ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

‘You’re struggling’: Newsom challenges DeSantis to a debate following migrant controversy

By Julia Shapero, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iP613_0hzdps0900

( The Hill ) – California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) challenged Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) to a debate on Friday, following Democrats’ outrage over DeSantis’ decision to charter two planes of migrants that landed in Martha’s Vineyard, Mass.

“Hey [Gov. Ron DeSantis], clearly you’re struggling, distracted, and busy playing politics with people’s lives,” Newsom said in a tweet. “Since you have only one overriding need — attention — let’s take this up & debate. I’ll bring my hair gel. You bring your hairspray. Name the time before Election Day.”

Drawings, plans released for new Daphne Animal Shelter

Newsom and DeSantis are both running for reelection this year, and DeSantis is considered a top potential presidential candidate for the GOP in 2024. Speculation has also swirled about Newsom running for the Democratic nomination amid doubts that President Biden will run for a second term.

Both governors have also stepped up efforts to enact policies in line with their respective party’s priorities and platforms. Newsom has taken a hard-line stance on protecting abortion rights, and on Thursday launched a billboard campaign in seven Republican-led states with some of the strictest abortion laws.

The billboards tout California’s abortion access. He also previously ran ads in Florida, criticizing DeSantis and encouraging Florida residents to move to California.

DeSantis, a staunch supporter of former President Trump and his immigration policies, chartered two planes of migrants from San Antonio, Texas, which landed in Martha’s Vineyard, a common vacation destination for the wealthy in New England.

Funding paused for Pensacola homeless camp, funds possibly misused

DeSantis and other GOP governors of southern border states, including Govs. Greg Abbott (Texas) and Doug Ducey (Ariz.), have transported migrants who have crossed the southern border into the U.S. across state lines into Democratic-led states and cities.

Democrats, including Newsom, are fuming over the move. Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D), a leading progressive, slammed DeSantis on Thursday, accusing the governor of chartering the flights as part of a political stunt.

Newsom’s tweet Friday came in response to a separate post from veteran journalist Dan Rather last month, where he suggested that the new head of CNN set up a debate between the two governors.

“Two governors of big states, potential presidential candidates,” Rather said. “Prime time. Ratings I bet would be huge. Who would have the courage to show up?”

Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather in Mobile , Pensacola and across the Gulf Coast and Alabama . Download the WKRG News 5 news app and be sure to turn on push alerts.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG News 5

Youngkin holding Arizona events for Lake

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) is headed to Arizona next month to stump for Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake. Youngkin’s office confirmed to The Hill the governor is traveling to Arizona to boost the Trump-endorsed Lake, a prominent supporter of the former president’s false claims of widespread fraud in the 2020 election, in her race […]
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pensacola, FL
State
California State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
State
Alabama State
Local
California Government
Local
Florida Government
WKRG News 5

3 arrested, charged with drug, gun possession: Mobile County Sheriff’s Office

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested three people in connection to a “narcotic search warrant,” on Wednesday, Sept. 14, according to a release from the MCSO. Detarios Chevyaire Harris, Jamal Spelton and Jaylon Shermone Keeling were all arrested and charged with multiple crimes. A fourth person, Ashley Deloris […]
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elizabeth Warren
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Gavin Newsom
Person
Doug Ducey
WKRG News 5

Man survives gunshot to forehead, 1 arrested

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Foley Police arrested a man they said shot a man on Sept. 17 at the 3rd Base Sports Bar on Highway 98 in Foley. Terrance Andre Hayes, 36, of Foley, is charged with two felonies, assault in the 1st degree and felon in possession of a firearm. Foley Police and Baldwin […]
FOLEY, AL
WKRG News 5

Fiery fatal Crash at I-10, Mobile Police investigate

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Firefighters with Mobile Fire-Rescue were called to a crash that killed one person at I-10 Wednesday, Sept. 21.  The crash involved a FedEx truck and SUV. When firefighters arrived, they put out flames that sprang up following the crash. The SUV appears to have struck the back end of the truck. […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Milton homeowner shoots suspicious person in backyard: Police

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the City of Milton Police Department said they are investigating a shooting that took place on Sept. 18. According to officials, officers were sent to the 5500 block of Dogwood Drive, near Park Avenue northwest, after they received reports about a suspicious person. Officers said a man was confronted […]
MILTON, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sen Elizabeth Warren#Democrats#Gop#Democratic#Republican#Preside
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
WKRG News 5

CAPTURED: Fugitive of the Week: Timothy Felder

UPDATE (3:33 p.m.): US Marshals said they received tips about Timothy Felder after this story was published. Felder is now in custody. MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 has teamed up with the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad to bring wanted fugitives back to justice. This week, we’re bringing you information […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

55K+
Followers
20K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy