Barbara J. Brown
Barbara Joan Brown, 80, passed away on September 21, 2022, at her residence in Crestline. Barbara was born in Kittanning, Pennsylvania on February 12, 1942, to the late Edward and Gertrude (Anderson) Zellefrow. She married Richard "Dick" G. Brown, Sr. on August 19, 1961, and he preceded her in death on January 7, 2014.
John F. Herold
John Francis Herold, 73, passed away on September 21, 2022, at his residence in Crestline. To plant a tree in memory of John Herold as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Vickie L. Luster
Vickie Lynn (Kemp)(Snyder) Luster, beloved wife, mother, and mamaw went home to be with the Lord on September 20, 2022 after an extended battle with cancer. A nearly lifelong resident of Shelby, Ohio, she was a fiercely loyal and compassionate neighbor, educator, servant, and follower of Christ. To plant a...
Julia (Judy) Ann Simpson Kick
Julia (Judy) Ann Simpson Kick, 71, of Ashland went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Sunday, September 18, 2022. She was born June 19, 1951 in Willard, Ohio to Robert and Mollie (Dunn) Simpson.
Beulah Olive Frank
On Monday evening, September 5, 2022, Beulah Olive Frank of Mansfield went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, fulfilling her desire to meet Him and rejoicing in His promise of life everlasting. She passed away at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital at the age of 95. To plant a...
Axel Wittig
Axel Wittig, age 71, of Shelby, died unexpectedly Monday morning, September 19, 2022 at his home. Axel was born January 5, 1951 in Braunschweig, Germany to the late Alfred and Eva Marie (Nehrkorn) Wittig and was a 1969 graduate of Shelby High School. Axel was a veteran of the United States Army serving as a wire chief from 1970-1973 during the Vietnam War and had retired from PPG where he had worked for over 26 years. Upon his retirement, Axel moved to Knoxville, TN where he lived with his brother, Ralph, until moving back to Shelby to be closer to his family.
Mary Lee Minor selected as 2022 Crawford Outstanding Senior Citizen
ONTARIO – The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging has announced Mary Lee Minor as the 2022 Crawford County Outstanding Senior Citizen. Current president of the Earth, Wind, and Flowers Garden Club, Minor is a powerhouse in her community and has been involved in several beautification projects, providing garden therapy to nursing home residents, and inspiration throughout Crawford County. The mayor and commissioners presented a proclamation to recognize her leadership and volunteerism.
Next to Normal opens Oct. 7 at Theatre 166 in Mansfield
MANSFIELD -- When Theatre 166 launched in 2018 the goal was that it would serve as a venue for artists, creatives and audiences that would be a space for lesser-known and thought-provoking pieces. The simplicity of the black box theater, located next door to the Renaissance Theatre in downtown Mansfield,...
Mansfield developer eying condo neighborhood in Ashland with rezone request
ASHLAND — A Mansfield developer hopes to bring a condominium neighborhood to Ashland. But first, Brandon Hunsinger, needs to successfully rezone approximately 60 acres of farmland near the intersection of Smith and Baney roads. The current zoning does not accommodate two-family dwelling structures.
Clothes Closet of Morrow County earns the 2022 Community Service Award
MOUNT GILEAD – The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging has announced The Clothes Closet of Morrow County as the 2022 Community Service Organization Awardee. The organization started in Mount Gilead in 1986 by the Little Pride and Joys Mothers Club.
Aunt Dixie chosen as Morrow County's 2022 Outstanding Senior Citizen
ONTARIO – The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc., is proud to announce the 2022 Morrow County Outstanding Senior Citizen. Dixie Shinaberry, known as “Aunt Dixie” throughout Morrow County, was named the Morrow County Outstanding Senior Citizen. She has a heart for her community and...
Teen with Mansfield & Ashland ties among the Fugitives of the Week
MANSFIELD — A teenager and a woman are among the list of fugitives local authorities are seeking this week. What was previously known as Most Wanted has been changed to Fugitives of the Week, at the request of local authorities.
Story of 1st medal of honor surprises veterans at Ashland County Fair
ASHLAND — Jimmie Hendricks was a 32-year-old Navy veteran when he touched with his bare hands a piece of history so close to his heart, the Medal of Honor. It was a balmy Monday morning at the Ashland County Fairgrounds when the now 77-year-old pushed down on his walker to stand up, amidst an unknowing crowd during a veteran’s service, to recount with a shaky voice the story he’s told, with tears in his eyes, countless times.
Richland Rural Life Center hosts annual chicken dinner on Oct. 1
MANSFIELD -- The Richland Rural Life Center will host its annual chicken dinner on Saturday, Oct. 1, from 4 to 6 p.m. The dinner will be held at the center, 969 E. Crall Rd., Mansfield (corner of Stewart Rd. and Crall Rd., Madison area).
Hairston joins Haring Realty Team
MANSFIELD -- Haring Realty has announced Jim Hairston is the most recent addition to its team of professionals. Hairston serves as Treasurer for the City of Ontario and was recently involved with the Area Agency on Aging as their CFO. Born locally in Mansfield, he grew up near Akron. He worked at Tappan after graduating from Rio Grande University (Accounting Degree).
Shelby High School applauds achievements of 3 students
SHELBY -- Shelby High School has announced that Alexis McClain has been selected as a National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC) Commended Student. McClain's Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT) was one of the top 50,000 scores across the country. There are approximately 34,000 students across the country being recognized as a Commended Student.
John announces community capital assistance projects for Richland County
COLUMBUS – State Rep. Marilyn John (R-Richland County) has announced $141,383 in funding has been approved by the State Controlling Board for various community capital assistance projects throughout Richland County. “I supported the legislation that’s going to make enhancements and improvements to various facilities to aid individuals with developmental...
Mary McKinley sorts Richland County history at The Sherman Room
MANSFIELD -- The Sherman Room at the Mansfield/Richland County Public Library is a treasure trove for local historians. Curious about Ohio's first Trial of the Century that happened to take place in Mansfield 1954? Head on up to the Sherman Room and you can find out how the local media breathlessly covered Max Sternbaum's epic murder case.
Outstanding Senior Awards recognize community volunteers
MANSFIELD -- Diane Cunningham, Steve Stone, Mary Lee Minor and Terrence and Valeria Klopcic are living proof that you're never too old to start making a difference. The area residents were among those honored Monday during the 2022 Outstanding Senior Citizen and Community Service Awards, hosted by the Ohio District Five Area Agency on Aging.
Richland Gives free registration is open for local nonprofits
MANSFIELD – Richland Gives registration for Richland County based nonprofit organizations is open through Oct. 31. It is free; however, nonprofit organizations must register each year.
