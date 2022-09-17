Read full article on original website
westkentuckystar.com
Final preparation for Thursday's BBQ On The River
Barbecue teams, vendors and sound technicians made final preparations Wednesday for the return of Barbecue On the River to downtown Paducah, albeit a few blocks from its traditional location. After a two-year hiatus from the riverfront and a move to the other side of the floodwall, the three-day event is...
dailyegyptian.com
Annual Farm Crawl gives residents a close up look at local farms
The Neighborhood Co-op introduced new farms to its annual Farm Crawl on Sept. 10 and 11. Organizer Amy Dion said the purpose of the crawl is to allow people from all over the Carbondale area to meet local farmers. When the pandemic was at its peak, people were thrown off...
dailyegyptian.com
Culture Column: Touching base with Traxx
Most college towns across the country have bars and nightclubs that allow students to relieve their stress. Whether you just turned in a term paper or completed an exam, the college nightlife is an outlet to let loose and forget about your worries. Carbondale is no different. On Illinois Street,...
Only One Restaurant in Illinois Serves a Burger You ‘Need to Try Before You Die’
Truthfully, I thought every restaurant serves burgers you need to try before you die but apparently this is the only one. Here's the thing, it's not the diner making that claim, it's Mashed. Mashed, is a website specializing in all things food and just recently published an article called, The...
Food Stamps: Learn and Play with these Illinois Link Card Discounts
There are roughly three-quarters of a million children in Illinois receiving SNAP EBT benefits, formerly known as food stamps, according to the Spotlight On Poverty & Opportunity website. But many...
spectrumnews1.com
Family farm in Kentucky hosts annual craft show featuring local vendors
“We’re working on number five, so it’s been in the family for a long time,” Bays said. Each year, they hold a craft show in the spring and in the fall. She said the 2022 Fall Craft Show on Sept. 17-18 saw a lot of people coming to the show.
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Illinois
Chicago is definitely a city that you should visit at least once, but Illinois has a lot more to offer that this beautiful city. To prove it, I have put together a list of three amazing but usually underrated places in Illinois that you should visit if you haven't already.
3 Great Steakhouses in Illinois
If you happen to live in Illinois and you also happen to love a steak that is well prepared then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Illinois that you should absolutely visit next time you are in the area. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list?
Herald & Review
Watch now: Hummingbirds fueling up in Illinois before flying south for winter
FUNKS GROVE — Deanna Frautschi doesn’t deny her strong attraction to hummingbirds, the glittering gems of the avian world making their way south right now. “I’m a hummingbird addict. I admit that,” said the rural Bloomington woman who has been feeding hummingbirds for more than 40 years. She has given 137 educational talks on ruby-throated hummingbirds and is an administrator of the Hummingbirds Anonymous site on Facebook.
Kentucky, Illinois and Indiana Residents Share Crazy and Hilarious Things Their Grandparents Used to Say
When we were kids, our grandparents would say the craziest things. At the time, we didn't think anything if it. But, as we grew up we realized that some of the stuff they said was either hilarious or sometimes made no sense. Or, did the crazy things they said make perfect sense?
St. Charles’ first self-standing Chick-fil-A in the works
Chick-fil-A is planning for its first self-standing restaurant in St. Charles in the 2000 block of Zumbehl Road. It's not yet clear how soon the restaurant might open
Parts of Illinois & Missouri are being Renamed
Two places in Illinois and four in Missouri are being renamed as part of a Federal Policy that was put into place. Here are the places being renamed, and why they are being renamed. I saw this article from newschannel20.com, and it is about two places in Illinois that have...
WIFR
Two Illinois sites renamed; racist terms removed
ILLINOIS (WIFR) - A suburban Chicago waterway and western Illinois island get a new name after their previous titles used a racist term for Native American women. The waterway near Palos Park in Chicago is now called Cherry Hill Wood Sloughs, while the island in Calhoun County is now named Calhoun Island.
100-Year Old Illinois School For Sale Has Endless Possibilities
A former elementary school in Illinois is for sale and comes with lots of square footage and history. The school was built in 1922 in Benton, Illinois, and closed in 2000, and is now for sale to anyone who has a great idea and maybe even a little money to make this building shine again. The building is listed for $199,900 and is in southern Illinois.
kbsi23.com
Enormous house fire in Carbondale, Illinois
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – A house fire broke out on the corner of North Robert A Stalls Avenue and East Willow Street in Carbondale, Illinois. Several fire departments and agencies responded to fire. They include Carbondale Township Fire Department, Carterville Fire Department, Marion Fire Department, Murphysboro Fire Department, Carbondale...
This Illinois Mississippi River Bridge is Up for a National Award
It's not often that a bridge...gets an award, but one Illinois bridge that spans the Mississippi River is up for a prestigious national trophy. America's Transportation Awards says that it "recognizes the best in transportation". They have 12 finalists for the 2022 version of this competition between structures that help us get from here to there. Of the dozen that are up for the best bridge in America, there's only one in the tri-state area and that's the The Memorial Bridge, Interstate 74 Mississippi River Crossing Project. This is the new bridge connecting Illinois to Iowa in the Quad Cities region.
Screaming Bat-Winged Creature Seen Over this Illinois Bridge
Unusual things happen near bridges for some reason. That was especially true one early morning near a bridge in Illinois when a woman and her mother saw a huge bat-winged creature near an Illinois bridge which terrified them with its scream. Phantoms and Monsters shared the story of Shana Clippert...
Severe storms cause damage, flooding early Monday morning
LE ROY, Ill. (WCIA) – Severe storms caused damage across parts of Central Illinois on early Monday morning. Hardest hit was a path from near Bloomington southeast towards Champaign. Heavy rain inundated streets in Bloomington-Normal, and a 59 mph wind gust was measured at Central Illinois Airport as the storm rolled through. Further to the […]
5 Crazy Ways Nature Predicts We’ll Have A Harsh Hard Winter for Kentucky & Indiana (PHOTOS)
There are all kinds of ways people try to predict winter but they say nature is the best way to do it. Observing these things can often be your best bet in knowing what's ahead. FIVE WAYS NATURE PREDICTS A HARSH WINTER. If you're anything like me you always take...
