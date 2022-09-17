ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Venezuelan migrants ‘endured hell’ on their way to U.S.

By Julian Resendiz
WREG
WREG
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HzxQP_0hzdn16T00

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Reina Gil said she will remember the border city of El Paso fondly once she reaches her destination in the interior of the United States.

Cruzamos fino (We crossed just fine). The United State of America received us with much warmth,” said Gil, a Venezuelan citizen waiting in El Paso to take a bus to Utah with her daughter, granddaughter and other members of her extended family.

But the journey that took them through several countries on their way here is something she and other Venezuelan migrants who crossed the Rio Grande into El Paso earlier this month said they would like to forget but likely will not.

“There is much corruption and evil things,” Gil said. “We saw dead people. A river nearly drowned us. We were robbed. We heard of rapes and many ugly things. I am telling you this so that people will know it is not easy to get here.”

Surge in Venezuelan nationals without U.S. sponsors driving migrant releases in El Paso
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40JDVp_0hzdn16T00
Reina Gil (KTSM photo)

In extended interviews with KTSM and Border Report, a few of the hundreds of Venezuelan migrants freed by U.S. immigration authorities onto the streets of El Paso in the past few days agreed that the worst part of the journey was walking through the jungle in Panama and having to constantly pay off “transportation people” (smugglers) in Mexico.

They also said that a decade ago, they would have never imagined having to leave good jobs and homes of their own to endure hardships in other countries to find a new place of safety and opportunity. What changed? Two consecutive populist presidential administrations – Hugo Chavez and Nicolas Maduro – that decided to redistribute wealth and allegedly ran to the ground the economy of a country with 17.5 percent of the world’s oil reserves.

“I was an administrator, I worked in an oil field,” Gil said. “In just 40 days you could buy a car in Venezuela, but when the government changed hands, the businesses left.”

So did she. Unable to properly provide for her family when wages collapsed to as little as $28 a month, Gil moved to Peru. She worked not in an office but cleaning buildings and cooking food for others. “You learn to serve,” she surmised.

But when a better opportunity comes along, you take it. When Gil and other Venezuelans heard the United States might let them in, they decided to march north with their families.

Surviving the ‘Jungle inferno’

The Darien Gap is a roadless 60-mile stretch between Colombia and Panama with dense rainforest, steep mountains and swamps. Over the past few years, it has become a leading transit point for migrants from South America bound for the United States, according to the nonprofit Council on Foreign Relations .

“Once you go in, you cannot turn back,” Gil said. “There are no bathrooms, the camps are run by Indian tribes and everything costs $5 – food, water. If they see young women, they don’t let them go. They prostitute them. It is something ugly.”

Rising numbers of migrants risk lives crossing Darien Gap

Gerardo, from Tachira, Venezuela, also left his country a few years back to find a better-paying job in Chile. A few months ago, he, too, decided to find a better life in the United States.

Gerardo documented his group’s passage through the Darien Gap. He showed Border Report cellphone videos and images of muddy roads, trails on the edge of canyons and young men helping older travel companions sort numerous hills.

“When you come out, people cry, they embrace each other. You have mixed feelings because you accomplish something that not everyone can. You see people dehydrate, starving, unable to walk because their feet get swollen. People just leave them there,” Gerardo said.

He agrees that migrants are taken advantage of at the camps along the trail. “Everything costs money. […] You must bring money, if not, things get complicated,” he said.

Venezuelan migrants endure life in tents in Downtown El Paso

Gil said first-time migrants are seldom prepared to walk such long distances over rough terrain. The equivalent of running the distance of three marathons takes walkers in the Darien Gaps eight to 12 days to cover, the migrants said.

“It’s mountain after mountain. We carried our luggage and we had to abandon it. We ended up with nothing” but the clothes on their backs, Gil said. “We met good people who helped us, but also very bad people who take advantage and profit from you. But there is a God up there who sees everything.”

‘Permits, what permits?’

Gerardo said he traversed nine countries which he tried to cross in a legal manner – procuring humanitarian permits. However, he says authorities in some of those countries aren’t interested in helping migrants, but rather exploiting them.

“Sometimes there is no option but to hire a (smuggler) because they don’t care if you have a permit,” he said, putting the cost of his trip at $2,000 to $2,500. In Mexico, “we had to go around eight checkpoints because they will detain you or they will deport you.”

Life after ‘Remain in Mexico’: Honduran family’s harrowing journey to U.S., encampment in Mexico

He described how he and his travel companions were taken by a van driver across southern Mexico and would be told to walk part of the way to avoid the checkpoints, then be picked up again.

The companions’ plan was to cross the U.S. border at Piedras Negras-Eagle Pass but were told the Rio Grande carried too much water and could be dangerous. In Juarez, the river was low, so they took a bus from Mexico City to the border. Twenty-eight hours later, an acquaintance who already had made the trip gave them the contact of a cab driver who took them straight to the banks of the Rio Grande.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qjihn_0hzdn16T00
Venezuelan migrants take a respite from the afternoon heat at a park in Downtown El Paso this week. (Border Report photo)

“We saw the wall, we started running and we crossed,” Gerardo said. “We were caught in the rain, we got our feet wet in the river but we arrived (here). We accomplished the goal.”

Gerardo took a bus out of El Paso and was in Dallas by Friday afternoon.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

Car crash turns into gun fight while police on scene

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A car wreck quickly turned into a gun fight when a man opened fire at the scene, police say. Police responded to an auto accident around 9:50 p.m. Saturday night. A Chevy Camaro was traveling northbound on Claudette Street near Cottonwood Road when it hit the front bumper of a green Toyota […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Birthday girl goes out with a bang, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A 23-year-old woman told Memphis police she was “turning up for her birthday” when she fired two shots out of a moving car on a downtown street Monday, according to a police statement. Keirra Welch is charged with reckless endangerment, drug possession and possessing a handgun while under the influence. She […]
WREG

$330 in crab legs stolen from Memphis Walmart, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are searching for a suspect who made off with over $330 worth of crab legs from a local area Walmart. MPD said a man walked into the Walmart on Shelby Drive on August 22, put a large box of crab legs in his shopping basket and did not pay. Police said […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
El Paso, TX
El Paso, TX
Government
State
Utah State
Daily Mail

Apocalyptic El Paso: Shocking photos show 1,000 migrants sleeping on border city's streets which now resemble 'a third-world country' with no sanitation

A humanitarian crisis is deepening in the Texas border town of El Paso, where nearly 1,000 migrants have been released to sleep on the streets amid a surge of illegal crossings that is overwhelming Border Patrol facilities. Following a large influx of migrants, primarily from Venezuela, Border Patrol facilities and...
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Venezuelan#Mexico#U S Immigration#Juarez#Ktsm#Border Report
Fox News

Border officials, Mexican government target five suspected human smugglers in ‘Se Busca Información’ campaign

American and Mexican authorities have announced five suspects accused of trafficking people across the border. The effort is part of the "Se Busca Información" campaign, an initiative between the Mexican government and U.S. Border Patrol. They allegedly operate near Del Rio, Texas. "Human smugglers work for opportunistic criminal organizations...
DEL RIO, TX
Daily Mail

Democrat tells Biden to share photos and videos of deportations to stop migrants coming: Rep. Henry Cuellar says White House needs stronger 'repercussions' for those who cross the border illegally

Texas Rep. Henry Cuellar said the Biden administration should be showing videos of planeloads full of people being returned to their own countries in Latin America as a disincentive to cross the border and come to the U.S. In an appearance on CBS 'Face the Nation', Cuellar said the only...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Place
Mexico City
The Independent

Two babies aged four and 18 months old are found abandoned in Arizona desert by border patrol agents

Two children aged four and eighteen months were found alone in Arizona’s Sonoran Desert by border patrol officials. The shocking discovery came on Friday not far from the US-Mexico border, according to John R Modlin, chief patrol agent of the US Border Patrol’s Tucson Sector.Mr Modlin said the younger child was unresponsive and had to be revived after being left in the desert “to die”. “This is cruelty,” he tweeted. “And it is gut-wrenching. I commend our agents for their quick response to this dreadful incident and to every incident in which migrant lives are at stake.”A group of...
ARIZONA STATE
The Week

Abbott sends more migrants to Harris' residence

A second busload of migrants sent from Texas showed up outside Vice President Kamala Harris' Washington, D.C. home on Saturday, as southern Gov. Greg Abbott (R) continued his controversial protest of Biden administration immigration policies, the Texas Tribune reports. The Texas leader has been busing migrants to D.C. (and other...
TEXAS STATE
WREG

Memphis pastor’s truck stolen off church lot during food giveaway

MEMPHIS, Tenn — A North Memphis pastor says he is praying for the person who stole his truck off his church lot in the middle of a community grocery giveaway. Reverend Ronnie King, the pastor of Grace Missionary Baptist Church on North Manassas, said there was a line of people outside his church picking up […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

WREG

44K+
Followers
11K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy