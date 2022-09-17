ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Molly Russell inquest: Mother of girl who viewed social media posts on suicide relives moment she found body

Molly Russell’s mother has relived the moment she discovered the teenager’s body as her father warned “no-one is immune from such tragedy”.An inquest into the 14-year-old’s death has begun at North London Coroner’s Court in Barnet almost five years after she ended her life.Molly, from Harrow, northwest London, is known to have viewed material linked to anxiety, depression, self-harm and suicide before her death in November 2017, prompting her family to campaign for better internet safety.In a statement read out to the court on her behalf, the teenager’s mother, Janet Russell, described what happened on the day she discovered her...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Woman Swimming in Pool Dies in Horrific Facebook Livestream

The younger sister of a woman who drowned during a Facebook livestream in Canada has paid tribute to her sibling while asking for help to repatriate her body to Kenya. Hellen Wendy Nyabuto, who moved to Canada in 2018 and worked at a long-term care center in Collingwood, was streaming live on Aug. 18 as she took an afternoon swim. According to the Toronto Star, whose reporter viewed the footage before it was removed from Facebook, the video shows “Nyabuto smiling, swimming and interacting with viewers from the shallow end of the pool. About three minutes in, Nyabuto moves to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS News

CBS News

541K+
Followers
66K+
Post
390M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy