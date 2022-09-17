ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elle

Queen Elizabeth II's Stylist Angela Kelly Shares Pictures Of Her As You've Never Seen Her Before

Longtime dresser of Queen Elizabeth II, Angela Kelly, yesterday revealed details about a special moment she shared with the late monarch. According to Kelly, though the late Queen had been asked to sit for countless official photographic portraits during her reign, there was a certain degree of formality that governed the library of images in her collection and the monarch had expressed a desire to be captured in a more relaxed, fashion-forward pose.
pethelpful.com

Video of Baby Bat Trying Her First Piece of a Plum Is So Cute We Can't Stand It

If seals are sea puppies, we think bats are sky puppies--they're just so curious and cute! With their puppy dog eyes and passion for snacks, we totally understand why ecologist @jasmine.vink loves bats. One of her recent viral videos is convincing all of TikTok of this baby bat's cuteness, and we are positively living for it.
