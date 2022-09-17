ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Feyenoord Midfielder Praised His Former Colleague Manchester United Left-back Tyrell Malacia

By Saul Escudero
 4 days ago

Since moving from the Eredivisie to Manchester United, Tyrell Malacia left some great friendships at Feyenoord who still miss him like the first day.

When Erik Ten Hag arrived at Old Trafford and went through his whole squad the Dutch manager realized he needed an additional Left-back to face the present Premier League season.

This is due to the poor performance shown by Alex Telles and Luke Shaw in the last campaign, the 52-year-old wanted a quick player who adapted to his playstyle fairly soon.

That is when the former Ajax manager thought about Tyrell Malacia as Ten Hag knew him from the Eredivisie and was aware of his qualities and what he could become at the Red Devils.

To start the Premier League season Luke Shaw was the starting Left-back in the squad however after bad outcomes getting defeated in the first two matches, something needed to be done.

That is how Tyrell Malacia started his first match against Liverpool making a fantastic appearance preventing Mohamed Salah from being a nightmare for the United defence.

Since then, Malacia has been untouchable in his position for Erik Ten Hag who believes he is a great player, in the latest game against Sheriff for a moment the Left-back switched to Midfielder which was interesting to see.

According to a report from ESPN Netherlands , his former colleague Orkun Kökçü praised the number 12, he said:

“I have daily contact with Malacia — I often tell him that I am proud of him. Last year I was with him every day. We also trained outside the club. I really saw him every day and we try to keep that up with video calls.”

If the brilliant defender continues to perform at such high level, Manchester United could fight for the title this season.

