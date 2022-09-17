ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

KETV.com

Grass fire sparks near Interstate 80 in Nebraska

GREENWOOD, Neb. — Firefighters responded to a grass fire reported along Interstate 80 near the Greenwood exit Wednesday morning. Officials said the fire started shortly before 7 a.m. on the eastbound side of the interstate. Smoke was visible in the area for about half an hour before crews knocked the fire down.
GREENWOOD, NE
WOWT

Three shot outside grocery store in Omaha

Business owners along the Omaha streetcar route asked questions. Omaha police make a quick arrest after a man was stabbed at the Siena Francis homeless shelter. A serious crash is under investigation near Plattsmouth.
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Body found in Taco Bell parking lot in south Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating following the discovery of a deceased man in a car in the parking lot of a a south Lincoln fast food restaurant. Monday night around 10:40 p.m., LPD officers were called to Taco Bell, off S 27th Street and Southpointe...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Kids find live grenade near riverbank in Seward County

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Seward County Sheriff’s Office said two juveniles discovered a hand grenade while walking down a riverbank northwest of Seward on Sunday afternoon. The sheriff’s office said deputies responded to the area of 294th Road and Bluff Road and requested assistance from the Nebraska State...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Woman stabbed to death in northwest Lincoln; suspect on the run

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating another homicide in the Capital City. LPD was called to Contempo at the Highlands, a mobile home park near N 1st and W Fairfield St., around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night on a report of a stabbing. Police said when they...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Missing Lincoln inmate arrested in Texas

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A man that was reported missing by the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services last December was recently arrested in Texas. Lajuan Jones was taken into custody Tuesday in Dallas, Texas according to the release. It’s reported he was found at a family member’s place.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Military helicopter makes emergency landing in field near Lincoln Airport

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Pilots flying a Nebraska Army National Guard Black Hawk helicopter made an emergency landing in a field near the Lincoln Airport Wednesday afternoon. According to MAJ Scott Ingalsbe with the Nebraska National Guard, the crew detected an aircraft malfunction and decided to land the helicopter as a precaution around 3 p.m.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Lincoln man arrested for stabbing death of woman at mobile home park

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Police have arrested a Lincoln man in the stabbing death of a 36-year-old woman at a mobile home park. Charles Alexander, 61, was taken into custody around 10 a.m. Wednesday near 11th and Lincoln Mall. He is facing charges of second-degree murder and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.
LINCOLN, NE
iheart.com

This Restaurant Serves The Best Soup In Nebraska

'Tis the season for soup that never goes out of style. As the weather begins to shift, the apparent need for a warm bowl of soup on a breezy Autumn day becomes more prevalent. Regardless of how you prefer to enjoy your soup, this versatile dish can be made in ways that please even the pickiest of eaters. Soup can be as simple as a bowl of tomato basil with a side of crackers, or as complex as a hearty pho bowl filled to the brim with meat, noodles, eggs, and vegetables. Some popular Fall soups include potato, tomato basil, french onion, chicken noodle, lentil, butternut squash, clam chowder, broccoli cheese, miso, and more! Though there are many to choose from, one restaurant in Nebraska serves up the best soup around.
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Booster clinics scheduled for September and October in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department will host additional updated COVID-19 booster dose clinics for residents age 12 and older in September and October. Upcoming clinics include:. Friday, September 23, 4 to 7 p.m. Lincoln High School, 2229 “J” St. Sunday, September 25, 9 a.m. to...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

North 27th Street Utility Work to Begin Sept. 20

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -Lincoln Transportation and Utilities will close two portions of North 27th Street for utility work. Access to businesses in the area will be maintained via the northbound lanes of North 27th Street. The projects are as follows:. The southbound lanes of North 27th Street from Vine...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Ken's Wednesday Evening Forecast

Several of the positions needed are bus drivers, transportation paras and nurses. Lincoln man arrested for stabbing death of woman at mobile home park. Charles Alexander arrested for second degree murder. Update on homicide at Lincoln mobile home park. Updated: 2 hours ago. Charles Alexander, 61, was taken into custody...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Summer lingers on

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Hot and humid conditions will continue on Monday with even hotter temperatures for some on Tuesday. A big cool down for Wednesday and Thursday. Showers will be possible Wednesday through Friday. Partly sunny, hot and humid in the Lincoln area Monday afternoon. Highs in the mid...
LINCOLN, NE

