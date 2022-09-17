Read full article on original website
Related
Molly Russell inquest: Mother of girl who viewed social media posts on suicide relives moment she found body
Molly Russell’s mother has relived the moment she discovered the teenager’s body as her father warned “no-one is immune from such tragedy”.An inquest into the 14-year-old’s death has begun at North London Coroner’s Court in Barnet almost five years after she ended her life.Molly, from Harrow, northwest London, is known to have viewed material linked to anxiety, depression, self-harm and suicide before her death in November 2017, prompting her family to campaign for better internet safety.In a statement read out to the court on her behalf, the teenager’s mother, Janet Russell, described what happened on the day she discovered her...
Woman Swimming in Pool Dies in Horrific Facebook Livestream
The younger sister of a woman who drowned during a Facebook livestream in Canada has paid tribute to her sibling while asking for help to repatriate her body to Kenya. Hellen Wendy Nyabuto, who moved to Canada in 2018 and worked at a long-term care center in Collingwood, was streaming live on Aug. 18 as she took an afternoon swim. According to the Toronto Star, whose reporter viewed the footage before it was removed from Facebook, the video shows “Nyabuto smiling, swimming and interacting with viewers from the shallow end of the pool. About three minutes in, Nyabuto moves to...
Haunting Facebook post shared moments before 2 brothers found dead revealed after horror find at parents’ New York home
A HAUNTING Facebook post shared moments before two brothers were found dead in a murder-suicide has been revealed. The bodies of Colin and Kyle Teeter were found at their family home in Hastings, New York by their parents after hearing several gunshots on September 3. Colin Teeter, 27, shot his...
Final Facebook message reveals chilling last words before woman, 31, and three other family members found dead
CHILLING details have emerged about a Facebook post allegedly shared by a woman who murdered three family members before killing herself. Khoshay Sharifi, 31, allegedly included claims of abuse against her twin sister by other family members in the social media message, according to reports. Sharifi allegedly killed her father,...
