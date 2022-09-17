Read full article on original website
New-to-market restaurant headed to Disney; all the details
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. A new-to-market, upscale Mexican restaurant concept is headed to the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin, with plans to open in February. Jim Dunn, the...
floridaing.com
10 Interesting Restaurants in Lake Mary FL
The best restaurants in Lake Mary FL are definitely worth checking out! From Fine Dining to more relaxed and casual options, there’s something for everyone. And of course, with the beautiful lake views, you can’t go wrong!. If you’re ever in Lake Mary, Florida, be sure to check...
3 Great Burger Places in Florida
If you love to eat burgers from time to time and you also love to spend your holidays in Florida then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing burger spots in Florida that you should definitely visit if you love good food.
WATCH: Huge monitor lizard climbs up Florida homeowner’s window
A central Florida homeowner spotted an unusual sight on his front porch: a huge monitor lizard peering in through a window.
3 Florida roads among worst traffic spots in US
Three Florida roadways made it on a list of worst places to be stuck in traffic in the country. The worst cuts through Orlando.
realtytimes.com
Best Neighborhoods In and Around Orlando Florida
Orlando ranks among the best places to live in Florida, and for a good reason. It has warm weather, great entertainment options, gorgeous communities, and proximity to major tourist attractions like Universal Studios and Disney World. In fact, Orlando has so much beauty to offer that it can be difficult...
Two Orlando routes named among 10 worst traffic snarls in U.S.
Two roads in Orlando have been named among the top 10 worst for traffic in the entire United States. The study by traffic analysts Inrix measured typical congestion and hours lost sitting in traffic on American roads. The study found that the average American driver lost 36 hours of their life sitting in congested traffic last year.
Just a short drive from Orlando, Tampa now has a magic mushroom dispensary
It appears Floridians now have a legal avenue to actually enjoy a Phish show. Ybor City's Chillum Hemp Dispensary, which has operated out of 1714 E. Seventh St. since 2018, is now known as "Chillum Mushroom and Hemp Dispensary," since it now carries mushroom products. "The store now stocks different grow kits, spores and mycology cultures, functional mushrooms and yes … Magic Mushrooms!" says owner Carlos Hermida in a press release. "The catch is these magic mushrooms are legal by federal law, 'cause these mushrooms don’t contain psilocybin but chemicals that are legal and surprisingly similar … Yes, they make you trip!" Chillum says they legally can't sell any mushrooms that contain psilocybin, one of the most common ingredients in popular "magic mushrooms," but they can legally sell grow kits and mycelium cultures. "Psilocybin is still illegal, but the study of mycology is very legal as long as there is no psilocybin present," says Hermida. "That is why we sell mycelium for psilocybin mushrooms.
click orlando
🏓Pickleball popularity serves Volusia County $14M rec club expansion
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Have you ever heard of pickleball?. If the answer is no, you’re not alone. I was out of the loop until recently when a co-worker brought up that her husband got into the trend, spending hours at crowded pickleball courts. [TRENDING: Tropics watch: Chances...
thetouristchecklist.com
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Cape Canaveral (FL)
Looking for the best and most fun things to do in Cape Canaveral, FL?. Cape Canaveral is a great travel destination in Brevard County, Florida, United States. The city lies on Florida’s Atlantic coast. As of the 2020 census, Cape Canaveral had a population of 10,411. Cape Canaveral houses...
Locally Owned and Operated Lounge to Debut in Melbourne
T Club will offer all kinds of teas, coffees, kombucha, kava, and kratom, and specifies that the establishment will not serve food.
spacecoastdaily.com
With Faster Trains Headed for Brevard, Alliance for Safe Trains Announces Petition to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – With over 60 deaths on the Brightline tracks and trains going 30 mph faster headed for the Space Coast, the Alliance for Safe Trains is sponsoring a petition to get the Governor’s attention. The Alliance is focusing on the residents in the Phase 2...
click orlando
Here are the books banned from Central Florida schools
ORLANDO, Fla. – In the last year, there have been more than 2,500 instances of books being pulled from shelves in schools across America as conservative groups coordinate efforts to target books for numerous reasons, typically related to race or gender themes. Some of those efforts got their start...
iheart.com
VIDEO: Huge Mystery Creature Found in Florida Park Has Social Media Stumped
Social Media has been left perplexed after a mysterious creature, estimated to be between 12 to 15 feet in length, was caught on video in the waters off of a city park in Florida. According to Miami Herald, Joe Tiller reports he was on the water with his wife, April,...
WESH
New tropical depression forms over Central Atlantic
ORLANDO, Fla. — On Tuesday, the eighth tropical depression of the season formed in the Central Atlantic Ocean. Tropical Depression 8 was 1,110 miles west-southwest of the Azores and had maximum sustained winds of 35 mph. The storm was moving north at 10 mph. "A turn to the northeast...
Bed Bath & Beyond Is Closing These Florida Locations
The retailer is shutting down 150 stores across the country.
Central Florida family prepares for Fiona’s impact in Puerto Rico
ORLANDO, Fla. — As we keep an eye on the tropics, so are many people in Central Florida with family members in Puerto Rico. Nearly everyone on the island is dealing with life-threatening flooding and most people do not have power. Puerto Rico has set up temporary shelters for...
allears.net
NEWS: New Restaurant Coming to the Swan & Dolphin Hotel in Disney World
It can be difficult to decide where to eat in Disney World — there are so many options to choose from!. We’ve compiled lists of our favorite eats, budget friendly options, and must-try snacks to help you decide. Now, though, it’s getting even more difficult because several new restaurants are in the works for Disney World including Roundup Rodeo BBQ, Summer House Santa Monica, and The Cake Bake Shop. And now, there’s another new restaurant coming to a Disney World hotel!
Orlando International Airport debuts new $3 billion Terminal C
ORLANDO, Fla. — Tuesday marks a major milestone at Orlando International Airport. The new $3 billion terminal, Terminal C, will open with 15 gates for domestic and international fights. Channel 9 got an early look inside the new terminal back in April. It will house 10 automated screening lanes...
Locally Owned and Operated French Cafe to Debut in Lake Mary
Co-owner Edwin Moore tells and his wife, co-owner Ewa Moore, are anticipating an October 16 grand-opening.
