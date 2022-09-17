ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

Comments / 0

Related
purduesports.com

Boilermakers Poised to Start Big Ten Play

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – After opening the season with a 9-1 record, the No. 11 Purdue Boilermakers are set to open Big Ten play with a pair of nationally-televised matches in a home-and-away weekend. First, the Boilermakers will play at Holloway Gymnasium on Friday at 8 p.m. ET in...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
purduesports.com

Purdue Set for 9 TV Games, Home Tip Times Unveiled

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – The Purdue women's basketball team will be featured on national television nine times during the 2022-23 season, the Big Ten Conference announced Wednesday. Eight of Purdue's 18 league games will be shown on the Big Ten Network. The Boilermakers' first appearance will come on Nov....
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
purduesports.com

Game 4 Prep: Football Hosts FAU for 100th Homecoming Game

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Following a difficult, last-second loss to Syracuse, Purdue Football returns to Ross-Ade Stadium to host FAU for Homecoming. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The Boilermakers and Owls meet on the gridiron for the first time ever. Purdue will wear special helmets for the...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
purduesports.com

Sugiyama Closes Purdue Debut With Bogey-Free 68

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Momo Sugiyama, the first signee by head coach Zack Byrd, proved to make an immediate impact for Purdue Women's Golf in her debut. The Hawaii transfer carded a final-round 68 (-3) and finished tied for 21st to lead the Boilermakers at the Mercedes-Benz Collegiate Championship. As...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
West Lafayette, IN
Sports
City
Terre Haute, IN
City
Notre Dame, IN
State
Indiana State
State
Missouri State
Local
Indiana Sports
City
West Lafayette, IN
State
Illinois State
Terre Haute, IN
Sports
purduesports.com

Game 4 Prep: Brohm Press Conference

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. - In his weekly press conference, Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm talked about lessons learned from last weeks game before looking ahead to the Boilermakers' Homecoming matchup with FAU on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at Ross-Ade Stadium. JEFF BROHM: Well, a lot to learn from the last...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track Field#Purdue
wamwamfm.com

Energy Assistance Applications

Beginning October 3rd, Energy Assistance Applications for the 2022-2023 season will be available. PACE Community Action Agency says its program provides income qualified households in Daviess, Greene, Knox, and Sullivan Counties a one-time benefit toward their home’s primary heat source. Clients from the 2021-2022 season will receive an application...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
WCIA

Danville head-on collision puts four in hospital

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville Police are investigating a traffic accident that put four people in the hospital on Sunday night. Witnesses told Danville Police around 10:25 p.m. they saw a white Jeep Cherokee travelling fast on Bowman Avenue and go airborne over railroad tracks. The driver then lost control and hit a grey Chevy […]
DANVILLE, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Instagram
WTWO/WAWV

2 injured in two-vehicle crash in Daviess County

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A rollover crash in Daviess County sent two people to the hospital. According to the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, the two-vehicle crash occurred near North Daviess High School at approximately 4:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon. The crash was located at the intersection of County Roads 800 E and 1400 N. Deputies […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
readthereporter.com

Police seek suspect in rash of thefts from vehicles in 4 Indiana counties

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office needs your help in search of a man stealing items from vehicles in multiple counties across Indiana. During the week of Aug. 24, a rash of thefts happened in Hamilton, Boone, Madison and Putnam counties. The suspect is a man in his late teens to late 20s. He was last seen in Loma, Colo., traveling west on Interstate 70 with a license plate stolen from Anderson, Ind. The license plate number is ZIG433.
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
The Exponent

Home health care worker charged with fraud

A 22-year-old home health care worker has been charged with fraud, accused of using a client's credit card to pay off about $950 worth of bills. Alise S. Dailey, of Eagles Way Drive in Lafayette, was a "fill-in employee" for a local company, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Tuesday. A West Lafayette customer called police in August to report two unrecognized charges on her credit card, and she suspected Dailey, who had been in the home to care for the caller's husband.
LAFAYETTE, IN
WTOL-TV

More than 30 dogs seized in Indiana

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. — More than two dozen dogs seized Friday in west central Indiana are reportedly doing much better after being found in "deplorable conditions." The Putnam County Sheriff's Office and the county's Animal Care and Control department seized 32 German shepherds and one Rottweiler that were found in "deplorable conditions" during a welfare check Friday, Sept. 9.
PUTNAM COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Concerned citizen reports erratic driver, BPD makes OWI arrest

BEDFORD – A Bloomington man was arrested Friday after Bedford Police officers responded to a call of a driver in a green F250 with Texas license plates speeding and swerving and nearly striking a vehicle on 5th Street. The caller reported the driver of the truck had pulled out...
BEDFORD, IN
vincennespbs.org

Teen Seriously Injured in Car vs. Pedestrian Accident

A 16-year old Vincennes male has been seriously injured after being struck by a car in Vincennes. The Knox County Sheriff’s Department says the accident happened around 4:45pm on US41 South, just 100 feet north of the Hart Street overpass. Police say the teen was crossing the southbound lane...
VINCENNES, IN
WTHI

One killed in Vigo County crash involving train and car

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A car accident in southern Vigo County leaves one person dead. Just before 7 p.m. on Friday, deputies responded to a crash on Doberman street just south of Gross Road at the railroad crossing. The crash involved both a car and a train. The driver...
VIGO COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy