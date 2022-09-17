Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Why Director Ron Howard Raised His Kids On A Farm In Greenwich, Connecticut Instead of HollywoodFlorence CarmelaGreenwich, CT
White Plains Farmers Market: Court Street Between Martine & Main St., White Plains, NY 10601. Wednesdays 8.30 am-3.30 pmBassey BYWhite Plains, NY
Try These Delicious Burger Joints in Westchester County, NYGirl Eats WestchesterWestchester County, NY
Popular discount store opens new location in ConnecticutKristen WaltersRidgefield, CT
Michigan cannabis dispensary now open to recreational customersKristen WaltersGrand Haven, MI
Related
hamlethub.com
Campus neighbor fulfills dream to attend WCSU
Campus ‘neighbor’ fulfills dream to attend WCSU. At age 11, Adamaris Loja, her father and sisters moved to Danbury from Ecuador after the untimely death of her mother. From her Osborne Street home, Loja was able to see and hear the hustle and bustle taking place at her neighbor, Western Connecticut State University’s Midtown campus. Being part of that community one day became a dream for the young girl adjusting to her new life.
hamlethub.com
Halloween Window Painting in Downtown Ridgefield on Oct. 16: Calling Middle and High School Students!
Ridgefield Parks & Rec is calling all middle school and high school students to unleash their inner Halloween creativity!. Come and share your artistic talents at this Parks & Rec annual event planned for Saturday, October 15 from 10:00-2:00 pm. Sign up as a team or as an individual to...
hamlethub.com
Great Plain Elementary School is 2022 Blue Ribbon School of Excellence!
Danbury's Great Plain Elementary School has been recognized as a 2022 Blue Ribbon School of Excellence by the U.S. Department of Education. Congratulations to Superintendent Kevin Walston, Great Plain Principal Dr. K.A. Smith-Davis, and the fantastic school staff on this recognition. Located at 10 Stadley Rough Road, Great Plain Elementary...
hamlethub.com
Danbury Resident Maria Khan Named Peer Advisor for 2022-2023 Academic Year
Danbury resident, Maria Khan has been named a Peer Advisor for the 2022-2023 academic year at Western New England Univeristy. Peer Advisors are a group of highly selected and comprehensively trained students dedicated to helping first-year and transfer students throughout their transition to Western New England Univeristy. Peer Advisors undergo more than 150 hours of training in order to better support first-year and transfer students.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hamlethub.com
Wilton resident Aki Lasher earns Trustees' Scholarship at Baldwin Wallace University
Aki Lasher of Wilton was among over 600 first-year students welcomed to the Baldwin Wallace University campus this fall who earned more than $11 million in merit scholarships. Lasher, a graduate of Wilton High School majoring in voice performance, earned a $19,000 Trustees' Scholarship based on outstanding academic achievements in high school.
hamlethub.com
SBA Results Show Wilton Public Schools Gain in Reading and Mathematics
The Smarter Balanced Assessment results from the CT Department of Education indicate that the academic growth of Wilton students last year was at historically high levels. This was particularly true in the area of mathematics, where students ranked first or second in terms of student growth in the District’s Reference Group (DRG-A) which includes neighboring districts such as Darien, New Canaan and Westport. In English-Language Arts, students ranked first or second in academic growth in DRG-A in 4/5 grade levels.
hamlethub.com
16th Annual SafeWalk to be virtual September 30th – October 2
The Center for Empowerment and Education, formerly the Women’s Center will hold its annual SafeWalk virtually the weekend of September 30th – October 2, 2022. SafeWalk is chaired by Ridgefield resident, Kathy Graham and is The Center’s premier event to unite the community in our vision to end domestic violence and raise much-needed funds to support our no cost programs and services.
hamlethub.com
Bank of America and HCC Foundation Empower and Connect Individuals to Manufacturing Careers
Bridgeport, CT -The Housatonic Community College Foundation (HCCF) announced that Bank of America awarded $15,000 to support their Advanced Manufacturing scholarship fund. The funding will directly support low-income students of color and women as they pursue their manufacturing career goals. Through valuable, skills-based training, Housatonic Community College’s (HCC) Advanced Manufacturing...
