Read full article on original website
Related
cigar-coop.com
The Blog: Aganorsa Experience – Validation
Over the past year, we have heard a lot about “Validation” from Aganorsa Leaf. In fact this term was actually used on the rebranding of Aganorsa Leaf’s Core line, La Validación. While it might seem like a cool branding term, Validation is actually something that is...
cigar-coop.com
Cigar News: Ace Prime to Rebrand as Luciano Cigars
Following the announcement that the agreement for Crowned Heads handling its distribution has come to an end, Ace Prime has announced it will be handling its own distribution and has a new name, Luciano Cigars. Luciano is the name of Ace Prime co-owner Luciano Meirelles and currently is a brand in the existing Ace Prime portfolio.
Comments / 0