KETV.com
Grass fire sparks near Interstate 80 in Nebraska
GREENWOOD, Neb. — Firefighters responded to a grass fire reported along Interstate 80 near the Greenwood exit Wednesday morning. Officials said the fire started shortly before 7 a.m. on the eastbound side of the interstate. Smoke was visible in the area for about half an hour before crews knocked the fire down.
WOWT
Three shot outside grocery store in Omaha
Business owners along the Omaha streetcar route asked questions. Omaha police make a quick arrest after a man was stabbed at the Siena Francis homeless shelter. A serious crash is under investigation near Plattsmouth.
1011now.com
Body found in Taco Bell parking lot in south Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating following the discovery of a deceased man in a car in the parking lot of a a south Lincoln fast food restaurant. Monday night around 10:40 p.m., LPD officers were called to Taco Bell, off S 27th Street and Southpointe...
1011now.com
Kids find live grenade near riverbank in Seward County
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Seward County Sheriff’s Office said two juveniles discovered a hand grenade while walking down a riverbank northwest of Seward on Sunday afternoon. The sheriff’s office said deputies responded to the area of 294th Road and Bluff Road and requested assistance from the Nebraska State...
WOWT
Portion of southwest Omaha road to close for 3 months for street widening
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha road will close for some time for construction. According to Omaha Public Works, I Street between South 108th and 102nd streets will be closed for three months for a street widening project. The road will close starting Sept. 26. The area is largely industrial.
1011now.com
Woman stabbed to death in northwest Lincoln; suspect on the run
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating another homicide in the Capital City. LPD was called to Contempo at the Highlands, a mobile home park near N 1st and W Fairfield St., around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night on a report of a stabbing. Police said when they...
1011now.com
Missing Lincoln inmate arrested in Texas
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A man that was reported missing by the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services last December was recently arrested in Texas. Lajuan Jones was taken into custody Tuesday in Dallas, Texas according to the release. It’s reported he was found at a family member’s place.
1011now.com
Military helicopter makes emergency landing in field near Lincoln Airport
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Pilots flying a Nebraska Army National Guard Black Hawk helicopter made an emergency landing in a field near the Lincoln Airport Wednesday afternoon. According to MAJ Scott Ingalsbe with the Nebraska National Guard, the crew detected an aircraft malfunction and decided to land the helicopter as a precaution around 3 p.m.
1011now.com
Lincoln man arrested for stabbing death of woman at mobile home park
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Police have arrested a Lincoln man in the stabbing death of a 36-year-old woman at a mobile home park. Charles Alexander, 61, was taken into custody around 10 a.m. Wednesday near 11th and Lincoln Mall. He is facing charges of second-degree murder and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.
1011now.com
Two men hospitalized in late-night shooting, Lincoln Police searching for shooter
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Two men were transported to an area hospital with gunshot wounds late Tuesday night, according to the Lincoln Police Department. Officers were dispatched to the area of 22nd and Dudley around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday for a reported shooting. In a press release, LPD said an officer...
1011now.com
Black Hawk helicopter makes precautionary landing in field near Lincoln airport
The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission is launching a statewide portal for people to voluntarily exclude themselves from gambling in the state. Staying cloudy, cool, and wet to begin the fall season. Anxiety screenings for adults now recommended at primary care visits. Updated: 5 hours ago. CHI doctor says a...
Why is Omaha getting so many car washes?
There’s a new one on every corner now. It makes no sense to me.
1011now.com
Employees restrain man who tried robbing downtown Lincoln grocery store
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Employees at a downtown grocery store restrained a man who police said tried robbing them. On Friday, around 4 p.m., the Lincoln Police Department said officers were dispatched to the area of Goodhue Blvd & F Street on a report of a robbery. LPD said officers...
KETV.com
Meta, contractor suspending construction at data center in Sarpy County due to racist graffiti at site
Sarpy County, Nebraska — Construction at the expanding Meta data center in Sarpy County is at a standstill because of racist graffiti found on site twice in the past week. The contractor, Turner Construction Company, is suspending construction to send a message that racism won't be tolerated. A spokesperson...
1011now.com
Lincoln Police wrap up search for evidence at landfill in suspected homicide case
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators with the Lincoln Police Department have wrapped up their search for evidence at the landfill in connection to what is believed to be a recent homicide case. According to police, the search at the City of Lincoln landfill started on Sept. 6 and wrapped up...
iheart.com
This Restaurant Serves The Best Soup In Nebraska
'Tis the season for soup that never goes out of style. As the weather begins to shift, the apparent need for a warm bowl of soup on a breezy Autumn day becomes more prevalent. Regardless of how you prefer to enjoy your soup, this versatile dish can be made in ways that please even the pickiest of eaters. Soup can be as simple as a bowl of tomato basil with a side of crackers, or as complex as a hearty pho bowl filled to the brim with meat, noodles, eggs, and vegetables. Some popular Fall soups include potato, tomato basil, french onion, chicken noodle, lentil, butternut squash, clam chowder, broccoli cheese, miso, and more! Though there are many to choose from, one restaurant in Nebraska serves up the best soup around.
1011now.com
Booster clinics scheduled for September and October in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department will host additional updated COVID-19 booster dose clinics for residents age 12 and older in September and October. Upcoming clinics include:. Friday, September 23, 4 to 7 p.m. Lincoln High School, 2229 “J” St. Sunday, September 25, 9 a.m. to...
1011now.com
North 27th Street Utility Work to Begin Sept. 20
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -Lincoln Transportation and Utilities will close two portions of North 27th Street for utility work. Access to businesses in the area will be maintained via the northbound lanes of North 27th Street. The projects are as follows:. The southbound lanes of North 27th Street from Vine...
1011now.com
Ken's Wednesday Evening Forecast
Several of the positions needed are bus drivers, transportation paras and nurses. Lincoln man arrested for stabbing death of woman at mobile home park. Charles Alexander arrested for second degree murder. Update on homicide at Lincoln mobile home park. Updated: 2 hours ago. Charles Alexander, 61, was taken into custody...
1011now.com
Summer lingers on
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Hot and humid conditions will continue on Monday with even hotter temperatures for some on Tuesday. A big cool down for Wednesday and Thursday. Showers will be possible Wednesday through Friday. Partly sunny, hot and humid in the Lincoln area Monday afternoon. Highs in the mid...
