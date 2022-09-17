ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North East WineFest Uncorks a Packed Weekend

Come September, if you take a drive or a bike ride up Route 20 toward the New York line, the air is redolent with the thick, juicy scent of ripe grapes. And that can only mean one thing: it's time for the North East Wine Country Harvest Festival, colloquially known as WineFest.
NORTH EAST, PA
Dramashop Presents the Musical Lizzie

Erie's Dramashop presents a new musical titled Lizzie this September. Based on the book by Tim Maner, Lizzie is a dramatic musical focusing on strong themes such as murder, sexual abuse, and oppression. Premiering at the Living Theater in New York City in 2009, Lizzie is a hard-edged, punk rock take on the legendary Lizzie Borden axe murders.
ERIE, PA
Eerie Horror Fest Continues to Scare

It's almost that time again for the Film Society of Northwest PA to throw their annual Eerie Horror Fest; a spooktacular event that pays homage to some of horror's most beloved movies and underground films. "It is four days of short and feature-length horror films submitted from all over the...
ERIE, PA

