As Joey Gallo's struggles continue, prospect Yankees got in return is thriving in minors

By Ryan Chichester
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ASIh0_0hzdn6W600

As Joey Gallo continues to trend back down towards his numbers as a Yankee, the prospect New York acquired for the struggling outfielder continues to thrive in Double-A.

Clayton Beeter, the Yankees’ ninth-ranked prospect per MLB.com, tossed five scoreless innings on Friday night to conclude his regular season with Double-A Somerset, one that offered plenty of promise. Since the trade, the righty holds a 2.13 ERA over 25.1 innings of work, collecting an impressive 41 strikeouts along the way.

Beeter fanned seven in Friday’s scoreless gem.

The 23-year-old Beeter was the 66 th overall pick by the Dodgers back in 2020, and while his ERA is 4.56 on the season as a whole, he has shined for the Yankees since the trade, while Gallo is batting an even .100 with a .436 OPS over his last 17 games with Los Angeles.

