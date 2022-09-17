Read full article on original website
Sternwheels arriving at Pomeroy (Ohio) Levy for festivities Thursday night through Saturday
POMEROY, Ohio (WV News) — Sternwheels are arriving at the levy in Pomeroy for the annual Regatta, which begins Thursday and continues through Saturday evening. This year’s Regatta is hosted by Pomeroy Eagles Aerie 2171. John Lehew is president of Aerie 2171, and also president of the Pomeroy Sternwheel Association. He said both organizations hope to attract both sternwheels and visitors to the festival, which has been a big part of the river community for decades.
Maids Volleyball drops Calhoun County and Liberty
Maids’ volleyball had an up-and-down week, dropping two games on Saturday against Wayne and Elkins, before bouncing back Monday night to down Calhoun County and Liberty. Lewis County High School played host to Elkins and Wayne as a part of the volleyball version of the Big 10-Cardinal Challenge, with Wayne going 2-0, while Elkins split 1-1 and Lewis County was swept 0-2 despite a strong effort against Wayne.
Meigs volleyball loses to Logan in four sets
POMEROY, Ohio (WV News) - The Meigs Lady Marauders volleyball team couldn't keep up with visiting Logan on Wednesday night in Pomeroy as they fell to the Lady Chieftains in four sets. Logan won the first set by a count of 25-23. They also won the second set but without...
Michigan man pleads guilty to gun crime in WVa bar shooting
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — A Michigan man charged in a New Year's Eve shooting at a West Virginia bar that wounded seven people pleaded guilty Wednesday to a federal gun crime. Kymoni Davis, 33, of Redford, Michigan, entered the plea in U.S. District Court in Huntington to being a...
Marshall football preview: Herd looks to rebound after loss at Bowling Green
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WV News) - Spirits couldn't have been any higher after Marshall shocked the college football world by going into South Bend, Indiana and shocking the then-eighth ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish 26-21 back on September 10. Last Saturday, however, those good feelings diminished as the Thundering Herd suffered...
