mother-in-law and referred to her as 'mama' - and royal sources told the Mirror she was likely to become patron of the Women's Institute and Dog's Trust.

