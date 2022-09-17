ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Bournemouth interim Gary O'Neil remains in the dark over his and the club's managerial future as he reveals he has 'no idea what is happening' following impressive Newcastle draw

By Julian Bovill For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Bournemouth interim manager Gary O'Neil has revealed he has 'no idea' over the club's decision on who their next head coach will be.

O'Neil took on the job on an initial temporary basis after Scott Parker was dismissed having called out the club's strategy in the transfer market following a 9-0 defeat at Liverpool.

Speaking after his side's 1-1 at Newcastle, a result that leaves them 12th in the league after seven games, O'Neil told BBC Sport: 'I will be finding out what's happening club wise next week and see what the plan is happening.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tb7bp_0hzdq3Xu00
Gary O'Neil (C, R) said he remained in the dark over his managerial future at Bournemouth

'If it is me we'll get back to work on the grass with the lads. I have no idea what's happening - I knew I was taking today and I don't know about further, I guess I'll find out tomorrow.'

Bournemouth remain unbeaten under O'Neil after losing three of their opening four fixtures under Parker. The interim coach appears to have sured up their backline, with the Cherries also appearing more solid and assured in their overall play.

Alexander Isak's second goal in a Newcastle shirt cancelled out Philip Billing's opener, though O'Neill admitted after the game that he deemed it a good point for Bournemouth on their travels.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BpvdM_0hzdq3Xu00
Philip Billing gave Bournemouth a surprise lead at Newcastle on the hour mark - they went on to draw the game 

'It is a good point for us, it is a tough place to come. The boys stood up,' he said.

'I am a little bit disappointed with the penalty but we would have taken a point before. I am pleased the boys got something out of it because they put in a hell of a shift.

'We had a couple of plans prepared so the boys were prepared to flip between them. We changed it a little bit second half and had to give up a little bit of ground but I never really felt under threat. I am relatively pleased.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NBNe1_0hzdq3Xu00
Alexander Isak's 67th minute penalty rescued a 1-1 draw for Newcastle against Bournemouth

'They [the players] will show spirit every game. It is such a tough league so we will reset. This game means nothing as of tomorrow.

'This game won't help you in the next one. I am just delighted for the lads, everyone, the fans because it is a hell of a long way to come. We appreciate their support - the boys need them in those tough moments where they have to dig in.'

Bournemouth host Brentford following the international break. It is expected a decision will have been made by then.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Manchester City's global empire to expand even further... with the club's owners set to purchase Brazilian second division side Bahia to add their 12TH team to their growing stable

Manchester City owners are set to expand their global stable of clubs to 12 with the purchase of Bahia in Brazil. Sportsmail understands a deal to take over the second division club is at an advanced stage, with key meetings set to take place this week in a bid to ratify an agreement.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'I don't know what his problem is with me': Jack Grealish says Graeme Souness is 'always' criticising him after the outspoken pundit slammed the Man City star... claiming the £100m was 'not a quick learner'

Jack Grealish believes that Graeme Souness has a 'problem' with him after the Liverpool legend criticised him again this week. Sportsmail columnist Souness condemned the Manchester City forward on talkSPORT on Tuesday, claiming he had not improved since making his record-breaking £100million move to the Etihad in 2021. In July, Souness said Grealish was 'not a quick learner'.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Tottenham midfielder Yves Bissouma reveals his ambition to emulate Man City legend Yaya Toure with the Ivorian joining the club as a youth coach... and jokes that he's 'coming for the Ballon d'Or' after receiving advice from his hero

Tottenham midfielder Yves Bissouma has revealed his ambitions to emulate Yaya Toure, in a sit-down discussion with the Manchester City legend. Bissouma joined Tottenham in June from Brighton on a £25million deal, while Toure arrived at the club one month later after he was handed a full-time role coaching for the club's academy.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

MARK WILSON: John McGinn had a moment of redemption as the Aston Villa midfielder's 70th-minute opener helped Scotland surge to the top of Nations League group with a clinical victory over Ukraine

That miss in June shouldn't weigh quite so heavily on John McGinn any more. Not after this. Just as it seemed Scotland might not gain just rewards, the midfielder’s personal moment of redemption helped crown a superb team performance — one utterly transformed from the limp loss to Ukraine in the World Cup play-off semi-final.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary O'neil
Person
Scott Parker
Person
Philip Billing
Person
Alexander Isak
Daily Mail

Everton suffer ANOTHER injury setback as Nathan Patterson is stretchered off during Scotland's Nations League win over Ukraine... as national coach Steve Clarke admits it 'doesn't look good' for the full-back

Everton have been dealt a huge setback after full-back Nathan Patterson was stretchered off during Scotland's Nations League match on Sunday night. The 20-year-old defender has broken into Frank Lampard's starting eleven this year and has been one of the Toffee's most reliable players, playing every minute possible in their opening seven games.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Chris Fagan breaks his silence on horror racism and abortion allegations from his time at Hawthorn - as AFL boss calls on every club to make a HUGE change in light of scandal

Chris Fagan has joined Alastair Clarkson in denying any wrongdoing in the AFL racism scandal, saying he is 'deeply distressed' about allegations that threaten his coaching career. Both coaches say they will co-operate with an independent investigation into racism claims from their time at Hawthorn, described as 'sickening' by the...
RUGBY
Daily Mail

Frenkie de Jong breaks his silence on his summer of turmoil at Barcelona as he insists he 'always wanted to stay' at the Spanish giants despite their desire to sell him - but admits his ideas 'clashed' with the club's amid Man United interest

Frankie de Jong has broken his silence on the Manchester United transfer saga that dominated the summer and revealed he never wanted to move to Old Trafford. The Dutch star was incoming Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag's number one target, and at one point had agreed a fee with Barcelona to bring De Jong to the club.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Wasps move to reassure players and staff that the club are NOT going bust... after serving notice of intention to go into administration for failing to pay back £35m of debt - which could see them RELEGATED from the Premiership

Wasps were last night frantically trying to reassure stunned, worried players and staff that the club are not about to go bust, after serving notice of intention to go into administration. At a time of financial turmoil in the English game, the Coventry-based club were forced to take drastic action,...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bournemouth#Liverpool#Bbc Sport
Daily Mail

Human rights groups accuse the FA of not taking a strong enough stance against the inhumanity behind this year's World Cup in Qatar...while the players feel they haven't been protected from unwarranted criticism

The FA have been accused of not taking a strong enough stance against the inhumanity that has overshadowed the build-up to the World Cup. English football's governing body made their long-awaited statement on Wednesday in relation to the human rights atrocities that have taken place in Qatar ahead of the tournament.
FIFA
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

610K+
Followers
64K+
Post
289M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy