Ridgefield, CT

hamlethub.com

Campus neighbor fulfills dream to attend WCSU

Campus ‘neighbor’ fulfills dream to attend WCSU. At age 11, Adamaris Loja, her father and sisters moved to Danbury from Ecuador after the untimely death of her mother. From her Osborne Street home, Loja was able to see and hear the hustle and bustle taking place at her neighbor, Western Connecticut State University’s Midtown campus. Being part of that community one day became a dream for the young girl adjusting to her new life.
DANBURY, CT
hamlethub.com

Great Plain Elementary School is 2022 Blue Ribbon School of Excellence!

Danbury's Great Plain Elementary School has been recognized as a 2022 Blue Ribbon School of Excellence by the U.S. Department of Education. Congratulations to Superintendent Kevin Walston, Great Plain Principal Dr. K.A. Smith-Davis, and the fantastic school staff on this recognition. Located at 10 Stadley Rough Road, Great Plain Elementary...
DANBURY, CT
hamlethub.com

Danbury Resident Maria Khan Named Peer Advisor for 2022-2023 Academic Year

Danbury resident, Maria Khan has been named a Peer Advisor for the 2022-2023 academic year at Western New England Univeristy. Peer Advisors are a group of highly selected and comprehensively trained students dedicated to helping first-year and transfer students throughout their transition to Western New England Univeristy. Peer Advisors undergo more than 150 hours of training in order to better support first-year and transfer students.
DANBURY, CT
hamlethub.com

Wilton resident Aki Lasher earns Trustees' Scholarship at Baldwin Wallace University

Aki Lasher of Wilton was among over 600 first-year students welcomed to the Baldwin Wallace University campus this fall who earned more than $11 million in merit scholarships. Lasher, a graduate of Wilton High School majoring in voice performance, earned a $19,000 Trustees' Scholarship based on outstanding academic achievements in high school.
WILTON, CT
hamlethub.com

SBA Results Show Wilton Public Schools Gain in Reading and Mathematics

The Smarter Balanced Assessment results from the CT Department of Education indicate that the academic growth of Wilton students last year was at historically high levels. This was particularly true in the area of mathematics, where students ranked first or second in terms of student growth in the District’s Reference Group (DRG-A) which includes neighboring districts such as Darien, New Canaan and Westport. In English-Language Arts, students ranked first or second in academic growth in DRG-A in 4/5 grade levels.
WILTON, CT
hamlethub.com

16th Annual SafeWalk to be virtual September 30th – October 2

The Center for Empowerment and Education, formerly the Women’s Center will hold its annual SafeWalk virtually the weekend of September 30th – October 2, 2022. SafeWalk is chaired by Ridgefield resident, Kathy Graham and is The Center’s premier event to unite the community in our vision to end domestic violence and raise much-needed funds to support our no cost programs and services.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Bank of America and HCC Foundation Empower and Connect Individuals to Manufacturing Careers

Bridgeport, CT -The Housatonic Community College Foundation (HCCF) announced that Bank of America awarded $15,000 to support their Advanced Manufacturing scholarship fund. The funding will directly support low-income students of color and women as they pursue their manufacturing career goals. Through valuable, skills-based training, Housatonic Community College’s (HCC) Advanced Manufacturing...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
hamlethub.com

Wine Tasting on Saturday at Ancona's in Wilton Benefits Circle of Care

Head to Ancona's in Wilton this Saturday, September 24 from 3 to 6pm for a Kahal Wine Tasting benefiting Circle of Care, a nonprofit that supports families of children with cancer. The event is hosted by Dr. Michael Crystal with special guests Shawn and David Kahal. Ancona's is located at...
WILTON, CT
hamlethub.com

Ridgefield First Selectman Rudy Marconi to receive Theresa Foss Memorial Award for his contributions to community mental health and safety

Ridgefield First Selectman Rudy Marconi and Veasna Roeum of the Danbury Health Department will also be honored with the Theresa Foss Memorial Award for their contributions to the mental health, safety and physical well-being of the people we serve. Foss was Past-President and member of the Board of Directors of the National Charity League’s Ridgefield chapter. She gave countless hours volunteering for Interlude, now Ability Beyond, helping it develop into an organization that benefits the wider community.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Why Small Businesses Matter in Stamford: Meal JOY

Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Meal JOY!
STAMFORD, CT
hamlethub.com

DAE Welcomes Audio Engineer Sam Carlson to Lead New Music Production Program

DAE, a Connecticut nonprofit democratizing access to 21st century digital career and life skills for underrepresented youth, is pleased to announce Sam Carlson has joined the organization as an adjunct faculty member. Carlson, an audio engineer with over a decade of experience in the arts and nonprofit sector, will lead DAE’s newly launched music production program in Stamford.
STAMFORD, CT
hamlethub.com

Wilton's Anna Getner, University of Iowa Class of 2026 sets bar high academically

The University of Iowa continues to attract high-achieving students. This fall's incoming first-year class - a group that includes Anna Getner of Wilton who plans to pursue a degree in Criminology, Law and Justice a -- has topped previous records with an average high school grade-point average (GPA) of 3.82. The average high school GPA for the classes of 2025 and 2024 were 3.81 and 3.78, respectively.
WILTON, CT
hamlethub.com

The 2nd Annual Great Wilton Pumpkin Fest on Saturday, October 15

The 2nd Annual Great Wilton Pumpkin Fest will take place on Saturday, October 15th from 2:00 – 4:00. It’s fun for all ages as with all things pumpkin! Play fall themed lawn games such as cornhole and pumpkin tic-tac-toe, or join costumed colonial docents as they cook over an open hearth, weave and spin flax, or hammer away in the blacksmith’s forge, all while munching on complimentary cider and donuts.
WILTON, CT
hamlethub.com

Guys and Dolls at ACT of CT, Meet the Local Stars: Val Moranto

There are so many incredibly talented actors working on Broadway, on National Tours, and at some of the most prestigious regional theaters across the country. And many of these accomplished performers hail right from our area! Connecticut has always been a hotbed of talent, and so it is no wonder that, when thumbing through a Broadway Playbill, many cast members give a shout-out to their Connecticut hometowns!
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Why Small Businesses Matter in Westport: Gioiella Jewelry

Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Gioiella!. Four...
WESTPORT, CT

