Candidate Conversations: SBUSD, SBCC & County Ed Board Hopefuls Talk Schools, Safety & Test Scores
Seven weeks before the Nov. 8 election, the most consequential and competitive campaign contests in Santa Barbara center on public education. Across the nation, the 2022 mid-terms feature a collection of bitter and costly political battles for House and Senate seats that may determine far more than partisan control of Congress: the anti-democracy, pro-authoritarian transformation of the Trump-dominated Republican party imperils foundational values of the American system itself: the rule of law, honest elections, the peaceful transfer of power, for starters.
Santa Barbara Public Library Receives $1.4 Million for Facility Improvements
Santa Barbara Public Library is a recipient of a significant investment of funding for infrastructure improvements from the California State Library. Governor Newsom announced $254 million in grants to public libraries in 172 cities across 34 counties to renovate and improve facilities across the state. This is the first round of the California State Library’s $439 million Building Forward Library Improvement Grant Program – the largest investment in public library infrastructure in California history.
EDC and Lompoc Settle Clean Water Act Lawsuit
The Environmental Defense Center (“EDC”) reached a final settlement with the City of Lompoc over ongoing violations of the federal Clean Water Act caused by the City’s operation of its municipal wastewater treatment facility. Evidenced by the City’s own reports, EDC discovered that the City has been discharging water contaminated with toxic pollutants for over twenty years into the San Miguelito Creek and the Santa Ynez River. These discharges threaten public recreation opportunities and impact downstream water quality and the health of the Santa Ynez River ecosystem, which is important to snowy plovers and other shorebirds, along with endangered steelhead that travel through the River estuary to the ocean and back upstream to spawning grounds as part of their lifecycle.
Goleta Lemon Festival Welcomes Back Safety Street
The Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce the return of crowd-favorite Safety Street at the Goleta Lemon Festival, this September 24 & 25 at Girsh Park in Goleta. Safety Street, presented by ExxonMobil, is the largest interactive display of Fire, Police and Emergency Services in...
12th Season Kicks Off for NatureTrack
Starting the 12th season off with a bang, more than 60 NatureTrack (NT) Field Trips have been scheduled already and September isn’t finished. Docent-led trips going up and down the coast from Guadalupe Dunes to Carpinteria State Beach and inland to Nojoqui Falls, Midland School Trails, Sedgewick Reserve, and more. Freedom Trax trips made tracks in the sand from Pismo Beach in SLO County to San Buenaventura State Beach in Ventura County and numerous Santa Barbara State & County Beaches. These field trips are entirely free because of grants and private donors. NatureTrack also pays for transportation to and from the local trails and beaches.
SBPV Sister Cities Committee Celebrate Mexican Independence Day
Santa Barbara Puerto Vallarta Sister Cities Committee Celebrated Mexican Independence Day and National Hispanic Month at an afternoon party on the patio of Casa Garcia; hosted by long-time members and board members Gil and Marti Garcia, where SBPV President Sebastian Aldana, board members, volunteers and guests were joined by Euclides Del Moral of Oxnard Mexican Consulate who presented a spirited Mexican flag ceremony to celebrate Mexican Independence Day.
Tax Results Up for the City of Santa Barbara
Sales Tax Results for the City of Santa Barbara – Quarter Ended June 30, 2022. The City of Santa Barbara received $7.4 million in sales tax revenue during the quarter ended June 30, 2022, which is 0.6% above the same quarter last year. This result reflects the effects of economic activity stabilizing around pre-pandemic levels and higher inflation.
Natalie Salter Myerson
Natalie Myerson passed away peacefully at her home in Santa Barbara on September 19, 2022. She was 102. Born Natalie Salter in Chelsea, Massachusetts on March 16,1920. She grew up in Brookline, Massachusetts with her parents and three older brothers. The Salter family often summered at a family home on Cape Cod. Natalie graduated from Goucher College in Baltimore, Maryland in 1941 as an English major, as she frequently reminded her children. Returning to her parents’ home in Brookline following college, she met a handsome young naval officer, Raymond Myerson, who was in officer training school in Boston as part of his naval service in World War II. They married in 1943 and enjoyed 63 years of wonderful marriage until Raymond’s passing in 2006.
New Santa Barbara Police Chief Sworn In
Kelly Ann Gordon was officially sworn in today as the Chief of Police for the Santa Barbara Department. Gordon says she is not superstitious but when she pulled up toward the Police Station Monday morning she saw an "incredible rainbow," calling it a "very good sign." City Council Appoints New...
Shipping Companies Recognized for Protecting Whales
Shipping companies received awards for reducing speeds in the 2021 “Protecting Blue Whales & Blue Skies” program. Eighteen shipping companies participated, transiting at 10 knots or less in the San Francisco Bay Area and the Southern California region. The program’s Southern California region extends from Point Arguello (in Santa Barbara County) to waters near Dana Point (by the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach).
Chick-fil-A's New Proposed Drive-Thru Gets High Marks
Popular fast food restaurant Chick-fil-A has won the approval of the Santa Barbara Architectural Board of Review this week for it's new drive-thru design aimed at quelling traffic issues. On Monday the board voted 6-0 for the new design which will create three separate drive-thru lanes with one allowing vehicles...
John Dungan Sentenced to 45 Years-Life for Triple Fatal 154 Collision
John Dungan was sentenced to three consecutive 15-years-to-life prison sentences for intentionally causing a vehicle collision on Highway 154 that killed three people. The Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office announced he was convicted of three counts of second-degree murder this August. Prosecutors stated that Dungan was driving 119 mph...
Weekend Closure of Seacliff Ramps on Highway 101
Caltrans announced a 59-hour weekend closure of Seacliff off and on ramps on southbound Highway 101 in Ventura County from 7 p.m. Fruday, Sept. 23, until 6 a.m. Monday, Sept. 26, for pavement rehabilitation. Motorists can expect delays. In addition to ramp closures there will be the following overnight closures...
