Barrier-Free Vaccine Clinic Coming to WalhallaPJ@SCDDSNWalhalla, SC
3 Great Taco Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasCharleston, SC
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
This Clemson Campus Hotel Employs Clemson Students with Intellectual Disabilities and Encourages DreamsMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Clemson, SC
Core 450: A must-try restaurant in Travelers Rest, South CarolinaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerTravelers Rest, SC
Swinney comments on receiver's departure from team
During his press conference on Wednesday morning, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney commented on the departure of Dacari Collins. As The Clemson Insider reported on Tuesday, the sophomore wide receiver has (...)
Clemson receiver leaves team
The depth to Clemson's receiving corps has taken an early hit. Sources tell The Clemson Insider that sophomore wideout Dacari Collins has left the team. Collins caught 16 passes in nine games as a true (...)
Dacari Collins No Longer With Tigers
CLEMSON, S.C.–All Clemson has confirmed that wide receiver Dacari Collins has left the Tigers' football team.
clemsontigers.com
Match Day Central: No. 14 Clemson vs. Wake Forest
📍 Winston-Salem, N.C. (Dennie Spry Soccer Stadium) 🗓 Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022 • 8 p.m. CLEMSON, S.C. – The #14 Clemson women’s soccer team travels to Winston-Salem to take on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Dennie Spry Soccer Stadium on Thursday, Sept. 22. The match is set to kick off at 8 p.m. and will be broadcasted on ACC Network.
WIS-TV
Tigers to face off with Demon Deacons in away game
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -Saturday, Sept. 24 the Clemson Tigers are facing off against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. The away game is set for a noon kickoff at Truist Field. Clemson is on a winning streak heading into the game. They are on their ninth consecutive victory. Currently, they have the nation’s longest active winning streak.
clemsontigers.com
Memorial Stadium Turns 80
Note: The following appears in the Louisiana Tech football gameday program. Memorial Stadium turns 80 years old on Monday, Sept. 19. That’s right, the gates opened for the first time on Sept. 19, 1942, when the Tigers faced Presbyterian. Here are some of my favorite facts, figures and stories...
clemsontigers.com
Putnam, Shipley Collect ACC Weekly Honors
CLEMSON, S.C. — The Atlantic Coast Conference announced today that center Will Putnam (Offensive Lineman of the Week) and running back Will Shipley (Running Back of the Week) have earned ACC Player of the Week honors for their performances in Clemson’s 48-20 win against Louisiana Tech on Saturday.
Henry explains why Swinney's defensive message ‘really pissed me off’
In the days following what Dabo Swinney viewed as a lethargic showing from his defense in the second game of the season, Clemson’s head coach didn’t hold back in letting his players know it. Swinney may (...)
'Crazy Eyes' Will Shipley Sparks Clemson Offense
Sophomore running back Will Shipley had a career-night in the Tigers win over Louisiana Tech.
Bobby Bones Curses Clemson Football Team
Bobby will only release the curse if this interview happens.
clemsontigers.com
Nash Newberry
Nash joined Clemson Athletics in January 1, 2018 as an Equipment Manager for Clemson Football, and joined IPTAY in September 2022 as a Sales and Service Representative. A graduate from Clemson University, Nash resides in Clemson, S.C., and enjoys anything from hanging out with friends, playing piano, and anything related to sports.
WYFF4.com
19-year-old shot multiple times in church parking lot in Clemson, South Carolina, police say
CLEMSON, S.C. — A 19-year-old was shot multiple times in a church parking lot in Clemson, South Carolina, according to Clemson police. Police said the shooting happened about 6:45 p.m. Tuesday in the parking lot of Golden View Baptist Church in Clemson. Officers said they got calls about someone...
discoverhealth.org
8 SRHS Nurses Honored with South Carolina’s Palmetto Gold Award
Eight Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System (SRHS) nurses have been named recipients of South Carolina’s 2022 Palmetto Gold Award, an honor given to clinicians who have shown a steadfast commitment to excellence in the nursing field. Each year through its Palmetto Gold Nurse Recognition and Scholarship Program, the South Carolina...
FOX Carolina
Greenville Monster Jam tickets on sale now
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A well-known action-packed motorsports experience for families is returning to the Upstate and tickets are on sale now. Monster Jam will make its way to Bon Secours Arena in Greenville on Jan. 7 and 8, 2023. The “adrenaline-charged” weekend will begin at the Monster Jam...
hotelnewsresource.com
Grand Bohemian Lodge Greenville Opens in South Carolina
The Kessler Collection celebrated the grand opening of its second property in South Carolina, Grand Bohemian Lodge Greenville. The newest hotel offering is a boutique modern lodge overlooking the iconic waterfalls and Falls Park on the Reedy River. "After years of planning, we're proud to see our vision of natural...
FOX Carolina
Upstate district outperforms state in test scores, data says
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - High schools in Greenville County outperformed the state in all subject areas on the End of Course Exam Program (EOCEP), according to Greenville County Schools district. The district said Greenville County high schools showed notable gains from spring 2021 to spring 2022 and made strong...
FOX Carolina
Enjoy local eats, drinks at ‘Bourbon & Bacon Fest’ in downtown Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Upstate-Carolina Adaptive Golf will host the annual Bourbon & Bacon Fest in downtown Greenville on Friday. Organizers say the fest is an annual event that will feature an array of specialty bourbons and unique whiskies from distilleries both large and local, as well as sweet and savory food samples made with bacon from local restaurant favorites.
greenvillejournal.com
City Juice: Harry’s Hoagies
“Chef, ya gotta get the meatball sub. We’re making those meatballs with pork, veal, beef and grinding in all of our Italian sandwich meat scraps. Salami, sopresetta, proscuitto. There’s some fresh herbs in there as well, put those meatballs on a few slices of provolone and we top it with tomato sauce and parmesan.”
laurenscountyadvertiser.net
Brown, Smith announce engagement
Mrs. Tami Brown announces the engagement of her daughter, Jennifer Claire Brown of Laurens to Matthew Carroll Smith of Clinton. The bride-elect is the daughter of the late Chris Brown, formerly of Laurens. She is the granddaughter of the late Jim and Claire Brown, and the late Vernon and Mary...
thejournalonline.com
New spec building being constructed on Hwy. 8
Kentucky-based industrial real estate development company Gray Development, a Gray company, will expand its footprint in South Carolina with construction of a new 408,000 SF speculative facility on a 38-acre parcel of land in the Upstate. Completion of the Class-A industrial building is expected in the 4th quarter of 2023. The building will be located at 1810 Easley Highway and fronts I-85. Located in the Anderson County industrial corridor, the prime location will offer prospective tenants immediate access to Easley Highway (SC-8) and is located a mere 32.3 miles from the South Carolina Inland Port in Greer, 16 miles from downtown Greenville and 26 miles from the Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport.
