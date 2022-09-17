Read full article on original website
Red and Black
Smart gives health updates on Jalen Carter, AD Mitchell
On Monday, Sept. 19, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart spoke to the media along with safety Christopher Smith, wide receiver Ladd McConkey and offensive lineman Amarius Mims. Here are some of the key takeaways from the session. Blocking on the edge. Smart has praised the perimeter blocking of the Bulldogs’...
Red and Black
William Poole out for the remainder of the 2022 season
In Monday's media availability, Georgia football head coach Kirby Smart confirmed to reporters that senior defensive back William Poole will not be returning to the program for the remainder of the 2022 season due to personal reasons. “He's dealing with a personal matter and he's going to focus on that...
Red and Black
Georgia volleyball falls to No. 7 Georgia Tech in 3 sets
On Saturday, Sept. 17, Georgia volleyball fell to Georgia Tech during a three-set match in Stegeman Coliseum. Although the Bulldogs lost to the No. 7-ranked Yellow Jackets, performances by players such as senior outside hitter Kacie Evans, sophomore outside hitter Abby Maesch and junior middle blocker Sophie Fischer kept the sets close.
Red and Black
Brock Bowers earns SEC Offensive Player of the Week honors
Following Georgia’s 48-7 win over South Carolina on Saturday, sophomore tight end Brock Bowers’ performance in Columbia earned him SEC Offensive Player of the Week honors. The Napa, California, native had a team-high five receptions for 121 yards and two touchdowns. This included a 78-yard touchdown pass from Bennett – the longest play of the game — to push the Bulldogs ahead 31-0 in the third quarter.
Red and Black
Georgia men's tennis opens fall season at Southern Intercollegiate Championships
The University of Georgia competed this weekend in the Southern Intercollegiate Championships alongside Texas, the University of Southern California and 2022 NCAA champion Virginia. The Bulldogs brought home five doubles wins out of 11 matches played and 12 singles wins out of 21 matches. The first day of matches on...
Red and Black
OPINION: UGA students connect with Athens through farmers market
As a student at the University of Georgia, it’s easy to feel like Athens begins and ends downtown. There’s plenty to do both there and on campus so it makes sense that many incoming students are at first unaware of what else Athens has to offer. Athens, though,...
Red and Black
PHOTOS: Alpha Gamma Delta hosts Mr. Milledge
On Wednesday, Sept. 21, the University of Georgia's Alpha Gamma Delta hosted the annual Mr. Milledge pageant at the Georgia Theatre in Athens, Georgia. The fundraiser event raised approximately $15,000 for the Alpha Gamma Delta Foundation to fight food insecurity and hunger. Sidney Chansamone is a junior journalism and interdisciplinary...
Red and Black
LETTER: UGA corrects salary information provided by UCWGA
I was disappointed to read the incorrect information provided by the United Campus Workers of Georgia, as reported by The Red & Black in a Sept. 18, 2022, article that covered the group’s weekend rally. According to your report, the union claims that the Minimum Hiring Rate for UGA...
Red and Black
Athens country artist Kimberly Morgan York creates music for real life
Country music in Athens lives in its most honest form through the music of Kimberly Morgan York. The Athens-based musician brings transparency to the country music genre. “[Kimberly] has a magnetic personality and lights up a room. People gravitate towards her,” Kevin York said. Kevin York plays two roles...
Red and Black
OPINION: UGA must pursue academic excellence, not efficiency
In the current culture of academics, the ones that work hard and efficiently are the ones that usually perform well. There is a strong motivation to prove ourselves and express our true capabilities in the hopes of receiving a good grade. Hence, there is little to no mention of minimizing...
Red and Black
Tweed Recording: Athens’ stepping stone into the music industry
What started as an in-home recording studio in Mississippi is now a major audio recording school, giving students in Athens preparation in all areas of sound engineering. With a career that began as recording throughout the day in his own home and working in a pizza kitchen at night, Andrew Ratcliffe, CEO of Tweed Recording Audio Production School, is a self-taught recording artist and instructor. Ratcliffe found much success in his in-home recording studio where other musicians began to utilize his space and equipment.
Red and Black
Man charged with hit-and-run that killed UGA student found not guilty
On Sept. 16, a jury found Donterris Gresham not guilty on seven charges stemming from the striking and killing of a University of Georgia student last year. Gresham, 29, faced charges in relation to a hit-and-run accident on Oct. 9, 2021, where the 2008 Honda Accord he was alleged to be driving struck and killed UGA student Ariana Zarse. A friend walking with Zarse was not injured.
Red and Black
UGAPD blotter: Potential break-in attempt at Government Relations Building and more
A University of Georgia Police Department officer spoke with a UGA employee. on Sept. 14, about the theft of a sign on the ninth floor of Creswell Hall, according to a report from UGAPD. The employee said an unknown individual stole a sign labeled “9th floor Hallway D” sometime between...
Red and Black
Radio personality Ira Glass shares stories in Athens appearance
"This American Life" host and podcaster Ira Glass made an appearance at Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall on Sunday afternoon to share seven things he’s learned — or more specifically, fill the room with laughter as he immersed the audience in seven different stories. Glass’ craft for storytelling has...
Red and Black
Athens Mayor and Commission considers projects to address housing shortage
The Athens-Clarke County Mayor and Commission discussed acceptance of a Missing Middle Scan, a reduction of the commission quorum requirement and a recommendation for the development of property off Jennings Mill Parkway at the Tuesday evening agenda setting session. 'Missing Middle Scan'. The commission discussed an Opticos Missing Middle Scan...
