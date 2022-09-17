ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

What’s the best week of the year to buy a new house?

By Nexstar Media Wire, Russell Falcon
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DdFCI_0hzdpveK00

(NEXSTAR) — It turns out there’s not only best market times to buy a new house, there is apparently one specific week prospective homebuyers should look out for. Reator.com calls it “the very best time of the year” for buyers.

Mark it on your calendar: Sept. 25 through Oct. 1. Realtor says there are typically about 8.4% more homes for sale nationally during these dates — even better, they’re typically priced $20,000 lower than usual.

These cities have the fastest-growing housing prices, according to Redfin

“The best time to purchase a home is the last week of September, because that’s historically when the market is most hospitable to buyers,” said Realtor.com economic data analyst Hannah Jones. “Typically, the early fall is when there are fewer buyers. There are also more homes on the market, and the housing market is generally calming down from the summer rush.”

Realtor says it used a number of criteria to determine the “best” week, including home list prices, the number of homes for sale, and days homes stayed on the market. Data from 2018-19 and 2021 were used. Analysts skipped 2020 due to the unusual market conditions amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

While 2020 was a great time for buyers, so far, 2022 has been a rough time to find a new home. A national streak of rising inflation through the spring and summer, in addition to decreased demand for homes, resulted in record home listing prices.

Are house prices going down?

Realtor says the median list price for a home as of August 2022 was $435,000 — that’s about 14% higher than August 2021. In July, the median listing price was $449,000, which is 16.6% higher than last July, Realtor reports.

Back in June, Redfin reported the median sale price for a home was $428,400, an 11.2% increase since the same time last year. While summer prices may not look great for prospective buyers, Redfin market analyst Tim Ellis said June’s numbers were the smallest year-over-year increase “in nearly two years.”

Market cooling is also affirmed by Realtor economic data manager Sabrina Speianu and chief economist Danielle Hale. In an August report, the pair wrote: “August housing data reveals that listing prices decelerated for the third month in a row, as more sellers hit pause on listing homes and homes for sale spent more time on the market than last August. While fewer new listings are entering the market, overall inventory continues to grow, providing more choice to buyers who are still shopping for a home.”

Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather in Mobile , Pensacola and across the Gulf Coast and Alabama . Download the WKRG News 5 news app and be sure to turn on push alerts.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Publix opens newest store in Mobile, Alabama

Publix Food Markets on Wednesday opened its newest Alabama location at Bickley Station shopping center in Mobile. The 48,387-square-foot supermarket is located at 9124 Cottage Hill Rd. Ste. 100 and will offer departments for grocery, dairy, frozen food, meat and fresh produce, as well as a full-service bakery, deli and pharmacy. The store also features a full-service seafood department, with fresh whole fish and fillets, Publix said in a statement.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Playground Project: Jacob Palmer of Palmer’s Toyota Superstore/Airport Hyundai

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Jacob Palmer, COO of Palmer’s Toyota Superstore/Airport Hyundai, talks about his company’s involvement with the new FOX10 Playground Project. Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Gulf Coast Spotlight: City of Mobile business development opportunities

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - In today’s Gulf Coast Spotlight, City of Mobile representatives want the public to know about many upcoming business development opportunities. They joined us on FOX10 Midday to share the details on the following events and more!. TruFund Digital Marketing Training. Tuesday, September 20, 2022 4:00...
MOBILE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mobile, AL
Real Estate
Alabama State
Alabama Real Estate
State
Alabama State
Mobile, AL
Business
City
Mobile, AL
Local
Alabama Business
WKRG News 5

Atoms Energy expanding natural gas service in George Co.

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — Hundreds of homes and businesses in George County’s Agricola community could soon receive natural gas service for the first time. The three members of the Mississippi Public Service Commission unanimously approved Atmos Energy’s application last week to expand natural gas service in George County. Currently, the company serves customers in […]
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
utv44.com

City set to slash AltaPointe funding

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — In the proposed budget, Mobile is scaling back how much it doles out to mental health care provider AltaPointe. Leaders are looking to slash $200,000 from the performance contract. AltaPointe argues a loss of funding will directly impact its ability to serve the community, but council member Scott Jones challenged that notion and had a direct line of questioning for AltaPointe's CEO Tuerk Schlesinger at Tuesday's council meeting.
MOBILE, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Ellis
WKRG News 5

City of Mobile launches texting program for citizens

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Mobile introduced a new texting service to “help Mobilians quickly get information,” about the city, according to a release from the City of Mobile. The program, TextMyGov, uses SMS messaging features to “relay information to the city and provide updates on city events, projects and services to […]
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

City of Mobile says new scooters appearing downtown have no 'right of way' agreement

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The City of Mobile says new scooters appearing downtown have no agreement with the city, and that they will be impounded. "The City of Mobile has not been provided any information about the EZRide scooters recently placed in the downtown area. The company does not have a franchise agreement to have its scooters in the city’s rights of way, and the Mobile Police Department will be impounding them. We are currently working to finalize a franchise agreement with another company to bring scooters back to downtown Mobile."
MOBILE, AL
Government Technology

Mobile, Ala., Launches Texting Service for Residents

(TNS) — The city of Mobile is launching a new smart phone texting service to help residents get information about events, projects and services on their mobile phones. TextMyGov uses a phone’s regular SMS messaging features to relay information to the city and provide city updates to its residents. TextMyGov can answer questions 24 hours a day and make it easier to subject requests to the city of Mobile.
MOBILE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Linus Housing Market#Housing Prices#House Prices#List Price#Linus Investment#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Reator Com#Realtor Com
WKRG News 5

High chance of tropical development in the Caribbean this week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A tropical is slowly becoming better organized and is bound for the Caribbean. As of Tuesday afternoon, this system has a 70% chance of development of the next 2 days and an 90% chance of development over the next 5 days. Gradual development is forecast during the next several days as […]
MOBILE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
utv44.com

Ambulance companies try to block competitor from operating in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Kenneth Hughes says his Medevac Alabama ambulances that come from Baldwin and Clarke Counties can drop off patients at Mobile hospitals, but they can't leave with patients because they can't operate in Mobile. "They come here, drop off a patient and then they leave empty,"...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile natives’ ‘Alabama Astronaut’ podcast explores music of snake-handling churches

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two Mobile natives are producing a podcast on an unusual topic that’s gaining buzz online. The podcast, “Alabama Astronaut,” attempts to showcase the unique music found only in snake-handling churches. Snake-handling churches are rare–often mocked and even held at a distance by mainstream Christianity. Mobile Artist and Songwriter Abe Patridge spent […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

55K+
Followers
20K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy