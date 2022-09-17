Longtime dresser of Queen Elizabeth II, Angela Kelly, yesterday revealed details about a special moment she shared with the late monarch. According to Kelly, though the late Queen had been asked to sit for countless official photographic portraits during her reign, there was a certain degree of formality that governed the library of images in her collection and the monarch had expressed a desire to be captured in a more relaxed, fashion-forward pose.

