Check Out This Japan-Inspired Porsche 356 Art Car
Artist Daniel Arsham uses his Porsche 356 Speedster to send a love letter to Japanese craftsmanship. We're not sure about you, but when we think of art cars we conjure images of BMWs by Warhol and Koons or the psychedelic rides of Janis Joplin and John Lennon; cars that existed in their finished form and were added to with one-off paintjobs to make them special.
EPA Just Leaked New Info On The 2023 Subaru Forester Wilderness
The EPA has leaked fuel mileage information on the 2023 Subaru Forester. We know there won't be any engine upgrades. Here is what's coming for compact SUV shoppers. The EPA posted the latest fuel mileage information on the 2023 Subaru Forester before Subaru of America announced the new model change. The data reveals no fuel mileage change for the 2023 Forester compact SUV and no upgrades in the engine for the standard model or the rugged 2023 Subaru Forester Wilderness trim level.
Ford Studies Low-Power Bluetooth To Bring Greater Safety
If there is one thing certain about smartphones, it is this: they are being used to handle many chores that we take for granted. For example in vehicle safety, Bluetooth technology may soon be used in Ford vehicles to warn drivers of pedestrians, bicyclists, or scooter-riders. If there’s one thing...
New Report Says Subaru Is Now The Top Car Brand In Customer Satisfaction
Which car brands give customers the best overall buying experience? A new Reputation report says Subaru customers are the happiest during and after they purchase a 2022 Forester, Outback, Crosstrek, and other new models. Subaru has experienced several issues affecting its customers, like inventory challenges of finding a new 2022...
Worst Deals on New Cars Dominated by Two Popular Makes
Looking to buy a new car, but not sure which deals are good, and which are bad? Here’s a recent list from Consumer Reports analysts who found that these two popular makes clearly dominated their findings of the worst deals on new cars right now. Cars with Prices Running...
Is The New Subaru WRX Finally Catching On? It’s A Car Of The Year Semi-Finalist
The 2022 Subaru WRX had a slow start, but is it finally catching on with performance car enthusiasts? It's now a North American Car of the Year semifinalist. The 2023 North American Car of the Year semifinalists have been announced, and the 2022 Subaru WRX is a surprise finalist. The next-generation WRX performance sedan had a slow start when Subaru of America first announced it, but performance enthusiasts are warming up to the sport-tuned sedan.
Here’s Why Cars Seem So Expensive Today
Perspectives on new vehicle prices in a market plagued with scarcity and high inflation. If you’ve shopped for a new car recently or scanned the news on new car prices, you are likely experiencing a bit of sticker shock. Or disgust. Or anger. All of these are normal emotions to feel when the economic situation changes from one of relative stability to one of instability. It sure seems like the instability always makes things much more expensive, rather than the opposite.
Formula E Tests World's Fastest EV Chargers In Italy
Formula E has been running its new Gen 3 cars at a top-secret test event in Italy including mid-race pit stops with incredibly powerful chargers. When Formula E debuted in 2014 its racecars couldn't make it to the finish line on a single charge. This forced teams to provide two cars for each driver with a mid-race switch during a pit stop. Gen 2 arrived with more power and the ability to run an entire race on a single charge, and in January the first Gen 3 races will be run.
Ford To Campaign 7th Gen Mustang At 24 Hours Of Le Mans
If you are into motoring and racing history, the chances are good that you have seen the 2019 move "Ford versus Ferrari," which detailed the duel between the corporate automotive giants to see who would take Le Mans at the time. It turns out that Ford would win in grand fashion in 1966 with a 1-2-3 win and later wins through 1969. Now, Ford will return to Le Mans in the automaker's seventh-gen Mustang.
A New Use For a Cleaning Solution Helps With Dirty Faded Headlights
A product called Lemi Shine may help car owners whose headlights are cloudy and dirty. Here at Torque News, we have done many stories about restoring cloudy and faded headlights. Our go-to method of restoring the headlights is to use polishing to remove the outer layer of plastic that has been compromised with road grime and micro scratches. However, a new use for a cleaning product may help some car owners, and the cost is so low it is worth a try.
Kia Access App Review: Please Try Harder Kia
I am the happy owner of a 2022 Kia Sorento Plug-In Hybrid (PHEV). I truly appreciate the features and capability of this vehicle and considering the pricing of other plug-in, 3 row SUVs that may compete with it, I am completely satisfied with the whole package this vehicle represents, well, except for one thing.
Wrangler and Corvette Top List of Vehicles With The Highest Dealer Markups Today
A new report lists the vehicles with the highest dealer markups. Is your favorite ride on the list?. Dealer markups are now the norm in America. While many models are simply out of stock and off the market, such as the Ford F-150 Lightning, others are in shorter supply than consumer demand. In some cases, dealers are marking the products up by over $10,000 on average.
Tesla Will Now Sell US Customers a CCS1 Adapter For Public Charging
Tesla has just released an adapter that will allow for Tesla vehicles to use Electrify America, EVGo and other public DC fast chargers. Tesla owners have just doubled their available fast charging options. A Tesla-branded Combined Charging System 1 adapter (CCS1) has just appeared on Tesla’s own “Shop Tesla Website. The price is $250. Jump to the Tesla site by clicking this link.
The All-New Subaru Crosstrek- Further Analysis Reveals One Surprise Flaw
Here are further details about the all-new 2024 Subaru Crosstrek that are not positive. Check out how the Crosstrek goes backward from the previous generation model. In our initial report of the next-generation 2024 Subaru Crosstrek, we covered the new features and upgrades, and there are many. The all-new third-generation Crosstrek comes with a slightly new exterior design, upgrades the interior, improved driving dynamics, and new safety features.
