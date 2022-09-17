ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carbondale, IL

westkentuckystar.com

Final preparation for Thursday's BBQ On The River

Barbecue teams, vendors and sound technicians made final preparations Wednesday for the return of Barbecue On the River to downtown Paducah, albeit a few blocks from its traditional location. After a two-year hiatus from the riverfront and a move to the other side of the floodwall, the three-day event is...
PADUCAH, KY
dailyegyptian.com

Annual Farm Crawl gives residents a close up look at local farms

The Neighborhood Co-op introduced new farms to its annual Farm Crawl on Sept. 10 and 11. Organizer Amy Dion said the purpose of the crawl is to allow people from all over the Carbondale area to meet local farmers. When the pandemic was at its peak, people were thrown off...
CARBONDALE, IL
dailyegyptian.com

Culture Column: Touching base with Traxx

Most college towns across the country have bars and nightclubs that allow students to relieve their stress. Whether you just turned in a term paper or completed an exam, the college nightlife is an outlet to let loose and forget about your worries. Carbondale is no different. On Illinois Street,...
CARBONDALE, IL
Alina Andras

3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Illinois

Chicago is definitely a city that you should visit at least once, but Illinois has a lot more to offer that this beautiful city. To prove it, I have put together a list of three amazing but usually underrated places in Illinois that you should visit if you haven't already.
ILLINOIS STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Illinois

If you happen to live in Illinois and you also happen to love a steak that is well prepared then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Illinois that you should absolutely visit next time you are in the area. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list?
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
Herald & Review

Watch now: Hummingbirds fueling up in Illinois before flying south for winter

FUNKS GROVE — Deanna Frautschi doesn’t deny her strong attraction to hummingbirds, the glittering gems of the avian world making their way south right now. “I’m a hummingbird addict. I admit that,” said the rural Bloomington woman who has been feeding hummingbirds for more than 40 years. She has given 137 educational talks on ruby-throated hummingbirds and is an administrator of the Hummingbirds Anonymous site on Facebook.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
KICK AM 1530

Parts of Illinois & Missouri are being Renamed

Two places in Illinois and four in Missouri are being renamed as part of a Federal Policy that was put into place. Here are the places being renamed, and why they are being renamed. I saw this article from newschannel20.com, and it is about two places in Illinois that have...
ILLINOIS STATE
WIFR

Two Illinois sites renamed; racist terms removed

ILLINOIS (WIFR) - A suburban Chicago waterway and western Illinois island get a new name after their previous titles used a racist term for Native American women. The waterway near Palos Park in Chicago is now called Cherry Hill Wood Sloughs, while the island in Calhoun County is now named Calhoun Island.
ILLINOIS STATE
1440 WROK

100-Year Old Illinois School For Sale Has Endless Possibilities

A former elementary school in Illinois is for sale and comes with lots of square footage and history. The school was built in 1922 in Benton, Illinois, and closed in 2000, and is now for sale to anyone who has a great idea and maybe even a little money to make this building shine again. The building is listed for $199,900 and is in southern Illinois.
BENTON, IL
kbsi23.com

Enormous house fire in Carbondale, Illinois

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – A house fire broke out on the corner of North Robert A Stalls Avenue and East Willow Street in Carbondale, Illinois. Several fire departments and agencies responded to fire. They include Carbondale Township Fire Department, Carterville Fire Department, Marion Fire Department, Murphysboro Fire Department, Carbondale...
CARBONDALE, IL
1440 WROK

This Illinois Mississippi River Bridge is Up for a National Award

It's not often that a bridge...gets an award, but one Illinois bridge that spans the Mississippi River is up for a prestigious national trophy. America's Transportation Awards says that it "recognizes the best in transportation". They have 12 finalists for the 2022 version of this competition between structures that help us get from here to there. Of the dozen that are up for the best bridge in America, there's only one in the tri-state area and that's the The Memorial Bridge, Interstate 74 Mississippi River Crossing Project. This is the new bridge connecting Illinois to Iowa in the Quad Cities region.
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

Screaming Bat-Winged Creature Seen Over this Illinois Bridge

Unusual things happen near bridges for some reason. That was especially true one early morning near a bridge in Illinois when a woman and her mother saw a huge bat-winged creature near an Illinois bridge which terrified them with its scream. Phantoms and Monsters shared the story of Shana Clippert...
ROCKFORD, IL
WCIA

Severe storms cause damage, flooding early Monday morning

LE ROY, Ill. (WCIA) – Severe storms caused damage across parts of Central Illinois on early Monday morning. Hardest hit was a path from near Bloomington southeast towards Champaign. Heavy rain inundated streets in Bloomington-Normal, and a 59 mph wind gust was measured at Central Illinois Airport as the storm rolled through. Further to the […]
ILLINOIS STATE

