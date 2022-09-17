ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Multnomah County, OR

Tragic update after hiker plunged 75 feet to her death from top of waterfall as officials reveal why she fell

By Ivana Xie
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vrV2a_0hzdkDVJ00

OFFICIALS have revealed what they believe led to a woman plummeting off the side of a waterfall after a potential slip.

Jessica Warejoncas, 62 years old, was found dead near Wiesendanger Falls in Oregon on August 19, The Sun previously reported.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=434WCT_0hzdkDVJ00
A 62-year-old woman was found dead near Wiesendanger Falls in Oregon Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G2PzK_0hzdkDVJ00
Bystanders gave the woman CPR as they waited for emergency services but she died at the scene Credit: Multnomah Co. Sheriff’s Office

Witnesses told search and rescue officials at the time of her passing that Warejoncas stepped off the trail to avoid a patch of loose gravel, The Oregonian reported.

She lost her footing near the waterfall, Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office told The Oregonian.

The waterfall is located about 1.3 miles upstream on the Larch Mountain Trail.

The trail narrows as it climbs above the 50-foot Weisendanger Falls.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yateN_0hzdkDVJ00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3chUcK_0hzdkDVJ00

Investigators are trying their best to evaluate the situation.

The Sheriff’s office initially reported that Warejoncas fell 100 feet, but after further review, the fall is estimated to be about 50 to 75 feet, spokesperson Chris Liedle said.

Warejoncas was hiking with a group when she fell, but officials did not clarify if the witnesses who spoke with search and rescue teams were part of the group.

“Witness statements are also based on their familiarity with an area and memory, which is often tested during a very traumatic event," Liedle said.

"All these factors can lead to some ambiguity," he said.

Liedle added that the witnesses were not familiar with the trail or the area, which could lead to inaccuracies.

There is limited forensic evidence like footprints and items left behind to tell a snippet of the story.

It is hard to determine exactly what happened.

“Our team does its best to piece all the fragments into a complete, or more complete story,” Liedle continued.

Comments / 0

Related
q13fox.com

7-year-old Oregon girl sleeps through kidnapping, police say

PORTLAND, Ore. - Authorities said a 7-year-old girl is back with her family after being kidnapped and may be unaware of what happened because she slept through the entire ordeal. Portland police issued an alert Sunday about Yamilet Martinez. Officers said they responded to reports of a stolen car with...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

52-year-old woman hit in the head with skateboard in SE Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 52-year-old woman was rushed to the hospital on Wednesday after police say someone assaulted her with a skateboard. The assault was reported around 8:02 a.m. at Southeast 3rd Avenue and Southeast Yamhill Street. Sergeant Kevin Allen with the Portland Police Bureau told FOX 12 that...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

8 people hurt in rollover crash in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - Eight people were hospitalized Tuesday night after a rollover crash in Vancouver. The two-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of Mill Plain Boulevard and 104th Avenue at about 8 p.m. The crash caused one of the vehicles to rollover, according to Vancouver Fire. Vancouver Fire said...
VANCOUVER, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Multnomah County, OR
Crime & Safety
County
Multnomah County, OR
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Accidents
Multnomah County, OR
Accidents
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
erienewsnow.com

Agencies working to recover missing paddleboarder in Oregon

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) -- Multiple agencies responded to Collins Beach on Monday after a person last seen paddleboarding disappeared in the Columbia River. Speaking to FOX 12, the U.S. Coast Guard said the paddleboarder was a 42-year-old man who was seen struggling before going underwater and not coming back up.
PORTLAND, OR
Outsider.com

Hiker Found Dead Following Fall Near Oregon Waterfall

Officials have now said that a woman who died while hiking Oregon’s Multnomah Falls in August fell after she lost her footing. Officials found the Minnesota woman, 62-year-old Jessica Warejoncas, dead near Wiesendanger Falls on Aug. 19. The waterfall is about 1.3 miles upstream from Multnomah Falls. Hiker veered-off...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Waterfall#100 Feet#Accident#Sheriff
kptv.com

Amber Alert canceled after 7-year-old girl found safe near Laurelhurst Park

Amber Alert canceled after 7-year-old girl found safe near Laurelhurst Park. Tanaka in downtown Portland serves up savory sandos and sweet treats. Tanaka is downtown Portland’s newest spot to pick up katsu sandos, breads and sweet treats. Amber Alert canceled after 7-year-old girl found safe near Laurelhurst Park. A...
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KXL

One Person Dies After SUV Rolls In Longview

LONGVIEW, Wash. – One person is dead after an SUV rolled over several times before landing upside down in a drainage slough in Longview. Police say when they arrived at the scene, several bystanders had rescued a newborn and a 5 year old from the car. An adult also...
LONGVIEW, WA
Forest Grove News Times

Person dies in apparent homicide in Forest Grove

Police say they responded to reports of multiple gunshots heard near a residence on Meadow View Road Sunday night.A person was shot and killed Sunday night, Sept. 18, in Forest Grove in an apparent homicide, according to the Forest Grove Police Department. The incident took place around 8 p.m. Sunday near a residence on Meadow View Road, police said in a social media post. Upon arrival, officers located a person with multiple gunshot wounds who was pronounced dead at the scene. Police spokesperson Andrew Colasurdo said this is the first homicide of the year in the city, and a suspect was arrested sometime Monday. "Homicides are certainly uncommon in Forest Grove," Colasurdo said. "I don't know the exact specifics, but they are rare." Colasurdo added that no additional information on Sunday's shooting is being released at this time. Editor's note: This story has been updated with more information from the Forest Grove Police Department {loadposition sub-article-01}
FOREST GROVE, OR
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
760K+
Followers
44K+
Post
274M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy