Minneapolis, MN

hotnewhiphop.com

Stephen A. Smith Picks His Most Disappointing NFL Team

We are two weeks into the NFL season and many are already jumping to conclusions. The bad teams have already unveiled themselves as they are mostly 0-2. Meanwhile, the good teams are starting to separate themselves, with the Kansas City Chiefs looking like early title contenders. There have also been...
CINCINNATI, OH
Minneapolis, MN
Minneapolis, MN
Minneapolis, MN
Chiefs Focus News And More.

AFC West Breakdown

Here are my fact-based takes on the AFC West after the first 2 weeks!. With the exception of a doubleheader for Monday Night Football, week 2 of the NFL season has come to a close. Over the offseason, the AFC West has become one of the most controversial divisions and these matchups were highly anticipated. It was unknown how the season would play out and many expected it to be the most competitive division in football. It surely has been interesting, however, it has not been as competitive as expected(yet anyways). After beating the Chargers on TNF, the Chiefs are undefeated and lead the division. The Los Angeles Chargers fall into second with a record of 1-1.
NFL

NFL Power Rankings, Week 3: Eagles fly into top three; Bengals fall out of top 10

Week 2 brought us epic drama. The Dolphins, Jets and Cardinals all authored heroic comebacks. The Falcons nearly dug out of a 28-3 (there's that score again) hole against the defending champs. Aaron Rodgers got back on track ... while Trey Lance is once again left to wait for next year. Then there are the Bills, who used another prime-time platform to show the football world no one is currently their equal.
NFL
AthlonSports.com

Jerry Jones Has High Praise For 1 NFC East Quarterback

The NFC East is proving to be a much bigger challenge than Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys were expecting, at least early on in the 2022 season. Each team in the division has won at least one game and the Eagles and Giants are tied atop the standings at 2-0, respectively.
DALLAS, TX
A.j. Brown
Sporting News

Best NFL DFS Stacks Week 3: Lineup picks for DraftKings, FanDuel tournaments, daily fantasy football cash games

We're into Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season and most avid fantasy football owners think they have everything figured out. At the very least, we're getting a better idea of which teams are good, bad, and in between, so it gets easier for NFL DFS players to find worthwhile stacks and sleepers when creating lineups for FanDuel and DraftKings contests.
NFL
247Sports

Eli Manning joins Penn State football walk-on tryout, visits Nittany Lions at practice

Eli Manning had fun recently on the latest episode of ESPN’s Eli’s Places, as he took part in a tryout for Penn State walk-ons. Manning went undercover as “Chad Powers” and threw footballs to walk-on hopefuls while disguised in a Mission Impossible-style look. When head coach James Franklin gathered everyone around after the tryout, he noted that “Chad Powers” was ineligible.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
247Sports

College football: Kirk Herbstreit names top coaches from Week 3

Week 3 of the college football season featured some strong coaching performances, from those who pulled and upset and to those who avoided one under challenging circumstances. That was evident in Kirk Herbstreit's top coaches from Week 3. The Big 12 had a big weekend, as three of the six coaches hail from the league.
COLLEGE SPORTS
NBC Sports

Overlapping doubleheader coming tonight

I’ve made no secret of my disdain for tonight’s overlapping doubleheader of Monday night games. After watching a bunch of games play out at once on Sunday afternoon, I relish the chance to watch one and only one game — good, bad, or ugly. Tonight, it’ll be...
NASHVILLE, TN

