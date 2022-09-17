Tragic update after hiker plunged 75 feet to her death from top of waterfall as officials reveal why she fell

A WOMAN plummeted 75 feet to her death down a waterfall after leaving a trail to avoid loose rocks, officials believe.

Jessica Warejoncas, 62 years old, was found dead near Wiesendanger Falls in Oregon on August 19, The Sun previously reported.

A 62-year-old woman was found dead near Wiesendanger Falls in Oregon Credit: Getty

Bystanders gave the woman CPR as they waited for emergency services but she died at the scene Credit: Multnomah Co. Sheriff’s Office

Now, police have revealed witness accounts that Warejoncas stepped off the trail to avoid a patch of loose gravel, The Oregonian reported.

She lost her footing near the waterfall, Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office told The Oregonian.

The waterfall is located about 1.3 miles upstream on the Larch Mountain Trail.

The trail narrows as it climbs above the 50-foot Weisendanger Falls.

Investigators are trying their best to evaluate the situation.

The Sheriff’s office initially reported that Warejoncas fell 100 feet, but after further review, the fall is estimated to be about 50 to 75 feet, spokesperson Chris Liedle said.

Warejoncas was hiking with a group when she fell, but officials did not clarify if the witnesses who spoke with search and rescue teams were part of the group.

“Witness statements are also based on their familiarity with an area and memory, which is often tested during a very traumatic event," Liedle said.

"All these factors can lead to some ambiguity," he said.

Liedle added that the witnesses were not familiar with the trail or the area, which could lead to inaccuracies.

There is limited forensic evidence like footprints and items left behind to tell a snippet of the story.

It is hard to determine exactly what happened.

“Our team does its best to piece all the fragments into a complete, or more complete story,” Liedle continued.