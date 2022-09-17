Read full article on original website
Feature Story: Cayman Cigar Company Launches Brand with Focus on Charity
As the name indicates, Cayman Cigar Company is based in the Cayman Islands. Not only is the company the first to manufacture and produce cigars out of the Cayman Islands, but the company is going to market with a mission – a focus on charity. The company says every dollar that doesn’t go back into operational costs will be donated to international charities.
Summer of ’22 Report: Meerapfel Cigar
Today marks the final installment of the Summer of ’22 series. In our concluding instalment, we take a look at Meerapfel Cigar. It was a about a year ago that Jeremiah Meerapfel announced his Meerapfel Cigar brands. It’s not only a project that pays tribute to each generation in his family’s rich tobacco history, but its also a brand that incorporates what he calls UberLuxury. While luxury cigars are nothing new, it’s very clear that Meerapfel is looking to take things to the next level in term of tobaccos and packaging for his product.