IN THIS ARTICLE
hamlethub.com
Wine Tasting on Saturday at Ancona's in Wilton Benefits Circle of Care
Head to Ancona's in Wilton this Saturday, September 24 from 3 to 6pm for a Kahal Wine Tasting benefiting Circle of Care, a nonprofit that supports families of children with cancer. The event is hosted by Dr. Michael Crystal with special guests Shawn and David Kahal. Ancona's is located at...
hamlethub.com
Ridgefield First Selectman Rudy Marconi to receive Theresa Foss Memorial Award for his contributions to community mental health and safety
Ridgefield First Selectman Rudy Marconi and Veasna Roeum of the Danbury Health Department will also be honored with the Theresa Foss Memorial Award for their contributions to the mental health, safety and physical well-being of the people we serve. Foss was Past-President and member of the Board of Directors of the National Charity League’s Ridgefield chapter. She gave countless hours volunteering for Interlude, now Ability Beyond, helping it develop into an organization that benefits the wider community.
hamlethub.com
Newtown teen, Wooster student wins the 2022 Dakin Humane Society Youth Award
On September 18th Marley Dixon was presented with the Dakin Humane Society 2022 Youth Award. This award honors a young person, “who through the display of extraordinary care and compassion makes a difference in the lives of animals and makes the world a kinder and gentler place.”. After a...
hamlethub.com
Why Small Businesses Matter in Stamford: Meal JOY
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Meal JOY!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hamlethub.com
DAE Welcomes Audio Engineer Sam Carlson to Lead New Music Production Program
DAE, a Connecticut nonprofit democratizing access to 21st century digital career and life skills for underrepresented youth, is pleased to announce Sam Carlson has joined the organization as an adjunct faculty member. Carlson, an audio engineer with over a decade of experience in the arts and nonprofit sector, will lead DAE’s newly launched music production program in Stamford.
hamlethub.com
Grow in Dance with Ridgefield Conservatory: Pre-ballet Classes Start at Age 2!
Ridgefield Conservatory of Dance Pre-ballet Classes. Did you know that Ridgefield Conservatory of Dance (RCD) has classes for dancers as young as two years of age?. Registration for RCD's pre-ballet classes is rolling and you can check out these tiny dancers in action by clicking HERE. Like what you see?...
hamlethub.com
Wilton's Anna Getner, University of Iowa Class of 2026 sets bar high academically
The University of Iowa continues to attract high-achieving students. This fall's incoming first-year class - a group that includes Anna Getner of Wilton who plans to pursue a degree in Criminology, Law and Justice a -- has topped previous records with an average high school grade-point average (GPA) of 3.82. The average high school GPA for the classes of 2025 and 2024 were 3.81 and 3.78, respectively.
hamlethub.com
The 2nd Annual Great Wilton Pumpkin Fest on Saturday, October 15
The 2nd Annual Great Wilton Pumpkin Fest will take place on Saturday, October 15th from 2:00 – 4:00. It’s fun for all ages as with all things pumpkin! Play fall themed lawn games such as cornhole and pumpkin tic-tac-toe, or join costumed colonial docents as they cook over an open hearth, weave and spin flax, or hammer away in the blacksmith’s forge, all while munching on complimentary cider and donuts.
hamlethub.com
October4design: New Canaan's 10 Day Celebration of Architecture, Art, Design and Community
October4design is New Canaan, Connecticut’s, ten-day celebration of architecture, art, design and the community where it happens. Organized by the New Canaan Museum & Historical Society, New Canaan’s diverse creative community will open its doors to offer a peek into what gives this town its distinct character. Highlights...
hamlethub.com
Why Small Businesses Matter in Ridgefield: Accelerated Movement Physical Therapy
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Accelerated Movement...
hamlethub.com
Guys and Dolls at ACT of CT, Meet the Local Stars: Val Moranto
There are so many incredibly talented actors working on Broadway, on National Tours, and at some of the most prestigious regional theaters across the country. And many of these accomplished performers hail right from our area! Connecticut has always been a hotbed of talent, and so it is no wonder that, when thumbing through a Broadway Playbill, many cast members give a shout-out to their Connecticut hometowns!
hamlethub.com
Why Small Businesses Matter in Westport: Gioiella Jewelry
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Gioiella!. Four...
Comments / 0