COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -Saturday, Sept. 24 the Clemson Tigers are facing off against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. The away game is set for a noon kickoff at Truist Field. Clemson is on a winning streak heading into the game. They are on their ninth consecutive victory. Currently, they have the nation’s longest active winning streak.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO