The Queen's youngest grandchild James, Viscount Severn, 14, displays a maturity above his years as he joins his sister Lady Louise Windsor, 18, and cousins to stand vigil at Westminster Hall
The Queen's grandson James Viscount Severn looked sombre as he stood vigil beside his grandmother's coffin this evening at Westminster Hall, displaying a maturity beyond his 14 years.
Queen Elizabeth's grandchildren arrived in Westminster just before 6pm, where they held a first-of-its-kind vigil to pay their respects to the late monarch, who died peacefully at Balmoral on September 8.
It was attended by Prince William, the Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, dressed in the uniform of the Blues and Royals, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips, and Lady Louise Windsor as well as her younger brother James.
As members of the public filed past Her Majesty's casket to pay their respects, the 14-year-old was seen with his head bowed, as he looked towards the ground during the vigil, which lasted around 10 minutes.
Tonight's event follows yesterday's emotional vigil, which saw members of the royal family looking solemn and emotional as they watched the Queen's children guard her coffin in a vigil on Friday night.
As tearful mourners watched on, the Queen's four children stood guard of their mother's coffin for more than 10 minutes at Westminster Hall on Friday evening. The siblings each guarded a side of the coffin, with Charles, dressed in a Navy Admiral uniform, standing at the head.
King Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward repeated their ceremonial Vigil of Princes that they had first carried out at St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh as their mother the Queen lies in state.
As the children gathered again to pay their respects to their mother at Westminster Hall in London, where the Queen will remain until her funeral on Monday, other members of the royal family, including Queen Consort Camilla, watched in solemn silence from the stands.
Prince Andrew, the Queen's second son, was permitted to wear his military uniform as he paid his respects to his mother, after King Charles lifted a ban on the Duke of York donning the outfit as he is no longer a working royal.
As Andrew, 62, who served in the Falklands, wore the uniform and stood around his mother's coffin, his daughters Princess Beatrice, 34, and Princess Eugenie, 32, watched their father pay his respects.
They were joined by Beatrice's husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, 38, who appeared visibly moved by the vigil and put his hand to his face, as if he was wiping away tears.
Also in the stands watching the vigil were Princess Anne's husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, who had served as the Queen's equerry from 1986 and developed a close relationship with Her late Majesty.
Sir Tim has been by the Princess Royal's side since her mother passed away on 8 September, accompanying Anne in the car journey from the Balmoral Estate to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh behind the Queen's coffin.
Her son Peter Phillips, 44, was also present, with his two daughters Savannah and Isla.
Other members of the Princess Royal's family could be seen in the stands watching, including her daughter Zara Tindall, 41, her husband and former rugby player Mike, 41, and their two eldest children Mia, eight, and Lena, four.
The young girls, who had their hair tied back in French plaits, leaned over the edge of the stands to get a better look at what was happening below.
Other young royals present at the vigil were Lady Louise Windsor, 18, and her younger brother James, Viscount Severn, 14.
Prince Edward's children were accompanied by Sophie Wessex, 57, whom it was announced will receive many of the Queen's former royal patronages following her death.
Sophie appeared to be fighting back tears last Saturday as she stepped outside the Balmoral Estate to look at tributes and messages of condolence that had been left by members of the public to the late monarch.
The mother-of-two was said to have an incredibly close relationship with her mother-in-law and referred to her as 'mama' - and royal sources told the Mirror she was likely to become patron of the Women's Institute and Dog's Trust.
