POMEROY, Ohio (WV News) — Sternwheels are arriving at the levy in Pomeroy for the annual Regatta, which begins Thursday and continues through Saturday evening. This year’s Regatta is hosted by Pomeroy Eagles Aerie 2171. John Lehew is president of Aerie 2171, and also president of the Pomeroy Sternwheel Association. He said both organizations hope to attract both sternwheels and visitors to the festival, which has been a big part of the river community for decades.

POMEROY, OH ・ 9 HOURS AGO