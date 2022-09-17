Perspectives on new vehicle prices in a market plagued with scarcity and high inflation. If you’ve shopped for a new car recently or scanned the news on new car prices, you are likely experiencing a bit of sticker shock. Or disgust. Or anger. All of these are normal emotions to feel when the economic situation changes from one of relative stability to one of instability. It sure seems like the instability always makes things much more expensive, rather than the opposite.

BUYING CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO