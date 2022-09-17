Read full article on original website
eriereader.com
North East WineFest Uncorks a Packed Weekend
Come September, if you take a drive or a bike ride up Route 20 toward the New York line, the air is redolent with the thick, juicy scent of ripe grapes. And that can only mean one thing: it's time for the North East Wine Country Harvest Festival, colloquially known as WineFest.
eriereader.com
Dramashop Presents the Musical Lizzie
Erie's Dramashop presents a new musical titled Lizzie this September. Based on the book by Tim Maner, Lizzie is a dramatic musical focusing on strong themes such as murder, sexual abuse, and oppression. Premiering at the Living Theater in New York City in 2009, Lizzie is a hard-edged, punk rock take on the legendary Lizzie Borden axe murders.
eriereader.com
Eerie Horror Fest Continues to Scare
It's almost that time again for the Film Society of Northwest PA to throw their annual Eerie Horror Fest; a spooktacular event that pays homage to some of horror's most beloved movies and underground films. "It is four days of short and feature-length horror films submitted from all over the...
eriereader.com
EL Southwest Division Playoffs, Game 1: Erie SeaWolves vs. Richmond Flying Squirrels
Erie RHP Reese Olson (8-6, 4.14 ERA) takes on Richmond LHP Kyle Harrison (4-3, 2.17 ERA) in the first game of the Eastern League Southwest Division Playoff Series. It's the SeaWolves' first playoff appearance since 2013.
