ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
floridaing.com

10 Interesting Restaurants in Lake Mary FL

The best restaurants in Lake Mary FL are definitely worth checking out! From Fine Dining to more relaxed and casual options, there’s something for everyone. And of course, with the beautiful lake views, you can’t go wrong!. If you’re ever in Lake Mary, Florida, be sure to check...
LAKE MARY, FL
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Florida

If you love to eat burgers from time to time and you also love to spend your holidays in Florida then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing burger spots in Florida that you should definitely visit if you love good food.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Florida Business
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Business
State
California State
State
Florida State
State
Utah State
realtytimes.com

Best Neighborhoods In and Around Orlando Florida

Orlando ranks among the best places to live in Florida, and for a good reason. It has warm weather, great entertainment options, gorgeous communities, and proximity to major tourist attractions like Universal Studios and Disney World. In fact, Orlando has so much beauty to offer that it can be difficult...
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

Two Orlando routes named among 10 worst traffic snarls in U.S.

Two roads in Orlando have been named among the top 10 worst for traffic in the entire United States. The study by traffic analysts Inrix measured typical congestion and hours lost sitting in traffic on American roads. The study found that the average American driver lost 36 hours of their life sitting in congested traffic last year.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

Just a short drive from Orlando, Tampa now has a magic mushroom dispensary

It appears Floridians now have a legal avenue to actually enjoy a Phish show. Ybor City's Chillum Hemp Dispensary, which has operated out of 1714 E. Seventh St. since 2018, is now known as "Chillum Mushroom and Hemp Dispensary," since it now carries mushroom products. "The store now stocks different grow kits, spores and mycology cultures, functional mushrooms and yes … Magic Mushrooms!" says owner Carlos Hermida in a press release. "The catch is these magic mushrooms are legal by federal law, 'cause these mushrooms don’t contain psilocybin but chemicals that are legal and surprisingly similar … Yes, they make you trip!" Chillum says they legally can't sell any mushrooms that contain psilocybin, one of the most common ingredients in popular "magic mushrooms," but they can legally sell grow kits and mycelium cultures. "Psilocybin is still illegal, but the study of mycology is very legal as long as there is no psilocybin present," says Hermida. "That is why we sell mycelium for psilocybin mushrooms.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Warren Redlich
thetouristchecklist.com

23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Cape Canaveral (FL)

Looking for the best and most fun things to do in Cape Canaveral, FL?. Cape Canaveral is a great travel destination in Brevard County, Florida, United States. The city lies on Florida’s Atlantic coast. As of the 2020 census, Cape Canaveral had a population of 10,411. Cape Canaveral houses...
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tesla Factory#Giga Texas#Giga New York#Cars Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business#Linus Company Tesla#Tesla Planning#Fl#Florida Elon Musk#South Florida University#Disney World#Universal Studios
click orlando

Here are the books banned from Central Florida schools

ORLANDO, Fla. – In the last year, there have been more than 2,500 instances of books being pulled from shelves in schools across America as conservative groups coordinate efforts to target books for numerous reasons, typically related to race or gender themes. Some of those efforts got their start...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

New tropical depression forms over Central Atlantic

ORLANDO, Fla. — On Tuesday, the eighth tropical depression of the season formed in the Central Atlantic Ocean. Tropical Depression 8 was 1,110 miles west-southwest of the Azores and had maximum sustained winds of 35 mph. The storm was moving north at 10 mph. "A turn to the northeast...
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Tesla
allears.net

NEWS: New Restaurant Coming to the Swan & Dolphin Hotel in Disney World

It can be difficult to decide where to eat in Disney World — there are so many options to choose from!. We’ve compiled lists of our favorite eats, budget friendly options, and must-try snacks to help you decide. Now, though, it’s getting even more difficult because several new restaurants are in the works for Disney World including Roundup Rodeo BBQ, Summer House Santa Monica, and The Cake Bake Shop. And now, there’s another new restaurant coming to a Disney World hotel!
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy