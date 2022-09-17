ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adams County, OH

Adams County Sheriff’s Intake and Release Report

People's Defender
People's Defender
 5 days ago

August 5-19, 2022

William Russell Evans, 33 of Peebles, Probation Detainer, Book date 8/17/22

Amanda Rae Ferguson, 31 of Peebles, Failure to appear, Failure to appear on misdemeanor charge, Book date 8/8, Release date 8/8/22

Donald R. Fields, 34 of Williamsburg, OH, Possess dangerous drugs, Book date 8/8, Release date 8/9/22

Gregory Marcel Flecther, 35 of Peebles, Agg. vehicular assault- while operating a motor vehicle intoxicated, while operating a motor vehicle intoxicated, Book date 8/17/22

Troy E. Gilley, 55 of Blue Creek, Hold for another department, Book date 8/12, Release date 8/12/22

Larry Lee Gilpin, 45 of West Union, Contempt of Court, Book date 8/16/22

Gregory Allen Grooms, 60 of Seaman, Disorderly Conduct, Book date 8/8, Release date 8/8/22

Noble J. Grooms, 49 of Manchester, Contempt of Court, Book date 7/20, Release date 8/8/22

Noble J. Grooms, 49 of Manchester, Probation Detainer, Book date 7/20, Release date 8/8/22

Gary Lee Roy Hamblin, 39 of Manchester, Disorderly Conduct, Book date 8/14, Release date 8/15/22

Jerry E. Hardwick, 43 of Peebles, Theft-under $500, Book date 8/15, Release date 8/17/22

Zachary A. Harp, 25 of Manchester, Assault, knowingly cause or att. to cause harm, Book date 8/15/22

Levi Richard Harris, 20 of Seaman, Unlawful/sexual conduct with a minor, Book date 8/7, Release date 8/9/22

Timothy J. Harris, 38 of West Union, Contempt of Court, Book date 6/21, Release date 8/8/22

Tyra Nicole Harris, 30 of West Union, Contempt of Court, Book date 6/21, Release date 8/5/22

Caleb Shawn Michael Henderson, 19 of Peebles, Hold for another department, Book date 8/8, Release date 8/8/22

Cory Nicholes Hisey, 24 of Winchester, Probation Detainer, Book date 7/31, Release date 8/11/22

Darrell Norman Hurst, 28 of Monroe, MI, Menacing, Breaking & Entering-trespass unoccupied structure, theft-under $500, Possession of drugs- Schedule I- II-less than bulk, Breaking & entering-trespass unoccupied structure, resisting arrest, Book date 8/6, Release date 8/8/22

Janiel Marida Jenkins, 39 of Manchester, Murder-while committing or att. to commit an offense of violence of F1 or F2, hold for another department, Book date 8/11, Release date 8/12/22

Teddy D. Jones, 58 of Peebles, Probation Detainer, Book date 8/11, Release date 8/14/22

Tracy I. Jones, 43 of Manchester, Failure to appear, Failure to appear on misdemeanor charge, Book date 8/9, Release date 8/11/22

Leigh Ann Lamb, 52 of Olive Branch, MI, Felonious assault- cause or att. to cause harm by deadly weapon attempt/murder, Book date 8/18/22

Robert E. Layne, 38 of West Union, Disorderly Conduct, Book date 8/6, Release date 8/6/22

Lisa Dawn Lewis, 54 of Peebles, Theft-If $500-$5,000, Book date 8/6, Release date 8/8/22

Brian Lee Louderback, 40 of Manchester, Receiving stolen property-if $100,000+, Book date 8/18/22

Paul Christian Mefford, 52 of Seaman, Disorderly Conduct, Book date 8/18, Release date 8/18/22

Earl T. Musser, 38 of Winchester, Probation Detainer, Book date 8/16, Release date 8/17/22

Tina Marie Nehus, 53 of West Union, Probation Detainer, Book date 8/3, Release date 8/5/22

Loretta Susan Perkins, 47 of Manchester, Contempt of Court, failure to pay child support, Book date 8/8, Release date 8/11/22

Jody Allen Pollard Sr, 50 of Peebles, Probation Detainer, Book date 8/17/22

Joshua Ray Redmon, 31 of Winchester, Violation of protection order/consent agree, W/2 or more assault convictions, violation of protection order/consent agree-w/prior anti-stalking order violations, Book date 8/9/22, Release date 8/15/22

Kenneth Ryan Reed, 32 of Otway, OH, Theft-if $500- $5,000, Book date 8/6, Release date 8/8/22

Travis Tyler Reisinger, 26 of Manchester, Felonious assault, knowingly cause serious physical harm, tampering with evidence, have weapon under disability, adjudication of mental incompetence, Book date 6/13, Release date 8/8/22

Danny Lee Roberts, 62 of West Union, Resisting arrest-resist, interfere with lawful arrest, failure to comply with a police officer- mv willfully elude- create substantial risk of physical harm, Book date 8/4, Release date 8/5/22

Dennis Terry Setty, 58 of Peebles, Probation Detainer, Book date 8/16/22

Robert D. Shelton, 61 of Seaman, Endangering children, Domestic Violence- physical harm to family/household member, Book date 8/12, Release date 8/15/22

James Clifford Stone, 52 of West Union, Contributing to unrule or delinq of child, Book date 8/5, Release date 8/7/22

Priscilla A. Strange, 26 of Manchester, Probation Detainer, Book date 8/15/22

Ross Daniel Taylor, 32 of Winchester, Pandering obscenity involving a minor-advertise for presentation, pandering obscenity involving a minor-buy, possess, procure, Book date 8/2, Release date 8/10/22

Derek W. Thacker, 39 of West Union, Contempt- fail to pay child support, Book date 8/6/22

Ernest D. Unger, 45 of West Union, Counterfeiting, Counterfeit Vin #, Contempt of Court, Book date 8/5, Release date 8/12/22

William Henry Wafford III, 39 of Peebles, Theft-under $500, Book date 8/15, Release date 8/17/22

Jody Charles Waldron, 59 of Manchester, Disorderly Conduct, Book date 8/5, Release date 8/6/22

Scott Ashley Wilkes, 42 of Fairfield, OH, Escape-if in for misdemeanor, possession of drug abuse instruments-w/prior, Driving under the influence, Book date 8/18/22

Douglas Allen Williams, 44 of Loveland, OH, Probation Detainer, Book date 8/7/22, Release date 8/16/22

Nicole Rae Wilson, 41 of Manchester, Probation Detainer, Book date 8/13/22

Comments / 0

Related
Fox 19

Man killed in Boone County crash identified

HEBRON, Ky. (WXIX) - The driver killed in a two-vehicle crash in Hebron Monday has been identified, according to a spokesman for the Boone County Sheriff’s Office. Maj. Philip Ridgell says Travis Jacob Freas, 30, of Cincinnati, died as a result of the collision. The crash happened around 8:12...
HEBRON, KY
WTAP

OSHP: One person dead after two-car crash in Gallia Co.

GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - A Jackson County, Ohio, man is dead following a two-car crash involving a semi in Gallia County this morning. According to a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened between a semi and a car near the intersection of State Route 7 and State Route 735 near Gallipolis.
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
wnewsj.com

Clinton County Grand Jury indicts 15 people

WILMINGTON — A local man was indicted with third-degree felony (F3) domestic violence (DV), with court papers showing he has five prior convictions for that offense. Kenneth Ray Kier, 55, of Wilmington allegedly assaulted a family member in mid-June by allegedly grabbing them by the throat and slamming them into a brick wall and then through a doorway.
WILMINGTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Otway, OH
City
Loveland, OH
City
Seaman, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Adams County, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Manchester, OH
City
Peebles, OH
City
Monroe, OH
City
Williamsburg, OH
County
Adams County, OH
City
Winchester, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Driver overdoses and crashes into Chillicothe business

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office responded to North Bridge Street Tuesday morning on a one-vehicle accident. According to reports from deputies on the scene, the driver suffered an apparent drug overdose and crashed into the front of a business in the 2000 block. First responders...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
Portsmouth Daily Times

Jury returns 14 indictments

Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced today that the September term of the Scioto County Grand Jury met on September 9 and returned 14 Public Indictments. The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:. James Scott Mullins, 32. Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:. Failure to Appear. Kevin L. Bocook, 62.
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
mountain-topmedia.com

Man charged with murder following Pike shooting

PIKEVILLE, Ky. — A Pike County man has been charged with murder following a shooting Monday night. Monroe Jackson, 56, was booked in the Pike County Detention Center Monday night, following the shooting just after 6:30 p.m. Police have not yet released very many details about the incident, but...
PIKE COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Brian Lee#Drug Abuse#Lee Roy#Danny Lee#Adams County Sheriff#Probation Detainer#Contempt Of Court#Assault#Att
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Mass evacuations end after explosive scare in Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Evacuations were underway in Chillicothe on Tuesday after a bomb scare. Deputies, along with firefighters had a large portion of the city’s east end sectioned off and issued evacuation orders impacting Eastern Avenue, Watt Street, and Douglas Avenue. The exact location of the scene was...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
cartercountytimes.com

Weekly arrests report: 9/21/22

The following individuals were arrested and booked into the Carter County Detention Center over the past week. This list includes local arrests only. It does not include federal inmates being housed at or transported through the detention center. Travis Spradlin, 42, of South Shore, arrested by Greenup County Sheriff, for...
CARTER COUNTY, KY
Times Gazette

Hillsboro has new pay scales

Seven pieces of legislation, including a new pay scale ordinance for non-union city employees, were unanimously approved and adopted by Hillsboro City Council during its monthly meeting Thursday. Under the new ordinance the annual pay range for the city’s safety-service director is $75,000 to $90,000. The salary range for the...
HILLSBORO, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
sciotopost.com

Breaking: Vehicle into A Building Driver Unresponsive in Ross County

Ross – Emergency crews are heading to the scene of a vehicle into a building around 945 on Tuesday. According to early reports in the area of 2059 SR 159 (Witts Frozen Custard), a car crashed into the building. The 911 caller reported that the driver was unresponsive. It was unknown if medical or overdose at that time.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Arson investigation underway in Pike Co. fire

PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — One person is in serious condition today after investigators said they were inside a Pike County home when it went up in flames. The Pike County Sheriff’s Office responded to Gee Hollow Road shortly after 6 p.m. on Sunday evening. Deputies upon arrival spoke...
PIKE COUNTY, OH
People's Defender

People's Defender

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
87K+
Views
ABOUT

People's Defender

 https://www.peoplesdefender.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy